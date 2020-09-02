Many people doubted our big Tesla price targets the last couple of years all based on earnings targets. Those price targets came to fruition. Zoom has that same ability.

Many say it's too expensive but that depends on your earnings number. I'll walk you through why it's probably not expensive.

Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) reported last night with blow-out numbers. The stock was up premarket, aftermarket, next day, and I think it will continue. The numbers were just too big.

In this video I'll walk you through how we look at it and why it's not expensive. We have huge earnings upside vs. the Street similar to what we had in Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the last year or two.

As a reminder here's some of our Tesla calls over the years. I think Zoom has the same type potential of big surprise-making stock performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Wishing everybody success!

All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC, and their related parties harmless. All model portfolio trades are hypothetical to show direction, conviction and timing. Performance excludes all relevant transaction costs. Opinions given are at this moment and can change rapidly after this is published. Elazar and its employees do not take individual stock positions to avoid front running and other potential customer related issues.