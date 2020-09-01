COVID-19 is hindering the launch of its one approved product (Biorphen) and the abandonment of large market opportunity candidate ET-103 has had some negative impacts.

Shares of 505(b)(2) concern Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. have more than doubled off their mid-March lows and are now above where they started the year.

I don't want to play golf. When I hit a ball, I want someone else to go chase it."- Rogers Hornsby

Today, we are posting research on a small biopharma play that I have received some comments on recently. The company has one approved product and several products in late stage development. A full investment analysis is provided below.

Company Overview

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) is a Deer Park, Illinois based commercial-stage biopharmaceutical concern focused on improving the formula, delivery, and/or safety of approved drugs employing the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway. The company has one approved therapy (Biorphen) and another eight late-stage candidates, four of which are under FDA review. Eton was spun out of Harrow Health (HROW) in 2017 and IPO'd in 2018, raising net proceeds of $22.0 million at $6 a share. Eton was in deep Busted IPO territory until recently, where it has rallied slightly above its debut but still significantly below its all-time highs. The stock has a current market capitalization of approximately $160 million.

Approach

Source: Company Presentation

Eton's game plan involves targeting compounds with low total investments ($2-5 million) and low revenue ($10-75 million) yet high margin opportunities - since lower revenue opportunities tend to attract fewer competitors, the occasion for higher margins exists. The company generally focuses on therapies that could benefit from a liquid composition and are currently compounded, used off-label, or where significant literature exists. These drugs are even more attractive to Eton if they have high barriers to competition (such as patents or FDA exclusivity) and can be brought to market in 18 months to three years.

Source: Company Presentation

Biorphen

The company's approved and commercially available product is Biorphen, a ready-to-use phenylephrine injection that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia. It is primarily used in elective surgeries but is also employed in c-sections. Biorphen was approved in October 2019 and launched in December 2019. It eliminates the need for hospitals to manually dilute product or purchase unapproved compounded product from compounders. It also has a superior shelf life of three years.

To speed adoption, Eton entered a co-promotion collaboration with privately held Xellia Pharmaceuticals, which already has a foothold in the healthcare facilities Eton looks to target with its own ready-to-use injectable offering. Eton estimates the current market for Biorphen to be greater than 20 million units - or $50 million - annually. The U.S. commercial rights to Biorphen were acquired from Sintetica SA in February 2019. Eton retains 5% of net sales as a marketing fee and Sintetica receives the $500,000 of product profits, with the balance split 50/50. The company provided the following commercial update on Biorphen with its second quarter results.

Biorphen sales continue to be impacted by COVID-19. While surgical procedure volumes have rebounded from March and April lows, hospital policies continue to restrict sales representatives from visiting with pharmacy directors and hospital staff. Eton plans to implement new targeting strategies and promotional campaigns in the third quarter that are expected to drive stronger sales in the second half of 2020."

Currently Filed Candidates

Alkindi Sprinkle. Eton's most recently acquired candidate is Alkindi Sprinkle, a reformulation of hydrocortisone - essentially granules in capsules for opening - that is seeking FDA approval as a replacement therapy for pediatric adrenal insufficiency {AI}, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia in patients less than 17 years of age. Current hydrocortisone tablets are only available in strengths of 5mg and up and do not allow for proper dosing of pediatric patients. Alkindi Sprinkle provides precision dosing and will be available in strengths of 0.5mg, 1mg, 2mg, and 5mg. The compound has already been approved in Europe (2018) and has experienced high rates of adoption (>50%) amongst newly diagnosed patients. As such, Eton sees Alkindi Sprinkle as a $100 million domestic market opportunity with ~5,000 American pediatric patients suffering from AI. Alkindi Sprinkle has received Orphan Drug status and a September 29, 2020 PDUFA date from the FDA.

The U.S. marketing rights to Alkindi Sprinkle were acquired from Diurnal in March 2020. Upfront consideration included 379,474 shares of Eton stock and $3.5 million cash. Eton is also on the hook for $2.5 million upon launch, annual tiered milestone payments up to $20 million and low-double digit to high teens royalties.

If approved, Eton plans on marketing it in-house with a sales force of five to seven calling on ~1,000 pediatric endocrinologists.

ET-105. Also seeking FDA approval is ET-105, an oral liquid formulation of epilepsy treatment lamotrigine. Currently approved only as an oral solid, it is designed to fulfill an unmet need for patients (especially children) who require precision dosing to reduce the risk of adverse events. Eton acquired the U.S. marketing rights to ET-105 from Aucta Pharmaceuticals in June 2019. The market for oral lamotrigine is estimated at $700 million. In March 2020, ET-105 received a CRL for lack of a human factor analysis. That required study is expected to wrap up shortly with the results to be submitted to the FDA in 3Q20.

