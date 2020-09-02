Although the company has significant growth potential both for the e-commerce and the wholesale channels, this growth potential has passed unnoticed so far.

This is a transition period for DTEA, so there are uncertainties primarily associated with the restructuring costs and the revenue based on the new business model.

There is a company that has undergone a business transformation over the last few months. And its stock remains captive of disinterest because some uncertainties exist. But we consider this lack of interest to provide an excellent opportunity for those investors who are willing to take a deep dive into the fundamentals, quantify the uncertainties and see "the big picture." We talk about DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA).

DTEA at US$1 per share is our cup of tea. We love unearthing small caps with debt-free balance sheets and tremendous upside potential and we have discovered a bunch of them for our subscribers since December 2015, when we launched our research.

These small caps with debt-free balance sheets offer unbelievable returns when investors discover them, so we bought DTEA and we will explain why in the next paragraphs.

All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

The New DTEA And Its Strong Brand

According to the latest news, DTEA terminated the vast majority of its leases and will keep only 18 stores in Canada under new, more favourable lease terms and conditions. The 18 stores to be reopened are all located in major shopping malls and cover six Canadian Provinces (Québec, Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick). Less stores and being online and on grocery shelves will make the business leaner with lower expenses and higher margins, which paves the way to profitability. This is not rocket science.

On that front, it be noted that DTEA has a strong brand and loyal customers with many of them being millennials. In other words, it has a moat, which has largely passed unnoticed so far. Specifically:

1) In September 2019, DTEA was named #1 Canadian Specialty Store in Leger Marketing's #COOL study, asking both Millennials and Gen Z what companies they love and appreciate most. As linked above, the 2019 Youth Study was conducted online by Leger from August 13 to September 1, 2019, among 3,003 Canadians aged 13 to 37, randomly recruited from Leger Opinion's online panel.

2) In November 2019, DTEA scored 94.4 in Leger Marketing’s WOW Awards, ranking 2nd in overall Customer Experience for Ontario.

3) In November 2019, DTEA was recognized by Newsweek as one of the Best Online Shops in the Food category. As part of the determination process, over 8000 American online shoppers were asked to assess DTEA and other online retailers.

The New DTEA And Our Revenue And Adj. EBITDA Projections

According to the latest quarterly report, DTEA has no debt and $39.3 million in cash on May 2, 2020. Furthermore, the company has stated twice that it will not issue any new shares or create any new classes of stock in its restructuring under the CCAA and that the restructuring will not have an impact on its share structure, as shown here and here.

Let's now try to calculate the revenue in Q2, Q3 and Q4 FY 2020 while also estimating the adjusted EBITDA during this transition period. These calculations are not an easy thing because the 18 stores will re-open in late August, so they did not contribute to the revenue in Q2 FY 2020 that ends July 31, 2020, and will partly contribute to the revenue in Q3 FY 2020 that ends October 30, 2020. However, the 18 stores will contribute to the revenue during the entire Q4 FY 2020, which is the company's strongest quarter and ends January 31, 2021. That said:

1) Revenue from e-commerce and wholesale channels: In Q1 FY 2020 that ended May 2, 2020, sales from the e-commerce and wholesale channels increased $9.3 million or 120.7% to $17 million, which is the result of the closure of the stores along with naturally occurring organic growth in these channels.

Also, DTEA announced that for the 17-week period from February 2, 2020 until May 30, 2020, sales amounted to $41.2 million. But sales in Q1 FY 2020 were $32.2 million, so it's easy to calculate that sales in May 2020 were $9 million. And these monthly sales were only from the e-commerce and wholesale channels. Therefore, if we extrapolate this figure, we estimate that sales in Q2 FY 2020 when all the stores were closed, were about $27 million only from the e-commerce and wholesale channels.

Back in FY 2019, sales in Q3 FY 2019 were flat sequentially compared with Q2 FY 2020 when all the stores were open. However, we will be conservative and will project that revenue in Q3 FY 2020 will drop about 20% sequentially, so they will be about $23 million only from the e-commerce and wholesale channels.

