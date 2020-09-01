I remain bullish on UGP as this semester proves that the company is agile enough to generate free cash flow during economic turmoil.

UGP's 1H20 EBITDA decreased by only 0.3%, while its revenue was down by more than 27%.

Even with the pressure on UGP's total net revenue, the company has managed to increase its free cash flow by reducing capital expenditures and improving working capital.

Ultrapar Participações S.A.'s (NYSE:UGP) net revenue for 2Q20 was down by a little more than 27% as demand for petroleum products decreased significantly due to worldwide lockdowns. In the first half of the year, the company's net income was down 40% from R$ 363 million to R$ 219 million (y-o-y). Even with these results, the company's free cash flow was up over 18% due to a reduction in capital expenditures and improvements in working capital. The objective of this article is to cover the company's Q2 2020 results and my updated 2H20 forecasts.

Overview Of Q2 2020 Results

As I have mentioned in my past articles, UGP is essentially five separate companies, and because of this, I have to do a sum of the parts ("SOTP") valuation on it. I will dig a little deeper into this quarter's results than I usually do for the other companies that I cover as this organization is complex. During this overview, I will use ratios that I created, and these ratios may not represent the exact market inputs that they are intended to understand. For example, in Ultragaz's section, I mention the spread, which is simply the net revenue per ton minus net cost per ton. I have never seen this calculation used by the company to estimate the difference between LPG gas cost and its sales price.

Ipiranga:

Ipiranga's revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same period last year. According to the company, the otto cycle and diesel sales volume in April decreased by 37% and 17%, respectively (y-o-y). In May and June, sales volume began to increase, though they never returned to normal levels.

Figure 1 -Ave Sales Per m3

Figure 1 shows that the average net sales per cubic meter in 2Q19 was 3.25, and this quarter, it was 2.67, a 17.8% decrease. Volume decreased by 17.5% during the same period. After examining both these values, we can say that this quarter's 32.2% decrease in sales was a result of both a drop in fuels price and demand.

Gross margin decreased from 4.3% in 2Q19 to 2.6% in 2Q20. Ipiranga accredits the decline in gross margin to the consecutive adjustments of fuel prices by Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) during the period.

Figure 2 - Volatility Vs. Gross Margin

The directors at Petrobras did not wake up one morning and decide to reduce the price of fuel; they were attempting to follow the market. As seen in Figure 2, crude oil prices experienced high volatility during the second quarter due to the adverse effects of the coronavirus. The role of Petrobras' fuel pricing policy is to reduce volatility to protect consumers, but during this quarter, this proved to be impossible. When volatility is high, it typically causes a decline in Ipiranga's gross margin. This same principle occurs in food companies that depend heavily on commodities. It is the nature of the beast when investing in a commodities-based business.

SG&A declined by 22.5% compared to last quarter and 34.3% compared to the same quarter the previous year. The organization was able to reduce its expenses by taking advantage of the Brazilian government's payroll program. According to the company, client default levels presented a slight increase, which slightly increased SG&A expenses but not a noticeable amount.

EBITDA margin decreased from 2.5% in 2Q19 to 1.4% in 2Q20, mainly due to the decrease in gross margins caused by highly volatile crude oil prices. Depreciation and amortization boosted the EBITDA margin by 1.5 percentage points as the EBIT margin was -0.1% in the quarter.

In figure 1, the dotted orange line and purple colored columns represent my estimates for 2S20. Average sales per m3 estimates are based on current crude and future crude oil prices that can be found at Trading Economics. The forecasts for average volume are based upon historical estimates and the assumption that demand will return to Q1 2020 levels (a V-shaped recovery which seems to be the reoccurring theme in the market). Using these estimates, I believe that Ipiranga's net revenue for 2020 will decline by 21.4% from R$ 75,453 million to R$ 59,308 million. The decline in average fuel price is responsible for over 11 p.p. of the decrease in revenue, and the rest is due to the drop in demand.

Oxiteno:

In 2Q20, Oxiteno's revenue increased by 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. According to the company, coatings, automotive, and oil & gas segments experienced weaker demand, while home & personal care and crop solutions segments experienced an increase in demand. These changes in demand were a result of COVID-19.

Figure 3 - Volume And Average Price

Compared to 2Q19, volume sold decreased by 8%, while the average price increased by 17.8%. The average price increased in most part because the Brazilian Real depreciated against the dollar by 38%, according to the company.

SG&A increased by 3% compared to 2Q19 as the depreciation of the Brazilian Real outweighed the reduction in payroll expenses. I believe that the company was able to reduce its SG&A costs, because of government programs, by at least 10%, but the exchange rate masked this reduction.

EBITDA Margin (not adjusted EBITDA) increased from 3.8% in 2Q19 to 9.9% in 2Q20. The higher than average EBITDA margin was the result of a 3.6 p.p. increase in gross margin and a reduction of SG&A expenses.

The data for 3Q20 and 4Q20 in figure 3 reflects my belief that volume will begin to normalize, and the average price will decrease closer to 1Q20's price range. My volume estimates are based on historical demand for Oxiteno's products during the 3rd quarters, though I slightly reduced these averages to account for the adverse effects of the coronavirus. Unfortunately, I have not found any updated market estimates for this segment, and for this reason, I had to use historical data.

Based on the above information and my estimates, I believe that Oxiteno's net revenue will increase from 4,254 million reais to 4,526 million in 2020.

Ultragaz:

In 2Q19, bottled and bulk represented 68.6% and 31.4% of sales volume sold, respectively. This quarter bottled represented 72.3%, and bulk represented 27.7%. According to the company, the change in mix occurred as a result of weaker demand from industries and small to mid-size companies. Volume increased by 2.6% from 421,000 tons in 2Q19 to 432,000 in 2Q20, while revenue decreased by 2.7%. The decrease in revenue occurred because of a 5.6% decrease in net revenue per ton on a year over year basis.

Figure 4 - Revenue Inputs

Though sales declined, Ultragaz's gross margin was the highest it has been in over three years. In 2Q19, the gross margin was 12.5%, and this quarter, it was 16.4%. I believe that the change in mix allowed the company to increase its net spread (gross margin indicator) from R$ 0.53 in 2Q19 to R$ 0.65 in 2Q20.

SG&A expenses declined by 13.5% (y-o-y) as a result of the government payroll program, reduction in costs, and lower doubtful accounts estimates. Due to the company's need to source LPG from supply bases further from its operations, freight costs slightly increased.

EBITDA margin increased from 3.6% in 2Q19 to 8.7% in 2Q20 as a result of larger spreads and a reduction in expenses.

My Ultragaz forecasts are also based on historical averages and take into consideration that the third quarter has historically been the company's best quarter. Based on my estimates, I believe that Ultragaz's 2020 net revenue will increase by 0.61% compared to 2019.

Conclusion

As a result of the COVID-19 restrictions, Ultrapar's most important business unit's (Ipiranga) net revenue has been under pressure. I estimate that the coronavirus will cause the company's net revenue to decline by over 20% in 2020. Even with the pressure on UGP's total net revenue, the company has managed to increase its free cash flow by reducing capital expenditures and improving working capital. I continue to be bullish on UGP because of the synergies between business units, its ability to be agile during economic turmoil, and the company's dedication to improving its operations.

