It's time to take profits and wait for a broader market pullback putting the company back on a more reasonable valuation.

U.S. automated surgery machine maker Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is a great company which has rewarded shareholders handsomely. However, I struggle to see how its current share price reflects its value and have unwound my position in the company. Here, I explain why I think the shares are set for a fall. It’s not just about Intuitive, the same valuation questions currently haunt a lot of the U.S. tech sector in my opinion: I focus on Intuitive simply because that stock particularly interests me.

Intuitive: A Recap of the Investment Case

Before getting into valuation, it’s worth recapping the investment case for the company, which is very strong.

First off, there is the broad investment case for digital tools in the healthcare space. Healthcare expenditure marches ever upwards. Robotics is growing in market size every year, with compound annual growth of 14.2% forecast for the next eight years. But it remains only a small part of the total medical spend, especially outside of key markets such as the United States.

Specific to the company, the installed base of multi-million-dollar machines grows. Once installed, the machines are more likely than not to stay – staff are trained on them, and they represent sizable capital outlay. As well as the initial sale price, the company makes money through ongoing servicing.

There is the razor and blades model much liked by some investors. The company’s machines take specific accessories the company sells, which need to be replaced after every procedure for hygiene reasons. So, there is a recurring, predictable revenue stream with limited price sensitivity.

There is a virtuous circle in being the leading player in this field. Medical workers are in some cases trained on the company’s machines during the learning phase of their career. The company has a growing record of videos of procedures which, as well as helping product development, enables ever better training.

As well as its outstanding performance and business model, Intuitive does not pay a dividend, is debt-free, and is sitting on a growing pile of $6.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of 30 June.

So, there is clearly a sound investment case for Intuitive, which looks set to perform well as a business for decades.

The Market Has Loved the Story

The Intuitive investment case is strong, and the shares have rewarded shareholders very well. Their upwards march has been a little less smooth over the past couple of years than before, meeting more price resistance, but the long-term return remains stellar.

Valuing Intuitive Surgical Shares

Intuitive is seen as a growth stock, so there are different ways to value it. However, it is a business which has been trading for decades already, so we actually have a pretty good insight into its financial returns.

In the past couple of years, earnings on a per share basis doubled, neatly underlining the growth story for the company. But, at the current share price of around $730, that puts the company on a price earnings ratio of 61 times.

To support such a heady multiple, the growth rate surely needs to be very strong.

2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Basic EPS ($) 3.25 4.21 5.5 5.71 3.78 5.29 6.43 6.01 9.92 11.95 Five year compound annual growth rate 3% 5% 3% 1% 32% 25% Diluted EPS ($) 3.16 4.11 5.33 5.58 3.7 5.18 6.26 5.77 9.49 11.54 Five year compound annual growth rate 3% 5% 3% 1% 31% 25%

The best compound annual growth rate is basically 25% - the 32% number for 2014-2018 is skewed by the one-off earnings drop in 2014. But the latest compound annual growth rate of 25%, while indeed strong, doesn’t, to my mind, support a P/E in the sixties. If it was sustained, five years from now, a $730 share price would equate to a 16x P/E ratio. So, you’re paying now to hold a non-dividend paying stock for five years before it gets to a mid-teens p/e multiple which I would regard as sensible.

In practice, the compound EPS growth rate of the two most immediate five-year periods is going to be hard to sustain and perhaps impossible.

COVID-19 has slowed growth and will provide a one-off hit to revenue and income in 2020 that won’t come back, as machines have been out of use. The impact to date on Intuitive of COVID-19 is well covered in its latest trading update. It is actually not that bad in some senses and underlines the strength of the company’s business model, including its multiple revenue streams. But, while procedures fell only 19% versus last Q2, shipments fell 35%. I expect shipments in Q3 to reflect ongoing uncertainty amongst healthcare buyers.

The installed base is now 5,764 systems, for a market cap slightly over $85 billion. That means that each system equates to around $15 million of market cap for the company.

Additionally, while Intuitive retains its dominance in some fields of robotic surgery for now, and it has been extended, competitors are working to break into its core markets. This may force more pricing pressure which could act as a downwards brake on EPS growth.

Additionally, the earnings are coming out of revenue, which, while it has grown handily and fairly consistently, is nonetheless growing at a rate which has trebled revenues in the past decade. That is good, and I like its smooth upward march, but in valuation terms, I don’t think tripling revenue every decade merits the multiples at which the stock is currently trading.

With its 2019 revenue of $4.478 billion, the company’s price to sales ratio is around 18x, which I find steep. This isn’t an early-stage technology company with limited revenue at this point, it is a well-established company with a basic product line and decades-old revenue streams. So, the price to sales ratio should be a lot lower, in my estimation.

Conclusion: Now is Not the Time to Get Into Intuitive

Intuitive is a great company with a promising future. However, I think its shares are now overpriced, which is why I have sold my holding. I wouldn’t get into the shares at their current price, and for long-term holders, I think that there is a case to be made to bank profits now and wait for a broad-based tech market decline hitting Intuitive in the next year or so, and getting back in at a much more attractive entry point.

The current market is irrational, and Intuitive may keep marching up, and hitting $800 or even $900. But the fundamentals don’t support the price even at today’s level, so having enjoyed the recent ride, I will sit out whatever froth is coming in the immediate short term and wait, ready to jump back in once the stock goes back down to more viable long-term valuation levels.

