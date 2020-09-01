Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) made a splash when it announced the large find at Zama, a new oil and gas find in offshore Mexico that is one of the largest fields ever discovered in the Gulf of Mexico. However, since the announcement of the find, Talos has been embroiled in a dispute with Pemex and the Mexican government over ownership and operatorship of the field, and the stock has been under pressure as investors expect a negative outcome. Talos share price has been so discounted that I think it is now grossly undervalued relative to the assets excluding Zama and Xaxamani, its two large offshore Mexico properties, and the Zama and Xaxamani properties represent additional optionality that might allow Talos to become a multibagger in a higher oil price environment.

Market Participants discounting a negative outcome on Zama

Zama has an estimated 670 million boe in gross resources according to a report by Netherland, Sewell & Associates. Both Talos and Pemex have claimed majority ownership, and currently they are trying to settle who will operate the assets. A judge in a Mexican court has ordered the unitization of the field, with a 120-day timeline to settle the dispute. By January of 2021, there should be an answer to the question of ownership and operations of the Zama field, removing a ton of uncertainty hanging over the stock.

I care less about what percentage of the field Talos gets than about the operatorship of the field. Talos has successfully drilled several wells on their piece of the property, while Pemex has failed to drill a single well on their part of the property. This indicates to me that Pemex has much worse operations management, and a Pemex operated field would lead to prolonged timelines and squandered resources, ultimately making the field significantly less valuable.

The most likely scenario is that Talos will lose both the majority ownership and operatorship of Zama. As the Houston Chronicle noted earlier this month, there is evidence in all of the past rulings on the Talos-Pemex dispute that there is a "systemic bias" in favor of Pemex. Mexican regulators already pursued an irregular process in splitting the reservoir between winners of the auction of Block 7 and Pemex, then did not make any alterations to Pemex's rights when it failed to drill a single confirmatory well on its side of the block. Finally, the National Hydrocarbons Commission ("CNH") determined there was a connection between the two wells without any data from Pemex's side (again, because Pemex did not drill any wells on its side).

As an aside on the culture in government surrounding oil and gas resources, I would note Oil Expropriation Day (March 18, 1938), the day that Mexico expropriated all foreign oil reserves and formed PEMEX, is actually a civil holiday that is still recognized today in Mexico. It is also worth noting that Lazaro Cardenas, the president of Mexico during the oil expropriation, is the grandfather of Lazaro Cardenas Batel, the coordinator of all advisors to President Lopez Obrador.

I think the most likely scenario is that Pemex is the owner of the majority of Zama and becomes the operator as well, meaning that most of the value of Zama will not be realized in a timely manner.

Xaxamani, another interesting new find

There is another interesting new find that is less encumbered than Zama, however. The company announced results of an evaluation of the Block 31 discovery in the Xaxamani field, with about 100 million boe of gross oil resources. Importantly, this find is 95% oil, indicating the company is likely to realize high prices on this discovery, and is located near to the shore (less than 2 miles from shore) and in shallow water (less than 60 feet in depth), indicating operating costs will be relatively low. Talos owns a 25% stake in this property, and it does not have any impending legal disputes like Zama.

An inappropriate discount for the rest of Talos provides multibagger potential

Market participants seem to be waiting on an answer from the Mexican court before moving the stock. However, market participants also seem to be assigning a very low value to the existing production as long as this uncertainty hangs over the company. Since 2015, Talos has used its relatively clean balance sheet to acquire interests in Gulf of Mexico properties at steep discounts. This approach has allowed them to consolidate interests in large Gulf of Mexico properties, keeping operating costs down and gaining scale. This scale gives them relatively high netbacks on the oil produced, and keeps EBITDA and cash generation high. The company is able to grow production, pay down interest and debt costs, and generate free cash flow, a rare feat in the oil and gas industry.

Large discount to PV10, excluding Zama and Xaxamani

As Talos management noted in the 2nd quarter conference call, Netherland, Sewell evaluated the PV10 (present value discounted at 10%) of the Proved Developed Producing (PDP) properties, excluding Zama and Xaxamani, at $1.82 billion, using an assumed $47 oil price (held flat in perpetuity). If we include all proved reserves (still excluding Zama and Xaxamani, which are largely unproved reserves and resources), the PV10 goes to $2.8 billion.

The company currently trades for $7.42 per share, and has 73 million shares outstanding, for a market cap of $541 million, and has net debt of $972 million ($107 million in cash and $1079 million in debt as of Q2 2020), for an enterprise value of $1.51 billion.

If Talos traded at an enterprise value equal to its PV10 value for just PDP wells (excluding the two Mexican offshore properties) the market cap would be $853 million, equivalent to a share price of $11.68, for upside of 57% from the current price. If the company traded at the PV10 of all of its proved reserves, excluding the 2 Mexican offshore properties, the market cap would be $1.83 billion, with a share price of $25.08, for upside of 238%.