And now let's go into Q4 FY 2020, which is the strongest quarter primarily thanks to seasonality. The sequential revenue growth from Q3 FY 2019 to Q4 FY 2019 was about 80%, which included the revenue from all the brick-and-mortar stores too. However, we will be conservative again and we will project that the sequential revenue growth this fiscal year from the e-commerce and wholesale channels will be about 50%. As a result, we project that revenue in Q4 FY 2020 will be about $33 million only from the e-commerce and wholesale channels.

To sum it up, we conservatively project that revenue in FY 2020 will be about $100 million ($17 million + $27 million + $23 million + $33 million) only from the e-commerce and wholesale channels.

2) Revenue from the 18 most profitable stores: Let's estimate now the annual revenue from the 18 stores that re-open in late August 2020. In Q3 FY 2019, sales from all the retail stores (over 230 stores) were about $30 million and therefore, average quarterly sales per store were about $0.13 million.

Given that the 18 stores are the most profitable stores, we estimate that average quarterly revenue per store in the slow quarters (Q1, Q2, Q3) will be about $0.17 million. Therefore, quarterly revenue from the 18 stores in the slow quarters (Q1, Q2, Q3) are estimated to be about $3.1 million (18 stores X $0.17 million).

In Q4 FY 2019, sales from all the retail stores (over 220 stores because the company did not renew the leases for some of them according to the linked press releases above) were about $55 million and therefore, average quarterly sales per store were about $0.25 million.

Given that the 18 stores are the most profitable stores, we estimate that average quarterly revenue per store in the slow quarters (Q1, Q2, Q3) will be about $0.3 million. Therefore, quarterly revenue from the 18 stores in the slow quarters (Q1, Q2, Q3) are estimated to be about $5.4 million (18 stores X $0.3 million).

As a result, the annual revenue from the 18 most profitable stores are estimated to be:

$3.1 million + $3.1 million + $3.1 million + $5.4 million = $14.7 million.

3) Total annual revenue: Assuming that DTEA keeps these 18 most profitable stores open for one year, we conservatively project that the annual revenue will be about $115 million, as shown below:

$100 million (e-commerce + wholesale) + $14.7 million (18 stores) = $114.7 million

4) Adjusted EBITDA: Less stores and being online and on grocery shelves makes the business leaner with lower expenses and higher margins. As linked above, adjusted EBITDA margin in FY 2019 was almost 6%.

Therefore, we conservatively project that adjusted EBITDA margin will rise slightly reaching 7% with only the 18 most profitable stores being open.

As a result, based on annual revenue of $115 million, we conservatively project that annual adjusted EBITDA will be about $8 million.

The New DTEA And Its Growth Potential

Fortunately, DTEA has more than one option to grow its online and wholesale business. Actually, we believe that DTEA's growth potential is tremendous and the company can stimulate revenue growth in the next quarters through these options:

1) Product portfolio expansion: DTEA could add THC-infused tea and CBD-infused tea to its menu given that these beverages have become legal in Canada since December 2019.

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) can impact the brain and get you high. Unlike THC, cannabidiol (CBD) does not have any psychoactive effects but it has a positive impact on the health by relieving pain and reducing inflammation. On that front, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) has already announced that it will sell CBD-infused tea in Canada.

2) New wholesale deals: In July 2019, DTEA announced that it expanded the availability of its tea sachets by signing additional distribution agreements with new major Canadian grocery chains and bringing the total number of retail locations with DTEA's tea products to over 2,500 across Canada since the fall of 2019. These retail locations include Loblaw's (OTCPK:LBLCF) grocery stores. It must also be noted that we will see the full benefit of this significant deal in Q3 and Q4 FY 2020, because the implementation of this deal began in mid-Q4 FY 2019.

However, DTEA had 42 stores in the U.S. until early 2020, so the Americans are very familiar with the brand and its products. Given that the company decided to close all of its stores in the U.S., we forecast that it will try to make deals with some American grocery and pharmacy chains to grow its wholesale business in the U.S.

