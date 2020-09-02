Northern Star Resources is fairly valued relative to other companies and has a relatively high AISC compared to some of its peers.

The company shared its 2020 executive compensation results, and they are shared in a section below.

Northern Star Resources recently acquired the KCGM Superpit mine from Newmont Gold to fuel the company's next phase of growth.

Northern Star Resources Investment Overview

Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF) is a gold mining company with operations primarily in Western Australia. The company has one mining operation called POGO in Alaska, United States, but that is the only non-Australian mine it has.

Source: Northern Star Resources 2020 Annual Statement

Northern Star Resources has been in aggressive growth mode for the past decade, as it has made several key acquisitions that have laid the groundwork for the company's upward trajectory.

Currently, the company has four primary mine operations that contribute to its financial performance. These are POGO, Kalgoorlie operations, Yandal, and the KCGM Superpit. The company operates a 50/50 joint venture on the KCGM Superpit with Saracen Mineral Holdings (OTCPK:SCEXF).

Northern Star Resources made the KCGM Superpit acquisition in January 2020. In the coming FY 2021, barring any additional acquisitions, the company plans to deploy capital investments in the following increments.

$37 million is going towards Yandal, with one focus being to use less water at the operation.

$12 million at Kalgoorlie for underground infrastructure and surface infrastructure.

$99 million at KCGM to get additional mining locations online and to explore new areas.

$50 million at POGO to improve processing capacity to 1.3 million tons per year and for the development of new underground mining.

Northern Star Resources and Reserves

Source: Created by the author using Northern Star Resources and Reserves Report

Gold Mine P&P M&I Inferred Total KCGM 50%* 4.85 7.02 2.52 14.39 Yandal 2.84 5.51 1.41 9.76 POGO 1.51 3.12 3.55 8.18 Kalgoorlie 1.61 3.91 2.41 7.92 Tanami 0 .90 .72 1.62 Total 10.81 20.45 10.6 41.86

*Stated in millions of ounces.

*KCGM is a 50/50 joint venture, and only Northern Star's portion is stated in the table.

*There are certain joint ventures within the Kalgoorlie operations, but the project resources and reserves are stated in full.

Year-Over-Year Resource and Reserve Growth

The following slide illustrates how Northern Resources has been able to grow its resources and reserves each year since 2010. During this year, the company reported perhaps its most impressive resource and reserve growth since this chart began. Today, it has 31.8 million ounces of resources and reserves of 10.8 million ounces.

Source: Northern Star Resources 2020 Annual Statement

Northern Star Resources 2020 Production and 2021 Forecast by Gold Mine

Source: Created by the author

Gold Mine 2020 Production* 2020 AISC 2021 Forecast* 2021 AISC Kalgoorlie Operations 318,759 $1,153 285,000 $1,253 Yandal 300,150 $807 285,000 $914 POGO 174,307 $1,543 200,000 $1,200 KCGM 50% 111,961 $1,052 230,000 $1,106 Total 905,177 $1,104 1,000,000 $1,200

*Northern Star Resources AISC converted from AUD to USD at .74 exchange rate.

Most of the company's production was derived from the state of Western Australia in Australia. Kalgoorlie, Yandal, and KCGM all find their home in Western Australia.

Revenue by Jurisdiction

Source: Created by the author

Country Revenue Percent Revenue United States $388,166 19.69% Australia $1,583,487 80.31% Total $1,971,653 100%

*Revenue stated in thousands.

The company derives most of its revenue from Australia, which is currently a safe jurisdiction comparatively. With the remainder coming from the United States, jurisdiction risk is low with Northern Star Resources.

Financial Performance

Northern Star Resources had excellent financial results in 2020. Its fiscal year ended on June 30, so it has already finalized 2020 results.

The slide below illustrates that the company had strong growth in the categories highlighted below:

Profit after tax growth of 67 percent

EBITDA growth of 55 percent

Operating mine cash flow grew 53 percent

Net mine cash flow grew 54 percent

Free cash flow grew by 190 percent

Earnings per share grew 53 percent

Dividends grew by 160 percent

Source: Northern Star Resources presentation

The image below highlights additional growth metrics that Northern Star achieved during the fiscal year 2020.

The company grew revenues by 41 percent.

This revenue growth came despite the average gold price, only increasing 25 percent.