Large discount to peers based on EV/BOEPD and EV/EBITDA

Talos guided that they will exit 2020 with 71,000-73,000 boepd of production, with 67% of that production as oil. Using the current EV of $1.51 billion, the company trades at an EV/boepd of $21,300. Talos generated $569 million in EBITDA in the last 12 months, so it trades at an EV/EBITDA of 2.58.

Talos trades at a huge discount to large multinational oil companies. Exxon (XOM) produces 3.6 million boepd, and has an EV of $225 billion, trading at an EV/boepd of $62,500, and an EV/EBITDA of 7.47. Chevron (CVX) produces 2.9 million boepd, and has an EV of $185 billion, trading at an EV/boepd of 63,800, and an EV/EBITDA of 8.5X.

Talos also trades at a discount to U.S. onshore shale producers. Pioneer (PXD) is guiding to 356,000-371,000 boepd of production, and has an EV of $19.0 billion, trading at an EV/boepd of $53,370, and an EV/EBITDA of 7.85. EOG's (EOG) production, including the potential output of wells shut in for COVID-19, is about 800 million boepd, and the company has an EV of $29.2 billion, for an EV/boepd of $36,500, and it trades at an EV/EBITDA of 6.78.

If Talos were to trade at an EV/boepd of $40,000, the EV would be $2.84 billion, about the same as the PV10 of proved properties, again suggesting a share price of about $25 per share. If Talos were to trade at an EV/EBITDA of 6X, lower than the multinationals and the shale drillers, the enterprise value would be $2.4 billion, with a share price of $33.45 per share, for upside of 350%.

Relatively clean balance sheet, low risk of bankruptcy

Talos has net debt of $972 million ($107 million in cash and $1079 million in debt as of Q2 2020), and it is paying $25-26 million in interest per quarter.

$644 million of this debt is carried under a $985 million bank credit facility, which matures in May 2022, leaving Talos with $335 million of borrowing capacity under the facility. The facility carries interest of LIBOR plus 3-4%, and has a covenant that the company must maintain total debt to EBITDAX of less than 3X, and a current ratio greater than 1, with the caveat that unutilized portions of the bank facility can be included as current assets. At quarter end, the leverage ratio, in accordance with the facility, was 1.4X, well under the 3.0X level. Even in the challenging 2nd quarter, the company generated $97.5 million in EBITDA when accounting for its oil price hedges, which would put the annualized EBITDA level well within the covenant guidelines. The company has $369 million of current assets and $335 million of borrowing capacity, against $408 million of current liabilities, putting its adjusted current ratio at 2.62, well above the 1.0 limit set by the covenant.

The company has $346 million of 11% second priority senior secured notes, due April 2022, which are currently trading at a slight discount to par value, indicating that market participants are discounting a non-negligible risk of default. The company has $6.1 million of 7.5% senior notes due in May 2022.

The company generated $37 million in free cash flow in the first half of 2020, and even generated about $10 million of FCF during the challenging 2nd quarter, providing an ability to pay down some of its debts. The company purchased and cancelled $2 million of the 11% notes in the open market during the 2nd quarter, in addition to issuing 3.1 million shares in June 2020 to cancel $37.2 million of the 11% notes. In a stronger oil price environment, I'd imagine the company would be able to generate substantially higher cash flows given its partially unhedged production, and would be able to quickly pay down the 11% notes, which would also lower interest costs.

I think the only risk of bankruptcy would come from a low oil price environment persisting into 2022, limiting Talos's ability to refinance, or forcing them to borrow under unfavorable terms. However, given that the company is well under the limits set by the credit facility covenant, has ample additional borrowing capacity under its current facility, and is generating free cash flow even in a challenging environment, I don't see any reason why the access to financing would be limited.

Zama is a free call option

If Talos were to get a favorable ruling in Mexican courts and take over operatorship of the Zama wells, the company thinks it can generate an extra 150,000 boepd by the mid-2020's. Netting half of this production back to the company, the extra 75,000 boepd of production, valued at $40,000 per boepd, would add an extra $3 billion to the enterprise value. The company might need to incur significant debt to drill out the Zama field, but the value inherent in Zama suggests there may be multibagger potential for Talos if the ruling does go in Talos's favor.

Insider buying

Talos appears to be significantly undervalued on existing properties, with a free call option on Zama. Insiders appear to agree the company is significantly undervalued. There were multiple open market purchases at much higher prices in the selloff in late 2018, and the VP of operations just made a large purchase of $417,000 worth of stock on August 11, 2020, at $8.34 per share.

Uncertainty isn't risk

I think this is a situation where market participants are confusing the uncertainty on the Zama properties for risk of loss of capital. I think the stock price may begin to reflect the value of the rest of Talos's properties once the Zama question is finally settled.

Currently I have a small position. I plan to very carefully watch the stock price upon the announcement of any final ruling on unitization. If my theory is correct, we would see an initial negative reaction to a negative ruling on Zama, followed by a quick retracement and a move upwards in the subsequent days. This would be the signal to load up on Talos shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TALO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.