We don't want to speculate saying that DTEA could make a deal with Walmart (WMT) or Kroger (KR) or Albertsons (ACI) or Target (TGT) or smaller chains such as Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) or Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC), to name some. However, we believe that for starters, DTEA could likely make deals with a couple of American grocery or pharmacy chains to strengthen its presence in the U.S. in the next few months.

3) New online deals: As noted above, DTEA's new business plan is primarily associated with the wholesale and e-commerce revenue growth. Therefore, partnerships with other well-established online retailers are not out of question.

In other words, we believe that DTEA will not stay with its own website but it will try to expand its digital channel by making deals with e-commerce food companies from the U.S. and Canada that have a Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets segment such as 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS), Canadian Goodfood Market (OTC:GDDFF), German HelloFresh (OTCPK:HLFFF) that has significant presence in the U.S. and Canada or privately-held Edible Arrangements LLC, to name some.

For those who are not familiar with privately-held Edible Arrangements LLC, this American company has been recognized as an industry leader, ranking first in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's annual "Franchise 500," Entrepreneur's Top 40 of "Fastest Growing Franchises" and "America's Top Global Franchises" as well as being included among the "Inc. 500" list of the fastest-growing privately-held companies. Edible Arrangements LLC sells its products online at edible.com and in more than 1,000 franchise locations open or under development worldwide.

And this growth strategy should not surprise anybody. DTEA's CFO said last year (emphasis added):

Our strategy is clear; wherever fine tea is purchased or consumed, we want it to be DAVIDsTEA. We will continue to actively explore additional opportunities to expand our wholesale distribution sales and capabilities. As a result, we anticipate our distribution channel mix to evolve in the coming years as we execute on our omnichannel strategy and adapt to evolving market dynamics. While our brick-and-mortar business remains key, over time, e-commerce and wholesale channels could come to represent a more significant portion of our total sales. We believe that by diversifying our distribution channels over the long term, our business will be stronger, our leadership position as specialty tea merchants will be further solidified, and we will be able to provide consumers with enhanced access to a true omnichannel shopping experience.”

The Tea Market And Its Growth Potential

Tea is not expensive. Tea is very affordable, so customers are less price-sensitive no matter what their disposable income is.

Additionally, the health benefits of tea (black, green, herbal) are indisputable thanks to its antioxidants and its lower caffeine than coffee. Specifically, a cup of coffee contains about 5 times more caffeine than a cup of tea.

Moreover, millennials tend to be more health-conscious while investing more in their health than their parents and grandparents.

As a result, the tea market is expected to grow at about 5% CAGR in the next five years, according to the recent industry reports here, here and here. All these key factors bode well for DTEA's future and we advise the forward thinkers to not overlook them.

The Tea Deals And Their Multiples

According to the latest annual report, Herschel Segal, the Founder, Chairman and interim CEO, owns 46% and he is 89 years old. Therefore, it will not surprise us, if he settles the leases, puts the company on the growth path through the expansion of the online and wholesale channels and then, sells DTEA.

That said, let's take a look at the multiples of the tea deals with available public information:

1) In October 2012, JAB acquired Peet's Coffee & Tea for $1 billion. As shown here, for the first six months of 2012, Peet's revenue were $190 million and adjusted EBITDA was about $22 million.

Based also on Peet's guidance, its annual revenue for 2012 would be about $400 million, so we will be generous estimating that adjusted EBITDA in 2012 would be about $50 million. Therefore, JAB paid about 2.5 times the annual revenue and 20 times the adjusted EBITDA.

2) In December 2012, Starbucks (SBUX) completed the acquisition of Teavana for $620 million in cash. Teavana's revenue was $168 million in FY 2011, so SBUX paid about 3.7 times the annual revenue and about 21 times the adjusted EBITDA for FY 2011.

Additionally, Teavana had guided for revenues of about $230 million in FY 2012, so SBUX paid about 2.7 times the annual revenue and about 15 times the adjusted EBITDA for FY 2012.

