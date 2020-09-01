ITW's premium valuation is becoming more of an issue; ITW's organic growth track record over the last decade is not that impressive, and it's unclear that M&A will change that.

Illinois Tool Works beat on segment profits by more than 20%, even as the company accepts high decremental margins to keep itself better-positioned for the eventual recoveries.

There’s no question that Illinois Tool Works (ITW) has a cadre of loyal long-term investors, and that loyalty has been earned by years of reliable business performance and margins that are superior to its rivals in pretty much every business in which it participates. Illinois Tool Works has never been particularly strong on growth, but it doesn’t tend to attract investors who want that. Moreover, with the company choosing to forgo margin maximization during the trough, the company may well be able to capture some incremental market share and revenue growth during the recovery.

The problem is valuation, and that problem has become even more acute with another 30% move in the share price since May. I know we are in a period where some are arguing that low interest rates mean that valuation no longer matters. If that’s your position, good luck to you. I’ve seen too many cycles to concur, and even throughout Japan’s long period of low interest rates, valuations have still mattered. Where most high-quality industrials (3M (MMM), Dover (DOV), Eaton (ETN), Fortive (FTV), Honeywell (HON), et al) are priced for mid-single digits annualized returns, ITW has fallen closer to the low-single digits.

High Decrementals, But Still Better-Than-Expected Margins

Illinois Tool Works management had made it clear that they were not going to slash costs across the business and turn out thousands of employees in an effort to boost margins during the downturn. In surrendering decremental margins, management made the case for being ready to capture more of the benefits when the recovery comes. Even so, the company did manage some unexpected cost savings, driving a 23% beat on the segment profit line.

Revenue fell more than 26% this quarter, which was a fair bit worse than the average multi-industrial, and more in keeping with those industrials more leveraged to short-cycle markets. Gross margin declined four points, and segment profits fell 49%, with segment margins falling seven points and decremental margin of roughly 47% - one of the weakest performances in the group.

Segment performance was quite mixed on a comparable basis.

The Auto business reported a 53% revenue decline and went into the red. BorgWarner (BWA) and even Tenneco (TEN) managed to do better in revenue terms, as ITW isn’t much of a content growth story. In the T&M business, revenue fell 11% and margin rose 110bp; the company did noticeably better than Fortive. In the Food Equipment business, ITW reported 38% revenue contraction and a steep 16-point decline in margin. ITW’s revenue compared quite favorably to the roughly 50% declines at Middleby’s (MIDD) commercial foodservice business and Welbilt (WBT).

The Polymers segment reported 14% revenue decline, with Fluids down 5%, and margin improved 50bp. Polymers is a tough segment to benchmark, but looking at reports from companies like 3M, I think ITW did pretty well. Welding revenue declined 25%, with margin down more than seven points, more or less matching the performance of Lincoln Electric (LECO) on the top line. Construction revenue declined 9%, and margin fell only about a point, but I found it curious that ITW was noticeably weak in commercial (down 21%) despite a better-than-expected performance from many other companies here. Lastly, Specialty revenue fell 16%, with margin down about a point; there are really no valid comps for this “junk drawer” of a segment.

Where Does ITW Go From Here?

With significant exposure to auto markets and short-cycle industrial end-markets (around 40% to 50%), there’s no question that ITW is highly leveraged to a short-cycle recovery. Although the market is still pricing many of these companies for a V-shaped recovery, management commentaries on that subject have been more muted – conditions are improving from the weak levels of the second quarter, but the pace of that recovery through July and into August has been a little less robust. To that end, I’d pay more careful attention to the coming monthly sales updates from companies like 3M, MSC Industrial (MSM), and Fastenal (FAST).

I’m not worried about ITW’s ability to leverage those short-cycle recoveries, whenever they happen to come. What concerns me more is the longer-term outlook.

Organic growth over the last five to 10 years has been pretty lackluster, with ITW on the low end of the low-single digits; weaker than Honeywell, Fortive, 3M, and Dover. Although a couple of businesses have kept pace with their peer groups (food equipment and T&M in particular), the company’s segments have often lagged their peer group. Some of this can be explained by management’s prioritization of margins, and that’s fine, but it is still an issue and I think management may find its 3% to 5% organic growth target tough to reach once the cyclical rebound effect fades.

Management has made it clear that they’re ready to get back to M&A after several years of largely staying on the sidelines. I don’t expect ITW to follow companies like Fortive or Roper (NYSE:ROP) and target more expensive software companies, but management has said they want targets with above-market organic growth and that would be additive to the 3% to 5% growth target. There are plenty of end-markets ITW could target, though health care would be one area that would seem to offer a mix of growth and margins that would suit ITW.

The Outlook

I do expect Illinois Tool Works to see better growth in 2021 as short-cycle markets recover. I’d also note that the company doesn’t really have much exposure to markets I believe may be weaker for longer, including non-resi construction, aerospace, and oil/gas. Organic revenue growth remains a real challenge; I think 3% long-term growth may well prove to be a stretch. I do also wonder how much further margins and FCF margins can go; management has boosted the company into the high teens for FCF margins, and going much beyond the low 20%’s may prove challenging for this business mix.

What that all boils down to for me is a pricey stock. Illinois Tool Works has long traded at a premium, and with its above-average margins and returns (ROIC, ROA, et al), that’s entirely appropriate. Still, the stock now trades well above what used to be normal for ITW, including a nearly four-point premium on EV/EBITDA. While many of ITW’s peers appear priced for annualized returns in the mid-to-high single digits, ITW looks priced for less than 4% returns on the basis of discounted cash flow.

The Bottom Line

I realize that low interest rates alter the valuation math, and I know there are people arguing that the prospect of an extended period of zero or near-zero rates mean that old rules about valuation no longer apply. Maybe I’m showing my age, but I’ve seen what happens when people argue that “valuation doesn’t matter now” too many times to be comfortable with that argument; even in the prolonged stretch of Japan’s low rates, valuations have still mattered.

What that means for me and Illinois Tool Works is that I really can’t be comfortable recommending this stock. Could the stock trade up another 30% on expectations of that 2021 recovery? I suppose so, but with the company not really leveraged to any big trends (green retrofits, clean energy, EVs, etc.), and having some long-term issues with organic growth, I’m not willing to play that game of musical chairs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM, MSM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.