Robo-Advisors Can Be Substitutes For Human Financial Advice

Human financial advisors, especially those who do not operate under the fiduciary standard required of registered investment advisors (RIAs), can be subject to conflicts of interest. Conflicts such as those created by recommending commission-based products can negatively affect the quality of the financial advice provided. Because they fear being taken advantage of financially, many individuals exhibit high levels of distrust toward human financial advisors. This fear helped to fuel the development of the robo-advisor industry, especially among millennials. Their lower costs are also a benefit.

Lukas Brenner and Tobias Meyll, authors of the study “Robo-Advisors: A Substitute for Human Financial Advice?” which was published in the March 2020 issue of the Journal of Behavioral and Experimental Finance, sought to determine whether robo-advisors lower investors' demand for human financial advice. To answer the question, they used data from the 2015 National Financial Capability Investor Survey (NFCS-IS), which comprises detailed information on investors’ advice-seeking behavior in terms of human and automated financial advice. The sample consisted of 2,000 adults (18+) who completed the 2015 State-by-State Survey and indicated they had investments outside of retirement accounts.

Following is a summary of their findings:

1. Using robo-advisors is associated with a 16-percentage-point decrease in investors’ likelihood to consult human financial advisors.

2. The observed negative effect of robo-advisors on seeking help from human financial advisors is largest for those investors who are afraid of being victimized by investment fraud, a proxy for distrust in financial advisors.

3. Users of robo-advisory services show lower levels of financial literacy.

4. Robo-users show higher risk attitudes (they are more willing to take risk) and are more likely to belong to the generation of millennials.

The results were both statistically significant and robust to various tests. These findings led the authors to conclude:

“Our findings suggest that robo-advisors seem to offer a valid alternative for seeking investment advice, especially among those investors who worry about conflicts of interest that appear in the context of human financial advice.”

Summarizing, the rise of robo-advisors provided investors concerned about conflicts of interest with an alternative to human advisors. They are able to create low-cost portfolios that take into account investors’ general goals and risk tolerance. But it’s important to remember that they’re investment management tools driven by technology. Human financial advisors, on the other hand, get to know investors personally, helping them create plans based on specific, unique goals. An interesting test for the robo-industry is whether investors will remain as disciplined, adhering to their plan, during periods of market upheaval (such as we are experiencing now) without the aid and comfort of speaking with a human advisor, one who can reach out to discuss how they are dealing with the crisis and offer guidance that history provides as to what is likely the best strategy.