3) Unilever (UL) acquired Pukka for an undisclosed amount but it did not stay there. It also launched Pure Leaf and acquired the TAZO tea brand from SBUX in late 2017. As linked above, UL acquired the TAZO brand and all related intellectual property, signature recipes and inventory for $384 million. According also to the previous corporate news, the transaction represented a multiple of 10 times pro forma EBIT. Given also that TAZO had sales of $112.5 million over the past year, UL paid 3.4 times the annual revenue.

After all, the average metrics for the tea deals with publicly-available information are about 3 times the annual revenue and about 15 times the adjusted EBITDA.

In our opinion, DTEA's potential suitors are many and include both companies from the beverage industry and emerging marijuana companies. Needless to mention that the potential suitor could be a fund too. But we will not speculate elaborating on this.

The New DTEA As A Takeover Target

We conservatively estimated above that annual revenue and adjusted EBITDA will be about $115 million and $8 million, respectively, with the 18 most profitable stores being open for one year.

As noted above, the average metrics for the tea deals with publicly-available information are about 3 times the annual revenue and about 15 times the adjusted EBITDA. If we discount these metrics and apply just 1 times for DTEA's annual revenue and 10 times for DTEA's adjusted EBITDA, we find this:

Enterprise Value based on revenue = 1 times X $115 million = $115 million.

Enterprise Value based on adjusted EBITDA = 10 times X $8 million = $80 million.

Average Enterprise Value = ($115 million + $80 million) : 2 = $195 million : 2 = $97.5 million or US$74 million.

DTEA is debt-free while having $39.3 million in cash as at May 2, 2020. DTEA will also use some cash to settle the lease obligations but the cost of this settlement is currently unknown.

According to this excellent Seeking Alpha article from fellow Seeking Alpha author Barbell Investment Ideas, the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) does not stipulate how a landlord's claim for repudiated leases is to be calculated. In his article linked above, Barbell used the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (BIA) formula and estimated that landlords' claims resulting from the terminated leases could be settled for an amount of $28.1 million (maximum). Meanwhile, as of July 2020, DTEA is confronted with claims by unsecured creditors of around $16.7 million.

DTEA will also incur one-time expenses such as severance pays and legal fees during the restructuring process. Therefore, we estimate that DTEA's total expenses (settlement costs + severance pays + legal fees) will not exceed $35 million under the worst-case scenario, so we project that DTEA will end up having about $4 million in cash to continue its operations effective Q2 FY 2020.

Moreover, DTEA generated positive operating cash flow and free cash flow in FY 2019 with free cash flow in Q2/Q3/Q4 FY 2019 being about $27 million. However, we will be conservative again, so we will assume that the new DTEA will generate just $10 million in free cash flow in Q2/Q3/Q4 FY 2020 despite the fact that it has a leaner business model. As a result, DTEA will end up having about $14 million in cash in Q4 FY 2020.

After all, fast forward to Q4 FY 2020, here is the final calculation:

Enterprise Value = Market Cap + Net Debt ->

$97.5 million = Market Cap - $14 million ->

Market Cap = $111.5 million or US$84.5 million or US$3.2 per share.

Unilever's Divestitures

It's not surprising that consumers shift their buying habits and evolve their expectations, so it seems that traditional black tea has become old-fashioned and is gradually falling out of favor. As such, UL initiated a strategic review in early 2020 to sell Lipton and PG Tips. Both Lipton and PG Tips focus on the traditional black tea with UL expecting to sell them by year-end, as shown here, here and here.

The fact that consumers tend to "dump" the traditional black tea and prefer other types of teas (i.e. herbal, green, gourmet tea blends), underlines one of DTEA's key advantages. DTEA focuses on specialty teas, which could translate into higher multiples than the aforementioned ones (1 times for the annual revenue and 10 times for the adjusted EBITDA) in a takeover scenario.

