There are risks including aging management but its potential threats are minimized compared to the undervaluation of the company, its market strength, and potential for growth with more aggressive marketing.

The little known company nearly invisible in the financial media has growing revenues and profits while paying a steady 4.7 percent dividend.

The Largest Nearly Invisible Food Supplier

WH Group Ltd.'s (OTCPK:WHGLY, OTCPK:WHGRF) shares are a bargain at $17 and I recommend retail value investors buy. A fairer market share price at 50% higher is in order but for three factors: the company is inextricably tethered to China (headquarters are in Hong Kong) and this makes investors tremble at this time; the company is nearly invisible across the financial media, and its inscrutable management leaves the impression managers purposely shun the limelight. In the Chinese tradition, bad publicity is worse than no publicity, so the largest pork supplier in the world is in shadows.

For example, WHGLY has fewer than 200 followers on Seeking Alpha. Seeking Alpha posted three articles in a year and two were written by me. There is no Quant or other Ratings of the stock. Volume is invariant trading fewer than 45K shares per day.

80-year-old Wan Long is the Chairman of the world’s largest pork company. His primary task is to keep China supplied with enough pork and meat to satisfy the people’s demand. Little is known about him more than where and when he was born and where he lives. The self-made billionaire (est. $1.7B personal wealth), in the communist tradition, rose through the ranks from plant manager to Chairman and has been a member of the National People’s Congress.

Wan Long operates as a capitalist. He is estimated to own 16% of the company and employees 30%. Other stakeholders include CDH Investments (33.7%), Goldman Sachs (GS) (5.2%), New Horizon Capital (4.2%), Temasek Holdings (2.8%). The remaining 9% is in the hands of the public and perhaps others.

WH Group is a Profitable Global Company

All this furtiveness is quizzical considering WHGLY has a market cap of ~$12.7B, substantial revenues, and profits. The company is a significant factor in the food business producing more than 1,000 products. It is a major exporter to China from many parts of the world. It employs more than 100K primarily in the U.S. Mexico, Poland, Romania, Germany, the UK, and China. There it has 13 meat processing facilities, a chain of supermarkets, and is part of a financial holding company.

Its primary subsidiary is Smithfield in the U.S., a well-known meat processor and wholesaler. Smithfield packages popular pork and protein products under its well-known brand and private labels, Carando, Curly’s, Eckrich, Farmland, Margherita, and Smithfield.

Smithfield owns 50 facilities in America, owns +500 farms, and contracts with thousands more for pigs. There is a story about the Virginia plant that slaughters as many as 10,000 pigs a day. One day, “They got an order to fill: China.”

Undervalued But Growing With Flying Pigs

The company’s earnings are strong and steady but the PE TTM (10.54) is low compared to the average of others in the pork and meat processing and packing industry (~12). This comparison includes behemoths Hormel Foods (HRL) and Tyson Foods (TSN) about which I wrote early in the throes of the pandemic.

Chinese consumers are experiencing rising inflation since the African Swine Flu decimated China’s hog herds beginning four years ago. Then COVID-19 hit followed recently with cases of Bubonic Plague. WH Group is benefiting from what the Chinese media calls skyrocketing prices “flying pigs and rocketing eggs.” China’s sow population grew in June 2020 for the first time since September 2013.

WH Group is also listed on the Hong Kong Exchange under the stock code 288. Six-month earnings were last reported on August 11, 2020. Operating profit increased ~21% Y/Y ($925M) and is forecast to grow +10% per year. Revenues increased 12.2% to $12.48B. Short and long-term assets ($17.24B) far exceeded liabilities ($7.43B). Cash flow, equity including nearly $2B in cash and equivalents, well covers the $3B debt. Despite all these strengths, WH Group market valuation is below that of companies in its industry sector; it is lower than the average for the Food Products sector and it has been undervalued over the past five years.

Other Upsides

Four more supports underpin my buy recommendation for retail value investors. The company is strictly in the food business - an essential industry during the pandemic. Management is focused and not a conglomerate of other products. Second, WH Group is a global company sourcing, manufacturing, processing, packaging, and selling retail and wholesale. The largest customer feeds the world’s largest population and it has a growing middle class that eats more pork and meat products. Third, the current dividend yield (TTM) is 4.7%, with the dividend paid without interruption over the past five years. Four, the share price is not volatile; it drifts between $15 and near to $23 but rarely spikes or drops precipitously.

Notes of Caution

Factoring in the company characteristics in the opening paragraph that contribute to a suppressed valuation and share price is the Baa2 rating issued August 22, 2020, by Moody’s Investment; i.e., Moody’s ascribes a “moderate credit risk” to WHGLY’s long-term corporate obligations because of “speculative characteristics.” In particular, the company, according to Moody’s, is over-reliant on pork and pork products. There is increasing competition from plant-based substitutes and there are special risks in the food business. Nonetheless, Moody’s asserts

WH Group Limited's Baa2 issuer rating reflects (1) its large operating scale and geographic diversification, (2) the holding company's standalone credit strength, and (3) its resilient stream of cash flow along with a track record of debt reduction and financial prudence

Here are some other risks over the next six months the company CEO identifies:

COVID-19 outbreaks among plant workers remain a threat to the pork supply chain from workers’ absenteeism.

Cases of COVID-19 among farmers in rural areas and disruptions in delivery services are threatening.

Governments, especially the U.S. government, demand Smithfield limit exports to China in favor of domestic sales.

The Takeaway

No part of a pig goes to waste. Similarly, WH Group is turning profits when hog prices are rising and demand cannot be met because the supply chain is deadlocked. The Pig Site confirms this trend and expects it to continue benefiting WHGLY:

Chinese pork prices, on average 137 percent higher than in the same period a year ago, supported higher selling prices for packaged meats in the company's domestic market, boosting revenues even as sales volumes declined 1.5 percent… ‘Remarkable sales growth’ of imported pork helped plug the gap in supplies, the company said in a statement.

China reports emerging from the pandemic. More people are returning to work. Restaurants are reopening and never underestimate a growing middle class to spend the money in their pockets. As supply and demand grow again higher prices are likely to hold. This can only add value to the company. Despite trade tensions and the President’s arm-twisting to ensure adequate supplies of pork and other products for domestic consumption, pig exports flowed impressively in the first half of 2020.

The outlook for WHGLY is good. I believe the share price does not have any significant threats pushing it dramatically down but there are five notable risks. The potential for the higher share price is greater. Along with a good dividend, WHGLY is a pretty safe investment for retail investors. China simply cannot politically afford pork to be out of reach of its consumers. Napoleon said in French, "une armée marche à son estomac." In English, "An army *marches* on its stomach." The General meant an army's success depends on logistics. The Roman Empire collapsed when the supply chain broke. WH Group management seems to excel at logistics and making money.

