Risk & Return Analysis

Input Capital (OTC:INPCF) is being bought by Bridgeway National (OTCPK:BDGY). The current merger spread is 8.7%, and the market is pricing in a 85% probability of closing. I estimate there is a ~53.4% downside if the deal breaks, so size the bet according to your risk limit. A summary is provided in the table below:

Probability of Closing - this is a standard probability of closing in merger arb. See below for a graphical illustration. The idea is that the closer the current price is to the deal price, the higher probability of closing is priced in by the market, which should make intuitive sense.

Deal Break Price - I used the unaffected price to estimate the downside if the deal breaks.

Buyer Profile

Bridgeway National changed its name a few times before. It was originally named Snap Online Marketing when it was first incorporated on 2012, offering a full range of web services, including web marketing services, social and viral marketing campaigns and search engine optimization consulting, custom web design, including CRM solutions. The company changed its name to Lifelogger Technologies in 2014 and pivoted to developing wearable video camera. The beta version was released but never got any traction for the next 4-5 years. At the beginning of 2019, Capital Park Opportunities Fund LP purchased 84.4% of the voting shares and effectively converted this public vehicle into an investment holding company managed by Eric Blue, who has an extensive mid market private equity experience. The name of the company was changed to Bridgeway National Corp. on December 19, 2019.

Soon after the conversion, Capital Park purchased the "Joy" and "Cream Suds" trademarks for US $30 million from P&G. The purchase price was funded by a US$22 million Term Loan from Piney Lake Opportunities ECI Master Fund and a US $9.5 million Promissory Note to P&G. The company is in default regarding the Term Loan and Promissory Note, and is pursuing a refinancing of both (per its most recent 10-Q). However, it's important to note that Bridgeway is not listed as a borrower or a guarantor under the Loan Agreement, rather the intermediary holding company (C-PAK Consumer Product Holdings) is the sole borrower and guarantor. Therefore, the default shouldn't interfere with the pending acquisition.

Financing

The purchaser has delivered to Input Capital a complete copy of the executed Commitment Letters (both Equity Commitment Letter and Debt Commitment Letter). Absence of material misrepresentation and insolvency, the acquisition is not subject to financing (Source: Arrangement Agreement dated August 12, 2020).

Milestones & Other Considerations

All directors and senior management entered into voting agreement in favor of the transaction, representing 33.3% of the outstanding shares. The deal needs approval of 66 2/3% of votes cast on the Arrangement Resolution and also the majority approval of the minority shareholder. I'd think everybody would be selling into a bid at 103% premium.

A unique condition for Input Capital is to maintain C$20 million cash on hand as at the Effective Date. The company had cash on hand of ~C$25 million. I don't see this as a major hurdle with the suspension of dividend and share buybacks.

Material Adverse Effect language reads customary and COVID-19 is a specific carve-out. I did not find any leverage-based covenants in the merger agreement.

Conclusion

I believe this acquisition will successfully close. The wide merger spread can be largely explained by the relatively unknown purchaser and the fact that Input Capital is a micro-cap.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INPCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.