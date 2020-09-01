Following final approval and execution of the T-Mobile (TMUS) merger with Sprint, investors must now choose between two interpretations of the merger’s significance for the wireless industry. The first is that almost a decade of wireless price wars have come to an end and T-Mobile has now secured a one-third share of a nearly complete oligopoly, i.e., an oligopoly that has almost complete control of the entire market between its respective members.

The second is that T-Mobile has just acquired a treasure trove of new spectrum to deploy and continue its pro-consumer Un-Carrier revolution with, perhaps in the areas of video and music as well as mobile Internet service. While this is undoubtedly the less lucrative of the two choices for T-Mobile, even that interpretation means T-Mobile is significantly undervalued. I am remaining long and setting a new price target of $172 per share, assuming a competitive industry dynamic.

The Industry Dynamics

In valuing wireless companies in a competitive industry setting - which the US industry may or may not be anymore - I’ve often used spectrum as a proxy for underlying value. The reason is that spectrum is as essential to wireless companies as oil reserves are to shale drillers. Each wireless company can only have as many customers as it has spectrum to support their needs.

In other words, the most a wireless company can hope to do is fully utilize the wireless spectrum it has on its books. When it runs out of radio waves to carry data over, it hits its profit ceiling - even if there are more customers willing to leave competitors and join the carrier.

It’s true that wireless carriers in the US have at times willingly underutilized their networks to produce pricing power over consumers data use and extract monopoly/oligopoly profits from them. But profit-maximizing carriers will only do that if throttling consumers data consumption yields more profit than maximizing it.

So the derived value of a company’s spectrum essentially acts as a floor on the value of the company. If an oligopoly, enforced by throttling data usage, ever ceases to deliver the outsized profits that were promised, a wireless carrier can always go back to consumer-friendly data management practices instead, and grow its profit up to the profit ceiling that its spectrum position allows.

Let's Make It Simple

With that in mind, because there are differences of opinion over whether T-Mobile is now entering a new oligopoly phase or intends to continue as a market disruptor, I am going to base my new price target on its spectrum position and assume it intends to adopt the less lucrative course of remaining a disruptor. Any benefits from oligopoly will only take the price target I calculate even higher.

Because I’ve already done some pre-merger analysis of T-Mobile, I am not going to do a valuation exercise from scratch. Instead, I am going to take my pre-merger price target for the company - which T-Mobile has already hit - and simply add onto it the additional benefits of the merger.

Back in early 2017, I had calculated that T-Mobile warranted a price target of $108 per share, assuming that it did not suffer a spectrum crunch - code for network congestion issues which degrade the user experience. While I will admit I have consistently underestimated the T-Mobile engineering team’s prowess, the acquisition of Sprint’s treasure trove off spectrum means that any spectrum crunch concerns have been officially buried, to the extent that CTO Neville Ray hadn’t buried them already.

With T-Mobile having outperformed the S&P index 98% to 54% since then to hit that target, the question then becomes how much of a hike is warranted by its new spectrum acquisitions.

The Calculations

Just prior to the merger, T-Mobile reported it had roughly 857 million shares outstanding. The merger then converted Sprint’s 4.11 billion shares at a 9.75 to 1 ratio, producing roughly 421 million new T-Mobile shares. After that happened, SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) surrendered 48 million of those new shares back to the company, for no extra compensation, to bring its own exchange ratio up to 11.3 to 1. Altogether, with SoftBank owning some 85% of Sprint pre-merger, the overall merger ratio increased to roughly 11:1.

In exchange for that now-less-than 33% dilution, the new company has secured roughly 200 MHz of new spectrum from the Sprint holdings. In analyzing the 2.5 GHz holdings alone, I calculated a value for them of somewhere around $100 billion before deducting Sprint’s debt, which New T-Mobile will also be assuming. The net benefit to T-Mobile is around $67 billion, minimum. With around 1.23 billion shares outstanding after SoftBank’s rebate, that spectrum should boost T-Mobile’s fair value by around $54 per share. Then there are another 35 MHz or so of mid-band spectrum. I will conservatively assume these add only another $10 per share of value. Altogether, combined with my original $108 calculation, T-Mobile’s fair value is now no less than $172 per share.

A Trap With No Teeth

The one fly in the ointment here might be thought to be the costs of rural expansion. Under the merger deal, the FCC required New T-Mobile to offer 5G service to 85% of rural residents in the US within three years. That kind of rural build-out can substantially burden a wireless company, especially one using high-band 2.5 GHz TDD technology as T-Mobile does, because rural areas offer far fewer residents over which to spread the fixed costs of each tower, and high-band can’t travel very far, necessitating a high number of towers. Most rural coverage comes at some sort of loss, funded by urban residents and the profit streams gleaned from them. 2.5 GHz would require higher subsidies still.

I don’t see a need to deduct from the number I have calculated, however, because the FCC’s requirement, while sounding very bold and potentially expensive, is actually rather toothless. In the first place, the FCC’s proposal does not actually give rise to a private cause of action, so if New T-Mobile fails to meet its promise or even just flat out ignored it, rural residents would not have the right to seek any actual compensation.

If New T-Mobile were required to pay the cost to substitute any service to rural residents it failed to deliver with an alternative provider, that might be different. Emphasize might. But T-Mobile didn’t promise that, and for a very good reason: rural 5G is prohibitively expensive and almost certainly won’t be offered anytime soon in a suitable density.

A Simple Way Out

The other issue is one of labeling. While 5G was designed primarily with the new, high-band spectrum in mind, it doesn’t actually mean high-band. 5G is just a series of new radio protocols to transmit data more efficiently in each slice of spectrum per second. You can put those new radio protocols onto any slice of spectrum and plausibly claim to have fulfilled a promise to deliver “5G” to someone - even if there isn’t enough bandwidth on the tower to do all the things that 5G is capable of doing.

Fortunately for T-Mobile, it doesn’t just have the high-bandwidth, low-range 2.5 GHz spectrum to work with. It was also a top winner of the 600 MHz bandwidth auction a few years ago and has already deployed that spectrum in many urban areas. 600 MHz doesn’t offer nearly the bandwidth of 2.5 GHz, but it travels much further from each tower and can cover far more territory.

Most likely, then, T-Mobile will put 5G, or at least a precursor of it, on its new 600 MHz bandwidth and pronounce its 5G rural effort complete. And there will be precious little the FCC can or will do about it.

Investment Summary

This then is the minimum that can be expected from the New T-Mobile. But, in fact, I suspect the upside is higher still. Tomorrow, I will publish another article analyzing the alternative scenario. T-Mobile is actually, in my view, more likely to become a member of a new oligopoly, which would make even these projections conservative. But since there is no consensus on that point, this analysis should serve to reassure that even T-Mobile’s floor is quite a bit above us yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TMUS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.