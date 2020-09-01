In spite of the fact that traffic is down about 17% across the network, the shares are materially more expensive than they were this time last year.

In the 113 days or so since I wrote my cautious piece about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC), the shares are up about 23% against a gain of 19.5% for the S&P 500. I thought I’d check in on the name to see if the shares represent good entry prices or not. I’ll try to make this determination by looking at the state of the business now relative to this same period a year ago. I’ll also look at the financial history here, and the stock itself. As is frequently the case, I’ll conclude with a short put trade.

I understand that you’re busy people, dear readers, and for that reason I want to waste as little of your time as possible. That’s why I’ll come right to the point for those people who were so busy that they skipped right past my title and the three bullet points above. For those who don’t want their surprise spoiled, I recommend jumping right to the section below entitled “Traffic Changes,” as I’m about to spoil the surprise. I think Norfolk Southern is a fine company with an enormous economic moat. The problem is that the shares are more expensive now in spite of a material slowdown in the business. For that reason, I recommend eschewing the shares at these levels. That said, I think investors can generate a great return for themselves by selling put options. I’ll go through the details of that below.

Traffic Changes

At their core, railroads are quite simple. They make money by moving (usually bulky and heavy) stuff from place to place. Thus, to get a sense of how the railroad is doing relative to a previous period, it’s a good idea to look at trends in traffic. Thankfully, the AAR publishes data on traffic patterns, and I’ve compiled that data in an easy to follow format in the chart below. There’s no need to thank me explicitly. It’s enough for me to know that I’m making your day a little bit brighter, dear reader.

Relative to this time last year, Norfolk Southern’s traffic trends are, to put it mildly, awful. For example, on a total carload basis, just under 18% less traffic has moved over the network in 2020 relative to the same period a year ago. Energy and Motor Vehicles were particularly bad, down 39% and 30% respectively. There were three sub-categories that were “less bad,” because they were down by single digits, namely Food (down just over 3%), Pulp and Paper (down 7.2%), and Waste and Non-Ferous Scrap (down 4.8%). Every other part of the business was down double digits from the same period a year ago.

Source

Financial Snapshot

The slowdown in traffic has showed up in the financial results as you’d expect. On this 17.7% decline in traffic, revenue is down about 18.3%, suggesting that the company lost some higher-margin business over the period. Net income collapsed, and is down just under 45% relative to the same period a year ago. In fairness, a large portion of the loss relates to the $385 million loss on asset disposition. Stripping this item out of the income statement has net income down “only” 23%. I think it’s also worthwhile to remind investors that railroads can be quite adept at dynamically reacting to slowdowns in demand. In response to the slowdown in traffic at Norfolk Southern, compensation and benefits, fuel and materials were down 16% and 46%, and 17% respectively.

Source: Company Filings

Given the state of the world, I think it's reasonable to expect traffic and therefore revenue and therefore net income to be down materially. In order for this to qualify as a good investment, though, I would expect the valuation to be much more attractive. As an investor, I can certainly tolerate a slowdown in demand as long as I’m compensated with shares that are priced accordingly.

The Stock

I’ve written it before and I’m sure I’ll write it again. A great company can be a terrible investment at the wrong price, and a troubled business can be a great investment at an attractive valuation. When I write “attractive,” I mean “cheap.” I think cheap stocks present lower risk and offer higher returns. I think they’re lower risk because most of the bad news is already “baked in,” suggesting that there’s not much lower for the price to fall. They offer the greatest rewards because when a stock that was heretofore in the “dog house” offers investors a pleasant surprise, the impact can be quite dramatic. As my usual readers know, I judge the cheapness of a stock by comparing the ratio of stock price to some measure of future economic benefit.

As we can see from the following chart, in spite of a material slowdown in the business, the shares are about 53% more expensive on a P/E basis.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

I can tolerate a slowdown in demand, and I can even sometimes tolerate a relatively rich valuation, but I can’t tolerate a combination of the two. I consider Norfolk Southern to be uninvestable at the current price.

Options Update

Because I don’t consider the shares to be investable at the moment doesn’t mean I think investors need to sit passively and wait. I think Norfolk Southern would be a fine asset to own at the right price. Rather than sitting and waiting for the shares to fall to a more reasonable level, I think investors can be proactive and generate income by selling put options. As my regular readers may remember, I’ve now generated just over $30 per share in put premia over the past few years on this name, which is far greater than the dividend income received by investors. I like to repeat success, so I recommend selling puts again as an alternative to either buying at current levels or waiting passively.

Back in February of this year, I sold January 2021 puts with a strike of $175. At the time, these were bid-asked at $6.10-$9.10. They then ballooned out to $21.30-$22.70 at the time of my latest article on the name. As the shares have risen in price, they’ve settled back down and they last traded hands at ~$5.30. I’m comfortable remaining short these, as I’m (still) comfortable buying at $175.

Given that I’m comfortable owning these shares at $175, I recommend selling puts with that strike price again. At the moment, my preferred short put is the June 2021 with a strike of $175 which are currently bid-asked at $9.60-$13.00. I consider this to be a win-win trade for the following reasons. If the shares remain above $175, the investor simply pockets the premia and moves on, which is never a hardship. If, on the other hand, the shares drop, the investor will be obliged to buy, but they’ll do so at a net price that represents an excellent long-term return here. This is why I’m comfortable selling put options on great businesses. This latest trade will increase my per share put option premia to ~$40, which speaks to the long-term success of this strategy.

Sadly, it’s that time again, dear reader, when I take some thinly disguised sadistic pleasure in making your mood just a little bit darker by writing about risk. The nature of the world is such that we must choose between a host of imperfect trade-offs, as there's no "risk-free" option. Short puts are no different. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. If you're brand new to investing, first, welcome. Second, understand that there's potential that your shares will rise in price, and there's the risk that they'll fall in price.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position, actually. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long screed about risks by looking at the specifics of the trade I'm currently recommending. An investor can choose to buy Norfolk Southern today at a price of ~$212.50. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts immediately by selling put options that oblige them - under the worst possible circumstance - to buy the shares at a net price at nearly a 17% discount to today's price. Buying the same asset at such a discount is the definition of lower risk in my estimation.

Conclusion

I think this is a fine company, and I think the dividend is well covered. Further, the company has an immense economic “moat,” and as long as people consume housing, automobiles, fuel, and food this company will have a competitive advantage. The problem is not with the company, but with the stocks that are a poor proxy for the risks associated with the business at the moment. I consider it to be about 17% overpriced. As an alternative to sitting and waiting for shares to drop to that more reasonable level, I think investors would be wise to generate some income today by selling the market the right to sell the investor this great asset at an attractive price. On the other hand, if you’re not inclined to sell options, dear reader, I fully understand. In that case, I would recommend eschewing these shares until the price drops to more accurately reflect value here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NSC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'll be selling 5 of the June 2021 puts described in this article.