Risks

In our opinion, the key risks associated with this investment are:

1) Restructuring: Challenges might surface with the restructuring. For instance, the settlement costs might be higher than estimated above and therefore, the total expenses (settlement costs + severance pays + legal fees) might exceed $35 million. In this case, DTEA will run out of cash and will not end up having about $4 million in cash to continue its operations effective Q2 FY 2020.

2) CBD-infused and THC-infused tea: We noted above that one of the routes for revenue growth is the expansion of the product portfolio thanks to CBD-infused and THC-infused tea. Therefore, some investors might wonder whether there are any regulatory risks on this initiative, so we quote from this article here (emphasis added):

In Canada, CBD is regulated in the same manner as THC under the Cannabis Act and the Cannabis Regulations. CBD is not regulated under the Industrial Hemp Regulations, regardless of its source (being industrial hemp or otherwise). As of today’s date, a business requires a license under the Cannabis Act and the Cannabis Regulations (not under the Industrial Hemp Regulations) if it wishes to produce, process, and/or sell any permitted CBD products, including dried cannabis and fresh cannabis, CBD oil, cannabis plants, and cannabis seeds. Edibles, beverages, extracts, concentrates and topicals containing CBD are currently prohibited but are expected to be permitted on or around October 17, 2019 based on available guidance from Health Canada."

In other words, DTEA might not receive the license to sell CBD-infused and THC-infused tea in Canada.

Additionally, it's believed that Canada's stance on CBD regulation is too conservative, while the U.S. federal government and WHO are stricter than Canada, as quoted from the article linked above:

Despite becoming the second country in the world to establish a legal national marketplace, some argue that Canada’s stance on CBD regulation is too conservative. Unlike in Canada, the United States federal government regulates CBD derived from hemp differently from CBD derived from other sources—an interesting reversal considering the U.S. federal government continues to categorize cannabis as an illicit narcotic. Further, the Expert Committee on Drug Dependence (ECDD) of the World Health Organization (WHO)—an organization that has historically categorized cannabis as a dangerous drug—published a letter on January 24, 2019 recommending to the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) that cannabis should generally be re-classified within international law. The ECDD also recommended that “preparations containing pure CBD should not be scheduled under the international drug conventions” because CBD has not demonstrated potential for abuse or to produce dependence."

Therefore, Canada might tighten the regulations associated with CBD-infused or THC-infused beverages in the next few years.

3) Buyout: We noted above that DTEA could be a takeover target because of Herschel Segal's age and big stake in the company. Although a buyout is a likely option in the business world, a buyout also is a speculative approach and is not a sure thing. In other words, Herschel Segal, the CEO and biggest shareholder, might not sell his stake in the foreseeable future or he might not find a suitor at the desirable price.

4) Micro caps: DTEA is a micro-cap stock, so the general disclaimer about micro-cap investing applies to DTEA too. In other words, DTEA carries higher risk and is more volatile than the mid-cap stocks and the large cap stocks.

Takeaway

Uncertainties associated with the restructuring costs and the revenue based on the new business model keep DTEA at US$1 per share. However, upon completion of the restructuring, DTEA will have a leaner business model with lower expenses and higher margins.

Additionally, the company has significant growth potential both for the e-commerce and the wholesale channels, which has passed unnoticed so far.

Given also that the biggest shareholder/Chairman/interim CEO is 89 years old, DTEA could become a takeover target and we estimate that it could be acquired for US$3.2 per share (minimum), barring unforeseen events. Therefore, we believe that DTEA at US$1 per share could be a multi-bagger stock from the consumer discretionary sector.

Value Digger is a former fund manager with 30 years of investment experience ranked in the Top 100 (TipRanks) since 2012. Value Investor's Stock Club (VISC) is one of the most-subscribed SA services for value investors, thanks to our impressive track record. Since Dec 2015, we have consistently beaten the market with our bullish ideas (including high-yield dividend stocks) and bearish ideas from different sectors. Since Dec 2015, we have locked in profits from more than 80 stocks making more than 60% per pick (average). See our 5-star ratings and outstanding reviews here and sign up for a 2-week Free Trial here!

Disclosure: I am/we are long DTEA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.