PLEASE NOTE: This article was written before AAPL's 4 for 1 stock split that became effective on 8/31/20. Therefore, readers should divide all AAPL prices mentioned in the article by 4 to get the present comparable price. This division does not affect the strategy proposed in the article.

The Incredible Though Not Edible Apple, Inc.

For much of the world's population 2020 has been a year of horror. Along with the usual political shenanigans, by all shades of political agenda, COVID-19 has visited on everyone a pandemic that has paralyzed the economies of the entire world to a great degree. Beginning in China in mid January & exploding around the world from mid February through May, COVID-19 has economy after economy contracting into recession, with tens of millions becoming unemployed and innumerable businesses falling onto life support due to forced government lockdowns.

The response to this pandemic of stock prices during the height of the COVID-19 hysteria, from about March 1 to April 20, was just what an investor would expect, disaster. Stocks plummeted across the board. Through media stories issued by official healthcare institutions, cries that millions in the U.S. alone, would perish and that we were going to enter a new Great Depression abounded. The share price indexes of the U.S. market, which financial pundits had been prophesying, would be heading for disaster due to overvaluation, before the pandemic entered the most rapid 30% plus decline on record. Large tech firms like Apple, Inc. (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), & Tesla (TSLA), to name just three, dropped like a stone. Large Tech valuations were already wildly stretched was the cry, and now with this pandemic, investors would pay a disastrous price!

Then as so often happens when "everyone" on Wall Street knows what will happen to stock market prices, the exact opposite occurred. The market indexes bottomed on March 23, and the previous certainly doomed market recovered rapidly. Led especially by large tech firms, like the aforementioned, the market came roaring back. Not just back, but in most large tech companies, rose to price highs far above the "overvalued" levels reached before the COVID-19 epidemic began. Consider these results: AMZN was $1,618 on March 16 and is now $3,401. TSLA was $361 on March 20 and is now $2,213. AAPL was $229 on March 20 and has now more than doubled to $499. (All prices are as of the 4 PM close on August 28, 2020). In AAPL's case the Enterprise Value (EV), or the stock price times the number of shares outstanding, is now more than two trillion dollars, gaining more than one-half a trillion dollars since the pandemic began! This hefty enterprise valuation along with the fact that AAPL's Price/Earnings Ratio (P/E) has now reached nearly 40 has made AAPL very highly valued on a historic basis. This is a P/E usually assigned only to the newest "next big thing" companies that are rapidly growing a small top line gross income, leading to an outsized high percentage number year over year (YOY) gross income. These companies often have little or no gross/net profit and are valued on their (seemingly) bright future sales/earnings. For a behemoth like AAPL to achieve these numbers suggests a present stock price grossly overvalued and certain to crash at the slightest market or AAPL business hiccup.

Is AAPL Wildly Overvalued?

In a single word, Yes! AAPL has a lot of things going for it, both now and in the near future: a cult following for its well built and engineered products, high gross margins that the company has managed to maintain throughout many years and business cycles, a blossoming "services" business with even higher margins than its hardware businesses, new(er) services like TV/Movie/Music streaming that should burgeon in the coming years, a fortress balance sheet with 150 plus billion net cash, upcoming growth waves in 5G Telecommunications, the coming wave of Augmented Reality, & Virtual Reality. Still the present price has risen to at least partially reflect the value of many of these forthcoming positive products and trends. Also, the prospective investor or shareholder needs to consider that the High Tech business space is a treacherous area in which to operate. BlackBerry (BB) instantly comes to mind as an illustration. Once the premier "feature" phone maker, selling at $140 plus in 2008, it is now a $5 stock (on good days), brought low ironically, by AAPL's own iPhone. Even AAPL itself, once the darling of Wall Street computer makers in the early 1980s, had a near death experience when it fell behind the computer tech curve. It was only rescued from certain oblivion by its legendary founder Steve Jobs, when he returned to head the company in 1997. The rest, as the saying goes is history. Examples of fallen and/or now deceased high tech companies are legion. Large tech companies the size of AAPL can't sustain extreme valuations in the long run, as has been proven throughout Wall Street History.