EM-100. Another third-quarter catalyst is the potential approval of EM-100, a preservative-free formulation of ketotifen ophthalmic solution for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis. Bausch Health (BHC) acquired U.S. rights to EM-100 in exchange for milestone payments and a double-digit royalty on future product sales in February 2019. Bausch received a CRL from the FDA in July 2019 and submitted an amendment in December 2019. The product had been assigned a target action date of August 10, 2020 which now has been extended to September 15th. The market for ketotifen ophthalmic products is estimated at $75+ million.

DS-300. Eton's other candidate with a target action date is DS-300, an injectable cysteine hydrochloride candidate. The company's development partner has been selling the product in its current form since 1990 as an unapproved (grandfathered) product. When a competitor's NDA received approval for the same active ingredient in 2019, Eton was forced to alter its submission from an NDA to an ANDA containing a Paragraph IV certification challenging the validity of the Exela Pharma patents that were issued in 2019 and 2020 despite the fact that Eton's partner manufactured and commercialized cysteine hydrochloride injection for decades prior in the same formulation claimed to be novel by Exela. If successful at invalidating Exela's patents, Eton would be entitled to 180 days of generic exclusivity. The target action date is some day in October 2020. If approved, Eton estimates the market size at $65 million.

Other Candidates

In addition to its four compounds currently under FDA review, the company has four late-stage product candidates.

ET-203. Like Biorphen, ET-203 is a ready-to-use formulation of a currently approved product in a hospital environment that currently must be diluted with calculations necessary before administration; thus, ensuring a reduction in compounding errors. Also similar to Biorphen, ET-203 has a superior shelf life to the currently approved active ingredient. An NDA was presented in July 2019 and received a refuse-to-file letter that development partner, Sintetica, is addressing with a resubmission scheduled in 2020. The market opportunity is estimated at $90 million.

ET-104. Another Eton candidate is ET-104, an oral liquid targeting a $65 million neurological indication that eliminates the need for patients to manually crush tablets to create liquid solutions. The company just filed an NDA submission last week.

ET-101. Eton has one other oral liquid targeting a neurological condition: ET-101 (topiramate). Its active ingredient is currently approved as an oral solid. The company is conducting a bioequivalence study and anticipates filing an NDA in 2020. The domestic market for ET-101's active ingredient is north of $800 million.

DS-100. The last of Eton's late-stage candidates is DS-100, which was another unapproved grandfathered product until its active ingredient recently received FDA approval after a competitor submitted an NDA. Eton recently submitted an NDA for a different indication in July.

ET-103 Abandonment

Eton experienced a setback when it abandoned its ET-103 program, an oral liquid formulation of levothyroxine for the treatment of hypothyroidism, due to poor bioequivalence study results. The opportunity was significant with 5.7 billion levothyroxine tablets prescribed annually, amounting to a $2.6 billion opportunity lost.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

With Biorphen only launching in December 2019, revenues are nominal. Eton held cash of $10.3 million as of the end of the second quarter. Earlier this month, the company executed an amendment to its credit facility with SWK Holdings which 'will add $5 million of additional capacity upon FDA approval of Alkindi Sprinkle. Upon closing of the amendment, Eton drew down $2 million and will have $8 million of available undrawn capacity after the approval of Alkindi Sprinkle'.

Eton has a small but enthusiastic Street following, with three buy ratings since late July and a median twelve-month price target of $15 a share. H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and Street high $18 price target on Eton last week.

Verdict

Eton's game plan to build a stable of low-cost, high-margin (but low revenue-generating) approved therapies using the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway is a solid strategy and the Biorphen and Alkindi Sprinkle opportunities are promising. Biorphen sales and Alkindi Sprinkle approval are just two of the many catalysts coming over the next 18 months.

The stock advanced substantially in late July on a government contract that may not end up meaning much to the company as well as the two NDA submissions referenced in our analysis. I think Eton deserves a small 'watch item' position, but I would probably wait until the shares come back below $7.00 a share. Given I think the overall market is overdue for at least a decent bout of profit taking at some point in the foreseeable future, I have a price alert on this name at my brokerage account. It is a good name to have on your 'radars' in my opinion as well.

Actually, the only time I ever took out a one-iron was to kill a tarantula. And I took a 7 to do that." - Jim Murray

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of lucrative buy-write or covered call opportunities on selected biotech stocks over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.



Disclosure: I am/we are long BHC, HROW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.