It's early days, but in the event of rapid and long growth runway meets margin expansion, the entry multiple doesn't matter. We have an initial position and intend to average up.

Agora's dollar-based net expansion rate is top class at 183%, and active customer count increased by 85% YoY; forward revenue guidance is in the triple-digit levels.

Accelerated by the COVID-19 effect, Agora's growth expanded by triple-digits in Q2, and the trend is likely to prolong as the adoption of video interaction is proving to be sticky.

Its video toolkit is primarily focused on broadcasting use cases but has immense application potential in eCommerce, Enterprise services, gaming, and others.

Agora.io has the first-mover advantage in Real-Time Video Communication Platform-as-a-Service; its solution allows users to have an immersive virtual interaction with anyone, anywhere, in any app.

Investment thesis

Agora (API) builds a Real-time Engagement Platform for meaningful human connections. That's the company tagline. The company offers technology to enable immersive virtual interaction with anyone anywhere on any apps.

At a high level, Agora's solution helps any company to embed video, voice, and messaging functions to applications and devices on the cloud without having to build the infrastructure themselves.

Reading from the company's blog and developer's guide, we get a sense that Agora has first-mover advantage. Perhaps not the technology per se, but they are the first to make it so simple to integrate the technology into applications and devices of the customers.

They designed and built the solution and named it 'an intelligent virtual overlay network,' more commonly known as the Real-Time Engagement Platform as a Service (RTEPaaS). For a deeper dive, read here, and here.

What separates Agora from Skype or Zoom is the scalability, enabling companies to communicate with millions of users at once.

The current use cases are live streaming, online dating, education, retail, and gaming.

We are investors in JOYY (YY), Huya (HUYA), Momo (MOMO), Twilio (TWLO), and Baozun (BZUN), so we can see the value of Agora's technology.

It can help these companies create a more interactive live broadcasting to more people, create a more interactive purchasing experience, and to connect deeper with customers. Potentially, Agora is a level up from Twilio/Zoom/Skype/Etsy combined.

We also like that despite being at the early stage of growth, the company is already profitable and cash generative. Its dollar-based net expansion rate of 183% is unheard of and proves that customers love Agora.

However, investment in Agora is not without risk. The company has only recently listed, and the number of use cases and customers is still small. Competitions are plenty, including Twilio and other tech giants. Hence, we recommend more in-depth research and only invest in a small position to hold for the long term.

Recent financials - Q2-2020

Revenue was up 128% y/y to $33.9M.

Gross profit was up 118.3% y/y to $22.5M; Gross margin was 66.4% vs. 69.2% year ago.

Non-GAAP net income was $4.7M, compared to the non-GAAP net loss of $0.3M in Q219.

Adjusted EBITDA was $5.7M vs. $0.1M year ago; FCF was positive $3.6M, compared to negative $6.6M.

Net loss was $157.8M, primarily due to the accretion of preferred shares to redemption value.

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2020, was $640.9M, incl. $485.6M from the IPO proceeds and private placement.

API sees FY20 revenue between $125-130M vs. a consensus of $122.93M.

Q2 performance was worthy of the claims that Agora made with its technology. Revenue and gross margin were up in triple digits. The gross margin was at a very healthy rate of 66.4%, showing potential and pricing ability.

Despite the early days, the company is already reaching economies of scale as net margin and free cash flow are both positive, resulting in an off-the-chart SaaS 40 Rule.

More importantly, the number of customers increased by 85% to 1485, and that the existing cohort is spending 183% more than the prior year.

High growth runway - industry tailwinds

Pre-COVID-19, Agora was growing at 50%. Thus, it's important to note that the industry is providing the company an enormous lift. Will the favorable tailwind continues? We don't know, but as long as social distancing and travel restrictions stay, Agora's growth remains elevated.

At the very least, we see strong signs from other sources that video engagement is on the rise and that they are proving particularly sticky. Interested investors can find great clues in JOYY (Agora's customer), Huya (Agora's customer), Momo (Agora's customer), MercadoLibre (MELI), Teladoc (TDOC), and Baozun's Q2 reports.

They all show massive growth in the usage of video (as well as other virtual technology experiences), a medium to entertain, date, study, play games, get medical advice, and purchase goods online.

High growth + margin expansion, current valuation doesn't matter

Price is an important aspect, but more often than not, it's a way for investors to gauge their exit value. If investors believe a company has a high chance of creating value, the investor can afford to pay a higher entry valuation, and implicitly, a higher entry multiple.

When the company has such a long runway of growth and avenues to expand margins, the current multiple almost doesn't matter.

Agora's current EV/Sales multiple at 39x is a nose-bleed level. However, if you believe that the runway for the online video market can grow another 5-10 years before maturity and that Agora can achieve 75% gross margin and 30% net margin, then it's cheap today.

Summary

Agora offers a technology solution for the future that promises enormous untapped opportunities in video engagement. While the hyper-growth rate of 128% and dollar-based net expansion of 183% in Q2 are hard acts to follow, the spike in demand isn't a blip on the radar as people's behaviors towards video interaction are proving to be sticky.

Despite being early in its growth, the company is already showing a clear sign of economies of scale and generating positive cash flow. Notably, S&M expenses only represent 16% of total sales, resulting in a very high operating margin at 14%. This leaves plenty of room to invest in growth.

The combination of hyper-growth with a long runway and margin expansion to 75% (GP) and 30% (OP) leaves us comfortable with paying for Agora at 39x EV/Sales multiple, caveat emptor, at small and incremental buys.

Disclosure: I am/we are long API, HUYA, MOMO, BZUN, TWLO, MELI, TDOC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.