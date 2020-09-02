Valuation, very shareholder friendly policies and high returns on equity offer clues of what may have attracted the Oracle here.

In this article, I analyze what may have attracted Buffett to these trading houses and Itochu Corp in particular.

Warren Buffett has pulled the trigger on $6 billion of investments into Japan's five biggest trading houses or Sogo shosha. The FT described them as "century-old commodity specialists that are increasingly transforming into global venture capital and private equity businesses".

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) holds the investments through subsidiary National Indemnity. Berkshire holds 5% stakes in each of the houses: Mitsubishi Corp. (OTCPK:MSBHF), Mitsui & Co. (OTCPK:MITSY), Itochu Corp. (OTCPK:ITOCF), Sumitomo Corp. (OTCPK:SSUMF) and Marubeni Corp. (OTCPK:MARUF).

In this article, I'm going to look at Itochu Corp to ascertain what attracts Buffett to these names. It is the second installment in a series on the Japanese trading houses. You can read the first installment here on Mitsui & Co here.

First, let's look at what they do. All the trading houses are basically conglomerates that were historically more geared towards commodity-related activities. Trading physical commodities and organizing logistics can actually be quite a good business. A large organization with some integration along the supply chain can build up data advantages and storage capabilities that are hard to match.

But they have been diversifying beyond those industries. Often they have scores of investments in subsidiaries. Some subsidiaries are consolidated if the company holds a 50% or larger stake. Stakes between 20% and 50% are accounted for using the equity method.

Itochu talks a particularly good game in its annual report. The company traces its roots back to a merchant in 1850 and equates its philosophy today back to his "Sampo Yoshi" which means something along the lines of: "good for the seller, good for the buyer, and good for society."

Management emphasizes frugality, talks a lot about shareholder returns and enhancing corporate value. The slide below is an example from Itochu's website:

Management even compares Itochu to private equity. Of course, private equity is a very popular asset class these days.

Itochu has over 200 stakes in different companies but only listed the major group companies in the annual report. Major segments are Textiles, Machinery, Metals & Minerals, Energy, Food and ICT:

The company also emphasizes its returns on equity and I have to admit the metric looks really good over the past several years:

Second, let's look at the current valuation multiples. The company is trading at roughly 5.4x free cash flow, 1.3x book value, and 9.2x earnings. Itochu also pays a 2.5% dividend. Warren Buffett likes buybacks a lot. This is the second Sogo shosha I've reviewed that has recently engaged in value creation through buyback programs.

As opposed to the company I previously reviewed Itochu Corp has shown strong performance in recent years.

At first glance, there is a lot to like here.

Worrisome is that in July 2016, short seller Glaucus Research Group published a report critical of Itochu's accounting practices. Particularly Glaucus claims Itochu worked to avoid having to recognize an impairment of a coal mining asset caused by a major fall in the price of metallurgic coal. Secondary, Glaucus also believes Itochu improperly consolidated earnings of the Chinese CITIC (OTCPK:CTPCF). Per Glaucus:

Other Japanese houses that have adhered to Prime Minister Abe’s campaign of corporate governance and recognized impairments find themselves at an unfair disadvantage to Itochu. The investors, shareholders and employees of the other trading houses have been punished because their companies have, with some exceptions, been honest with the market regarding their impairments. We believe that Itochu has not.

I've read the Glaucus report and the subsequent letter. I've also read the company's annual report, looked at its presentations and reviewed various other filings. Yesterday, I reviewed Itochu's competitor Mitsui & Co. I don't have a deep understanding of Itochu by any means. Take my opinion with a grain of salt. I'll be happy to change it if my understanding evolves.

My impression so far is that Glaucus probably has a point. The issues Glaucus raised could have been handled differently.

I also found the Itochu materials less transparent and clear about its ownership stakes in its large number of subsidiaries as compared to Mitsui & Co.

I don't think the issues raised destroys the investment case by themselves. However, there's something called the cockroach theory that I've always found fairly compelling. The idea is of course that if you find one cockroach there are actually many more hiding.

Itochu's share price performed markedly different compared to its peers and its the only one that is currently trading at a premium to book value. Likely, because of its perceived intelligent allocation of capital. It did differentiate itself in that regard and

Glaucus was already suspicious of the share price a few years back:

In our experience, such an unusually low standard deviation compared to its peers suggests that there is likely to be some income massaging in order to achieve consistent results. Business, like life, is unpredictable. We are suspicious of any Company which is able to so reliably predict the future.

It only accelerated from there.

Of course, if you dismiss every good chart as an investment you're probably losing out on some very good companies.

But the argument reminded me of the example Andrew Lo gave in his book Adaptive Markets. The question is on which ride you would like to have had your life savings beginning to end:

Option C gets picked most often.

A: U.S. treasury bills.

B: CRSP value-weighted stock market

C: Fairfield Sentry Fund

D: Pfizer

The Fairfield Sentry Fund is actually the feeder fund into Madoff's Ponzi scheme.

In my view, low-volatility and high returns are fine IF you know why you get to enjoy that. It is not yet clear to me what the Itochu special sauce is. The firm decreased its debt load over the past few years but still has debt equal to 1.5x its operating cash flow. After an initial review of the first two Sogo shosha, this is my least favorite even though it looks like it has more momentum, higher returns on equity, and enjoyed more recent success. The accountancy issues raised by Glaucus, slightly less transparency around holdings, and the higher price-to-book put it in second place for me.