So how did this overvaluation of Apple & virtually all large high tech companies come about? Again the answer is short & simple. The entire market, and especially large Tech companies like Apple, are rising to unsustainable heights on the Federal Reserve's "smoke & mirror" interest rates, coupled with the belief that much of large tech is, at least partially, pandemic proof. With interest rates near zero and AAPL's great balance sheet, investors are currently betting that AAPL will not only grow into its present valuation, but that AAPL's valuation can still increase as the positive business trends listed above flower in the near future. Apple bulls believe that the 100s of billions of dollars in new business represented by AR/VR, streaming, & 5G Telecommunications will power AAPL's EV to 3 or more Trillion Dollars in short order. While this scenario could of course happen, the odds are very long against it in the near term. Increasingly, many SA authors and other financial press articles counsel selling AAPL shares and then re-buying them when the price falls to a more reasonable level.

So How Does An AAPL Investor Make Lemonade From The Coming Short-Term AAPL Lemon

I believe AAPL as represented by its stock is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build long-term wealth. But, only if your attitude becomes that of a true long-term investor. The term "long-term investor" here covers a time frame of decades, not weeks, months, or a few years. In fact, your position in AAPL if you have one, or choose to take one, should be one of an indefinite time frame. Only if AAPL's management approach should change from its traditional long-term emphasis, to an emphasis on short-term results, should the long-term investor consider selling all or part of their holding. In short, investors should buy AAPL and not trade AAPL.

But what of the inevitable price downdraft that will occur due to AAPL's high valuation, that I have already acknowledged? Wouldn't it be wise to sell all or part of one's AAPL holdings, wait for a price drop, then buy back in? Theoretically, yes, it would. But trying to figure out when, and from what price the drop is to begin, and, further the time and percent price drop that has transformed AAPL shares from an overvaluation to a buy without risking a further meaningful price drop after you re-buy, is the same as trying to time the market in buying and selling all of your positions. It simply can't be done. You aren't going to catch the exact top when selling or the exact bottom when buying, except by accident, and even in that happy case, you will be only very occasionally successful. It is human nature to say; "if AAPL falls by 10% I'll buy it." But as the 10% goal comes into sight, the investor will inevitably move the goal posts to a 15% drop, then a 20% drop, and so on, because price declines breed fear just as price rises breed euphoria! And just as inevitably, if AAPL hits the 15% drop mark, and the investor moves to buy price to the new 20% drop mark; AAPL shares will fiendishly turn around and rally to a new high well above its original price. In frustration, you'll now vow to buy AAPL, if it will only drop 10% from that new high. Naturally, if that price drop does occur and you buy AAPL at that lower price, AAPL's share price will then fall a further 15-25%. This strategy is often expressed in the financial press as "taking some money off the table, so one can re-buy later at a lower price." This strategy is actually a never ending, fruitless exercise in futility, that will cost the investor endless profits.

But the way out of this conundrum is really quite simple. The strategy for making lemonade from the present overvalued AAPL lemon is three fold. AAPL is a high quality company, with great management, and a fortress balance sheet. Both the prospective buyer of AAPL & the present holder of AAPL can make lemonade from the present AAPL lemon. The first part of my strategy applies to both the prospective AAPL share buyer and the recent holder of AAPL. Once a prospective buyer has decided to become a buy & hold investor by the definition stated above, that is, a buyer who holds AAPL shares through thick & thin as long as the management approach doesn't materially change, they can do their due diligence (DD) and decide the price at which AAPL is a sensible buy for them. If you decide that AAPL is say, worth $400 per share, you can sell Put options at that price for a time period of your choosing. You will collect the Put option time premium, which you keep, regardless of whether or not the shares are later "Put" to you. If they are Put to you, your cost will be $400 per share minus whatever the option premium was that you collected. If the Put option expires worthless, you can rewrite the option again, at the same price, or any other available price, as many times as needed to buy the stock at your chosen price. The downside to this Put option approach, is that the money that the Put option represents in AAPL stock will be sequestered in your account, until, either the Put is exercised, the Put expires worthless, or you buy the Put option back before expiration. This same strategy applies if you already own AAPL shares and want to buy more, but feel the present price is too high. You can use this same technique to boost your holdings at a price you choose, while also making money from the option premium(s). The second part of your AAPL strategy, if you hold or buy AAPL shares and are not using the growing dividend for needed income, should be to turn on the dividend reinvestment option provided by your broker. Most brokers have such a program. You need to only contact your broker and ascertain the rules that govern dividend reinvestment at that firm. Reinvestment of dividends, over time, will have a very positive effect on the number of AAPL shares you hold as well as your average price per share cost. The third part of your AAPL strategy is the availability of fractional shares to build an AAPL position. This is a very recent opportunity created by brokerages. Most brokerages will now allow you to purchase a dollar amount of shares even if the amount purchased is not enough to buy a whole number of shares. Using this method, you could add to your AAPL holdings when you deem the price is right, even if you can't afford a round number of shares.

