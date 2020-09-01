U.S. Manufacturing PMI - Growth And Recovery

This is true of both the ISM and IHS Markit variants meaning we are really quite sure of this.

As ever we're looking for economic numbers which disprove our hypothesis of a swift and V shaped recovery.

Our macroeconomic investigation

The markets in general are indicating, through their prices and levels, that the US is going to have a relatively swift and V shaped recovery from the coronavirus lockdown. Equity valuations are back to where they were - close enough - before this all started for example.

This is all consistent with the view that the effects of Covid-19 were an interruption, an irruption even, into the economy but are not going to have any long term effects. Before we had an economy of about $22 trillion (just to use a number) growing at about 3% a year, afterwards we'll have an economy of about $22 trillion growing at 3% a year. What happened in between was a horrible recession but one that hasn't damaged the productive capacity of the nation nor its ability to grow.

Now, that may or may not be true but it's the way that the markets are priced, that it is. We're thus on the look out for economic numbers which disprove this tale.

Sure, we can all think of scenarios in which it becomes not true but that's not the point. We're trying to decide between different such scenarios, including the one currently priced in, and facts are our friends there.

Our latest numbers don't run against that base scenario. Indeed, they support it. This doesn't prove it, by no means, that's not the way evidence works. Facts inconsistent with the swift recovery story would disprove it, sure. But those that support it merely don't, as yet, disprove it. The only one that would prove it would be the GDP figures for 2020 as revealed to us in 2021 which would be a little late for us to change our current investing stance.

ISM manufacturing PMI

The Institute of Supply Management has released its version of the manufacturing purchasing managers index:

The August PMI® registered 56 percent, up 1.8 percentage points from the July reading of 54.2 percent.

That's pretty good and the more forward looking elements of it are up further:

New Orders Index registered 67.6 percent, an increase of 6.1 percentage points from the July reading of 61.5 percent. The Production Index registered 63.3 percent, up 1.2 percentage points compared to the July reading of 62.1 percent.

We're not able to take that as a sign of a faltering recovery nor a slowing of the economy.

U.S. manufacturing continues to recovery from the recession and the improvement is broadening.

Yep, pretty much.

This isn't everything, of course it isn't. Manufacturing is only 10% of the economy and services were much harder hit this time around as well.

But still, indicative of a swift recovery.

IHS Markit

The other version of much the same measure, the manufacturing PMI from IHS Markit, is less aggressively joyous but still pointing in the right direction:

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit final U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI™) posted 53.1 in August, down slightly from the previously released 'flash' estimate of 53.6, but up from 50.9 at the start of the third quarter.

This isn't quite as exuberant but then the IHS version has been a little more subdued than the ISM one for some months now. Of course neither of them should be taken as gospel, they use survey panels, have error margins and so on, it's the direction of travel that's the most important thing here.

The indicator

It's entirely clear that US manufacturing is getting back to normal. We're seeing, at least in this sector of the economy, that V shaped comeback we so hope for and are priced for. We'll see what's happening with services, the majority of the economy, in a couple of days but all indicators are that the result will be similar.

My view

I've been arguing that we will have that V shaped recovery ever since we started to have a recession. On the simple grounds that when we know what's causing a recession - lockdown - then we stop doing it then we'll stop having a recession. So far all the economic numbers are backing me up on this.

The investor view

The importance for us as investors is that markets are priced as if that V shaped recovery is going to happen. That, soon enough, we'll be back to where we were in February and will then continue on as normal from there. The losses in this year will be just that, losses in this year, not the start of a new and lower normal.

If it turns out that this is the start of a new and lower normal then the stock indices are overpriced. Thus our interest in evidence that runs against the V shaped recovery story. Evidence that we've not seen as yet.

Which is as far as the macroeconomic indicators can take us. In the absence of such a clear signal we're back to microeconomic investing factors. Specific companies, special situations, rather than trading on whole market movements.

