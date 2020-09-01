At 17x earnings, Lockheed Martin is attractively valued and is only slightly above the long-run average for the S&P 500.

Government military spending will continue to grow, due to the geopolitical situation and need to preserve US dollar dominance.

The Geopolitical Case

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute 2020 Fact Sheet (for 2019) SIPRI Military Expenditure Database the world spends $2 trillion per year on defense. That's a lot of money. Of course, much of that goes to logistics, personnel, energy, etc. However, a significant portion is used to buy weapons and equipment.

With a new cold-war emerging between China and the United States, investment in defense should at least maintain its current share of overall budgets. Beyond rising tensions, defense spending is intertwined with economic dominance. US dollar hegemony requires a strong military. For the United States, military spending is the expense of the exorbitant privilege that comes from having the world's reserve currency. Perhaps someday another currency takes its place, but not without the emergence of a better alternative. Today, there is none. Indeed, this is one of the reasons the US seeks to contain the rise of China's geopolitical power.

For these reasons, US defense companies are joined at the hip with the US government, providing support for defense contractors like Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrup Grumman (NOC) and General Dynamics (GD). Lockheed Martin in particular derives over 70% of its revenue from the US government.

Source: Lockheed Martin

Introducing Lockheed Martin

I realize the video above is meant as a marketing tool, but I still think it provides a summary of what the company is doing. Widely recognized for its F-35 program, Lockheed Martin provides a vast range of aeronautics, missiles and fire control, rotary and missions systems and space solutions to governments around the world.

LMT continues to capture new defense spending. The benefits of military spending have accrued to LMT, with annual revenues growing by about 33% over the past decade. Of course, LMT doesn't match the hyper-growth trajectory of companies like Tesla (TSLA) or Facebook (FB), but that's OK. Companies like Lockheed Martin are the meat and potatoes of the investing world. Unexciting but satisfying. Nevertheless, Lockheed Martin's $144 billion order backlog can buy you a lot of meat and potatoes.

Lockheed Martin Might be Recession Proof





Looking closer at the most recent quarters and the 2008/09 Global Financial Crisis it becomes apparent that LMT is fairly recession-proof. Revenues have continued to grow despite the Covid-19 recession. This type of revenue performance has awarded unrelated companies like Apple (AAPL) with 40x p/e multiples. Meanwhile, LMT is trading at 17 times earnings.

(Of course, Apple and Lockheed Martin are completely different companies in totally different industries, but I couldn't help but note the difference. Especially now while stable/growing revenues are so precious. The main reason for this particular valuation gap is the assumption that AAPL will continue to grow as it has over the past decade. Will it? I'll save that discussion for another article.)





Relatively Attractive Valuation

This isn't the LMT vs AAPL show, but for illustration purposes it's helpful to point out how p/e expansion has priced many stocks out of reach for value investors. Meanwhile, companies like Lockheed Martin trade at p/e multiples close to where they were a year ago.

For comparison purposes only, the divergence between AAPL and LMT valuations - which were once equal - has grown quite wide. In an environment where the broad market trades at a 30x p/e multiple (see chart below), LMT (being only slightly above the long-run average of 15.81) appears cheap.

Source: Multpl

One of the reasons LMT's multiple remains reasonable is that it hasn't participated in the massive big-tech growth rally since the March 2020 low, underperforming both the S&P 500 and NASDAQ-100. Instead, LMT's performance has fallen more in line with traditional industrial sectors. The contrast though is that the revenues of most industrial companies have been hammered by the economic crisis, while the revenues of Lockheed Martin have not.





The Dividend

As a dividend investor, what I particularly like about LMT is its commitment to returning cash to shareholders by growing its dividend over time. Over the past 5 years, LMT has grown its dividend by 10.39% annualized. A decade ago, LMT paid a quarterly dividend of $0.63/share. Today it pays $2.40/share, providing investors who bought 10 years ago a 14% yield on cost.

It's one thing to grow dividends, but it's another to grow dividends sustainably. I believe dividend growth sustainability requires revenue growth and ample dividend coverage. Given this, I believe Lockheed Martin's dividend is fairly secure for two main reasons:

1. Given the geopolitical backdrop, revenues should continue to grow.

2. Operating cash flows adequately cover debt repayments, share repurchases and dividends.

I'll add a 2a: I think as long as the US government is posturing in a cold war, all branches of the military-industrial complex must appear strong. Although this is pure speculation, I couldn't foresee the US government - under today's conditions - not do everything in its power to support the strength of LMT's balance sheet and cash flows. That includes its dividend. How? I don't know, but where there's the political will there's a way.

Conclusion

In my opinion, the long term case for Lockheed Martin is strong. Unfortunately, the world is far from a peaceful utopia so defense spending should continue to rise. Also, I believe today's prices (and valuation) are an attractive entry point for Lockheed Martin shares. Finally, for long term dividend growth investors I believe LMT presents a compelling case as it has a demonstrated history of growing its payout and has the revenue growth and financial muscle to continue doing so. Given these points, Lockheed Martin could very well be a buy-and-hold forever dividend growth stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not advice. Please contact a registered investment professional to discuss your personal financial circumstances. While every effort was made to ensure accuracy, the information in this article contains no warranties with regards to accuracy.