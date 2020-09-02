Caution Ahead: Emotional Turns Likely - Elections And Coronavirus

When the battlefield is quiet, expect to be attacked, is a lesson from the US Marine Corps. For bullish equity investors, the low volume of August trading should signal a need to expect change. The most dangerous short-term change is one spurred on by emotions, rapidly bringing into action holders of excess cash or large equity holdings.

The calendar provides two events that could quickly galvanize emotional responses, the forthcoming US election and reports of successful vaccines/therapeutic COVID-19 treatments. Both could mobilize a large amount of almost instant trading from thrilled and disappointed investors. Based on a lifelong study of turning points, I suggest caution on the part of investors who believe in rusty or non-existent trading skills. Furthermore, very soon after the announcement a counter trend could appear, reducing the size of the initial pop and in some cases completely reversing it. As more information becomes available, the implications of the announced event will often become clearer. Even if further information reinforces the initial announcement, the length of time varies before complete utilization becomes evident. Thus, investors will have time to calmly adjust their holdings.

Profitable courses of action build on some factors present before the headline event, while others will have little to no future impact. Some will advise you of the critical present factors supporting the future event, I am not so privileged. All I can do is briefly list some of the factors that might support the trends post the announcement, including the subsequent reversal moves:

The biggest investment news of the week was the changing of the components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the reweighting of Apple* (NASDAQ: AAPL (NYSE: XOM (NYSE: PFE (NYSE: RTX (NYSE: CRM (NASDAQ: AMGN (NYSE: HON (NYSE: UNH

Because of the dominance of Dow Jones through its wires and publications, most investors tend to believe that the DJIA measures the US stock market. That a thirty-stock market price weighted index is "the market" with its 30 stocks and not the S&P 500, the Russell 3000 or the Wilshire, with its original 5000 stocks, shows the power of the media. Clearly, global indices have even more components. Nevertheless, the DJIA has done a reasonable job of tracking high-priced US stocks. Part of its success is due to dropping components when their outlook appears to be slowing. (Some components come back into the index after a large merger.) While most market followers will continue to use the DJIA as a market measure, I will not for the next twelve months. While statisticians will link the new components and the reduced weight of Apple, I believe they have created a new measure. After one year I will see the level of correlation with the S&P 500 and if the gap is close, I will return to using it as a measure. Once again, the editors may have done a good job of changing the components to represent our economy. Over the more than one hundred years of its existence, they have done a good job of switching the emphasis from consumer products, to industrials, to tech and then to high-tech. (*) Owned in personal accounts

Record high prices achieved this week for both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ Composite confirms the view that the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) sample survey of market direction for the next six months is a contrarian indicator. For the first time in many weeks the leading bearish prediction fell below an extreme reading of 40%.

79% of the WSJ's weekly prices rose. This may reflect some shortages, but it also reflects merchants trying to increase prices to make up for forgone profits. Despite many learned economists being quite sanguine on inflation, I expect the Fed to get and exceed its desired 2% inflation target.

Unfortunately, I expect layoffs will rise for a while. The Russell 2000's second-quarter estimated revenues dropped -19%, with earnings dropping -99.1 %. This indicates to me that smaller companies have kept their staffs to preserve their hard-to-get employees. So far, third-quarter revenues have not risen much. There is a good chance that instead of preserving the work force the focus will shift to preserving the firm. I suspect private firm closings indicate a similar trend.

The bond market is moving contrary to the stock market. Of thirty-one fixed income mutual funds investment objectives, only twelve gained for the week and they were equity tinged high-yield or pro inflation vehicles. The maturity yield curve tightened, with maturities of more than two years rising.

There may be more longevity to the current market than appears. Typically, markets don't peak until they exhaust all available cash and there is a lot of cash on the sidelines today. In addition, there is a lot of capacity to increase margin borrowing. Remember, margin can be used to support short sales, as well as the more popular long purchases.

Working Conclusions:

Trading-oriented accounts should be prepared to make lots of small moves and be willing to reverse direction when appropriate.

Capital appreciation accounts should look for bargains by being contrary.

Capital preservation accounts need to recast their portfolio in one or more other currencies to determine their risk of only evaluating their accounts in dollars. European investments may look attractive for "value" oriented accounts and Asian investments could be attractive for long-term growth investors. Multi-generational investors should develop an understanding of the long-term outlook for selected investments in Africa and the Middle East.

Original post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.