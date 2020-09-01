V&M Breakouts: Top Growth And Dividend Mega-Cap Stocks For September 2020

These very large market cap stocks are a unique extension of my MDA research for breakout stocks with high frequency 10%+ gains in 143 out of 173 trading weeks (82.7%).

Several of the Growth and Dividend mega cap portfolios are on pace to catch the actively traded Premium Portfolio that is up +22.4% YTD 2020.

The Monthly Growth Portfolios are quite positive and most beating the S&P 500 YTD with March +17.5%, April +21.8%, May +21.2%, June +4.2%, July +10.4% (no dividends considered).

The August portfolio finishes the first month +7.5% with all 5 selections positive, led by BBY +11.7%, STT +9.9%, CMI +8% not including large dividends for each.

Releasing two top mega-cap stocks from the MDA Growth and Dividend Breakout portfolio for long-term gain potential into 2020.

V&M Breakouts: Top Growth & Dividend Stocks For September 2020

Introduction

The Top Dividend Growth stock model expands on my doctoral research analysis on multiple discriminant analysis (MDA) adding new complexities with these top picks. Research shows that the highest frequency of large price breakout moves is found among small-cap stocks with low trading volumes offering no dividends and delivering higher than average risk levels. The challenge with the Top Dividend Growth model is to deliver a combination toward optimal total return with characteristics that typically reduce the frequency and size of price breakouts, but deliver more reliable growth factors for higher profitability longer term.

These 5 stocks are above a minimum $10 billion market cap, $2/share price, 500k average daily volume, and at least a 2% dividend yield. The population of this unique segment is approximately 330 stocks out of over 7,800 stocks across the US stock exchanges. While these stocks represent less than 5% of available stocks, their market cap exceeds $19 trillion out of the approximately $33 trillion (57.6%) of the US stock exchanges. Efforts are made to optimize total returns on the key MDA price growth factors (fundamental, technical, sentiment) for the best results under these large cap constraints with high priorities for dividend growth and dividend yield.

Top Growth & Dividend Stocks For September 2020

Amgen (AMGN)

Comcast (CMCSA)

Score Overview of the Growth & Dividend Stocks for September

Dividend Calendar

The factors shown are not necessarily the selection variables used in the MDA analysis and dividend considerations for growth and strong total returns. These additional financial perspectives are included to enhance your investment decisions for total returns.

Amgen (AMGN)

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services. The Cable Networks segment operates national cable networks that provide various entertainment, news and information, and sports content; regional sports and news networks; international cable networks; and various digital properties, including brand-aligned Websites, as well as engages in the cable television studio production operations.

Prior Long-Term Gainers to Consider

A sample of the prior MDA breakout Growth & Dividend stocks from the full portfolios exclusive to subscribers are as follows but do not include additional gains from their high dividends for these selections:

V&M Breakouts: Top Growth And Dividend Stocks For August 2020

Best Buy Co. (BBY) +13.48%

State Street Corp. (STT) +7.8%

V&M Breakouts: Top Growth And Dividend Stocks For July 2020

Cummins Inc. +20.3%

HP Inc. (HPQ) +9.8%

V&M Breakouts: Top Growth And Dividend Stocks for June 2020

Ameriprise Financial (AMP) +11.9%

Southwest Airlines (LUV) +17.2%

V&M Breakouts: Top Growth And Dividend Stocks For May 2020

Infosys Ltd. (INFY) +36.4%

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) +27.7%

V&M Breakouts: Top Growth And Dividend Stocks For April 2020

KLA Corporation (KLAC) +43.4%

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) +36.4%

V&M Breakouts: Top Growth And Dividend Stocks For March 2020

The Clorox Company (CLX) +37.7%

Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) +50.1%

Conclusion

These stocks continue a live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research applied to large cap, strong dividend growth stocks. None of the returns listed above includes the high dividend yields as part of the performance and would further increase total returns for each stock. These monthly top Growth & Dividend stocks are intended to deliver excellent total return strategies leveraging key factors in the MDA breakout models in the small cap weekly breakout selections.

These selections are being tracked on the V&M Dashboard Spreadsheet for members, and enhancements will continue to optimize dividend, growth, and higher breakout frequency variables throughout the year.

All the very best to you and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.