Something to keep an eye out for is the recent talk of having Put/Call option contracts 10 share sizes, instead of only in 100 share lots. This would be a boon in building an AAPL position as the amount of money sequestered when you sell a Put option in a 10 lot size would be commensurately smaller than the 100 share option contract. Unfortunately, this has not yet been implemented, but would be a big brokerage money maker if available as a trading tool, so I believe it will be rolled out sometime in the near future. When, not if, this is implemented it would create a fourth part of your AAPL share strategy.

One last point about AAPL should be emphasized. AAPL does pay a dividend that has been steadily rising each year by 6-8%. While the dividend has a very low yield on cost (YoC) due to the soaring price of the shares and because it was only introduced in recent years, it is too often overlooked in discussions regarding AAPL as an investment. It is always mentioned in AAPL articles as a throw away, as in, "Oh yeah, AAPL pays a small dividend." AAPL has concentrated on repurchasing shares, and not in rewarding investors with large dividend increases. But AAPL has the Free Cash Flow (FCF) to do much more on the dividend front while continuing to repurchase stock. AAPL could easily bump up the dividend by 10-15% per year, for the foreseeable future. What would this do for AAPL shareholders? Well, if you purchase AAPL with a 1% YOC and the dividend is raised by an average of 10% compounded yearly, the YOC doubles about every 7.5 years. For the young whippersnappers out there, that means that in about 30 years the YOC quadurples. No, it doesn't mean the YOC goes from 1% to 3%. It means that the YOC doubles from 1% to 2%, then from 2% to 4%, then from 4% to 8%, and finally from 8% to 16%! It is certainly not a sole reason to buy AAPL shares but it should be kept in mind as an additional reason AAPL shares are a great long-term hold.

Conclusions

AAPL shares are highly overvalued at this time. But that does not mean that this is the time to sell them if you are an AAPL investor or want to be one. Taking some money off the table, intending to re-buy AAPL at a lower price is a fool's errand for the reasons discussed in the article. AAPL should be bought, not traded, at prices that make sense to the buyer after their DD. When AAPL is overvalued, as it is now, a lower price should be obtained by selling Put Options in the time frame that will achieve the desired price. Younger investors should take advantage of the new fractional share programs available at most online brokers, whenever a sum of money, large or small, is available for investment in AAPL. All investors, but particularly younger ones, should give positive consideration to AAPL's growing dividend when deciding whether to buy shares and at what price, it is too often overlooked. Finally, everyone who has or wants to buy AAPL shares, if they don't need the dividend income to pay bills, should take advantage of their broker's dividend reinvestment program. It is one of the surest wealth builders available to investors in today's market.

The three part AAPL strategy, with a fourth part pending, I have outlined in this article bodes well for present or future holders of AAPL. This strategy should encourage AAPL enthusiasts to perform their due diligence. I personally would look to start an AAPL position at $320 by selling that Put option if you have the necessary cash to satisfy your broker's Put Option rules. I will be adding to my AAPL position from $320 in small increments if there is a general market pullback. I increase the number of AAPL shares I bought, all the way down to $200, if there were to be a general market collapse. I do not expect anything of this sort, but I did not expect COVID-19, zero interest rates, or frankly AAPL at $500 per share, either. This is MY PERSONAL strategy, but each person needs to decide buy/sell prices for themselves. My strategy regarding my initial buy/add prices reflects uncertainty over interest rate policy, the Presidential election unknowns, GDP results, Federal antitrust antics, state politicians wackiness, or the effect of any number of other unknowns on AAPL pricing. Your buying/adding price mileage may vary.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information I have provided is not meant to be investment advice, nor is it guaranteed in any way to assure success in AAPL shares. Potential investors need to make their own choices based on further due diligence & their particular investment needs.