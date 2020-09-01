The stock remains cheap on a return to normalized earnings of $4.50 per share in FY22.

Retailers such as Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) were decimated by the coronavirus shutdown. The companies saw sales collapse by up to 50% during the worst of the COVID-19 shutdown, but some of the retailers have already rebounded. My investment thesis wasn't bullish on the stock back in December, but Five Below should have some tailwinds now, making the stock a Buy.

Upcoming FQ2

The specialty retailer focused on items below $5 targeted to tweens is expected to report FQ2 results after the market close on September 2. The prime focus with the earnings report is whether the company can actually generate positive comp sales.

Five Below reported FQ1 results where comp sales dipped 51.8%. Due to the opening of 20 new stores during the quarter, total sales were slightly better, but still down 44.9%.

The quarter ended May 2, so the company faced nearly half the quarter with stores closed. Five Below closed all stores on March 20 and had 90% of stores reopened on June 9 when reporting FQ1 results.

During the FQ1 earnings conference call, CFO Ken Bull mentioned Five Below had a strong start to the quarter with a strong comp sales rebound:

Comparable sales for reopened stores and ecommerce are tracking up approximately 8% for the second quarter to-date, with ecommerce contributing about half of the comp increase.

With a lot of the country shutting down again in June/July, one has to wonder if Five Below kept comp sales growing so strong during the quarter ended in early August. Total sales will see a slight boost as the company expects to open 100 to 120 stores for the year after opening 40 stores through May 29.

Five Below now lists 950 stores in 38 states when announcing the earnings call about 12 days ago. The company would've opened ~30 new stores in the last quarter under these numbers.

A lot of questions exist on how well stores opened in this tough retail environment. Either way, the retailer should have a solid base of new stores whenever the economy fully reopens. Five Below still has a target for over 2,500 nationwide stores, providing ample room for expansion beyond this year, while the retailer has a strong history of comp sales growth.

Rebound Predicted

Analysts actually have sales slipping only 1% in the quarter. Revenues are forecasted to dip to $411.9 million, with Five Below actually generating a small positive EPS of $0.14.

The numbers would appear aggressive, if not for the prior announcement of a strong start to FQ2. The estimates even appear pessimistic, considering the strong start to the quarter, combined with the additional stores not in operation last FQ2, offset by some stores closed during the quarter. In addition, Five Below should benefit from a targeted customer base in the younger age group least impacted by the virus.

Ultimately, though, investors should expect a vastly improved number from FQ1 leading to tailwinds going into next year. Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) has seen the stock jump after the sporting goods retailer reported comp sales soared 20.7% in the similar time period. The retailer's stock actually reached 52-week highs.

The positive side of another negative quarter is that Five Below will have multiple quarters in FY21 of easy comp sales hurdles. Analysts already have FQ1 next year generating sales growth topping 100%.

The company has a long history of positive comp sales. When matched with 10+% annual store growth, Five Below should return to the 20% sales growth regularly obtained in prior years.

As the economy normalizes, investors should expect the retailer to return to the previous FY22 (January) EPS targets of $4.50. Five Below becomes a bargain with their historical growth rates and the stock below $110.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Five Below is now attractively priced for a recovery in retail demand. The company serves a consumer base likely to recover quicker. The stock faces some short-term risk with volatile sales numbers, but ultimately, Five Below will recover. The stock is a bargain here, with investors ideally holding some capital in order to buy more shares on any dip following FQ2 numbers. If the specialty retailer actually reports positive total sales in FQ2, the stock won't look back.

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself for a rally in beaten down stocks due to COVID-19, consider joining Out Fox The Street. The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for access to legacy pricing available to the next 15 subscribers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FIVE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.