The additional growth came from 8 percent growth in gold ounces produced.

In 2021, the company expects to increase production by 10.5 percent.

Source: Northern Star Resources 2020 annual report

Valuation

Northern Star Resources currently trades with a market cap of $7.2 billion.

Value Versus Resources and Reserves

The company currently has 10.8 million ounces of proven and probable reserves. Therefore, it trades at $666 per ounce of gold reserves it has. A recent Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) analysis showed that it trades at $741 per ounce of gold reserves. To break it down, Kirkland Lake trades with a market cap of $14.69 billion and has 19.82 million ounces of proven and probable reserves. To contrast, Kirkland Lake can produce gold much cheaper than Northern Star Resources, so I would argue that the valuation discount for Northern Star is warranted.

Northern Star Resources has 41.86 million ounces of total resources and reserves. Therefore, it trades at $172 per ounce of resources and reserves. Resources are not necessarily recoverable, so I don't value this metric as highly as measuring value by reserves.

Book Value

Northern Star has an equity or book value of $2.14 billion, which means it trades at roughly three times book value. This is very comparable to where Kirkland Lake is trading.

Value Versus Cash Flow

Northern Star generated an operating cash flow of $710 million for FY2020. This means the company trades at nearly ten times operating cash flow. This is very much in line with Kirkland Lake's valuation.

Company x Op Cash Flow x Book Value x Reserves x Total Resources & Reserves Kirkland Lake 10.88 3.08 $741/oz $455/oz Northern Star 10.14 3.36 $666/oz $172/oz

Data by YCharts

Executive Compensation

2020 Long-Term Incentive Performance

Northern Star Resources' long-term incentives center around share performance and company safety performance.

Source: Northern Star Resources 2020 annual report

Short-Term Company Incentives

The company's short-term incentives center around safety, gold production, and efficient cost controls.

Source: Northern Star Resources 2020 annual report

Individual Short-Term KPIs

This table outlines the previous year's KPIs and what percentage of them were reached by the individual in the table.

Source: Northern Star Resources 2020 annual report

Executive Pay Structure

The following chart outlines each individual's pay and how it is structured. As you can see, there is potential for some huge earnings by these executives. Fortunately for shareholders, they will need to reach their goals for that to happen. As you can see above, the goals are rarely met 100 percent. And if they are, the hope is that the company's shareholders will benefit as well.

Source: Northern Star Resources 2020 annual report

Company Share Structure

At 6/30/2020, Northern Star Resources had total shares outstanding of 740.15 million. As of 6/30/2019, the company had 639.59 shares outstanding. The growth in shares in 2019 and 2020 was primarily due to the acquisition of 50 percent of the KCGM Superpit from Newmont Gold (NEM). That said, about 9 million of the increase in shares was due to the exercise of options and performance rights.

The following table shows how much stock each corporate executive owned as of June 30, 2020. According to the table below, insiders own 9,588,741 shares.

Source: Northern Star Resources 2020 Annual Report

Final Analysis

Northern Star Resources is a terrific company. The share performance has rewarded shareholders well over the past 5-10 years, and few gold companies have performed better.

The last article I wrote was about Kirkland Lake, and so, I'm spoiled by reviewing one of the best gold companies in Kirkland Lake. This makes me a little harder on Northern Star Resources. One problem with Northern Star is that it has higher all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced when compare to Kirkland Lake. A second issue I would have with Northern Star is that it is more liberal in issuing shares and options as part of executives' compensation packages than other companies that I've seen, such as Kirkland Lake or Pan American Silver.

On the positive side, Northern Star expects to break the 1,000,000 ounces of gold production mark in 2021, which will be a significant milestone for the company. The gold mine to watch will be its KCGM Superpit mine, to see if it can meet its production estimates. This is where the production growth is expected to come from in 2021. I will also be watching to see if Northern Star can keep its company-wide AISC under the US$1,200 mark. I'd like to see it lower, but with rising gold prices, US$1,200 is a "good enough" AISC. In the coming years, I suspect companies that can keep an AISC under US$1,200 will be enviable. Lastly, I was impressed with the resource and reserve growth that the company achieved in 2020.

To conclude, I am not long Northern Star Resources shares, as I believe there are better companies to invest in, but this is still an outstanding company.

