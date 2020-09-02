Pinterest is likely to grow its revenues at approximately 30% over the next few quarters.

Pinterest turns around its operations and sees users returning to its platform.

Investment Thesis

Pinterest (PINS) has reignited its growth rates and is aiming to grow its revenues at slightly higher than 30% over the next few quarters.

As I recently made the case for Marketplace members of Deep Value Returns. Pinterest saw a spike in new users during lockdown. These new users appear to not only remain engaged with the platform but are actually more engaged than previous users cohort from the same period a year ago.

Compared with Snap (SNAP), Pinterest is meaningfully cheaper, despite growing faster and generating cash flows.

On balance, Pinterest's stock is cheap and should reprice higher over the coming twelve months.

Pinterest Gains Traction Once Again

Pinterest is a stock I'd been bearish on for a prolonged period of time. I'd followed Pinterest with interest for a substantial amount of time and was concerned about its valuation relative to its immediate prospects. But now, I've changed my mind. And here's why:

Source: author's calculations; **midpoint company guidance

Pinterest reported a horrible Q2 2020 result reflected in the graphic above where its revenues were barely up 4% y/y.

So why would I be interested in this company with such a highly volatile top line? Indeed, looking back to 2019, Pinterest was reporting growth rates as high a 62% y/y.

Consequently, its Q2 2020 results are truly abysmal in comparison. While this is true and unavoidable, there's more here than meets the eye.

Analyzing Pinterest's Revenue Line: The Key To My Bull Thesis

There are two drivers of revenue: price and volume. As you know, it's the combination of these two items that drive revenues. However, I've found that volume to be the more important component of this equation. Indeed, on this front, Pinterest positively surprised me with its Q2 2020 results.

Source: Q2 2020 Shareholder Letter

Hence, even though Pinterest is a mature social media platform, during Q2 2020 together with ''shelter-in-place'', Pinterest saw a 13% rise in MAUs (monthly active users) in the US.

Why Pinterest Has Potential?

The critical characteristic of my bullish thesis is that if Pinterest can be attractive enough to not only drive more users to its platform, through a combination of old users returning and new users migrating towards its platform but through Pinterest being attractive and keeping users engaged on its platform.

On a negative note, Pinterest contends that it witnessed a spike in users under the age of 25. Why is this bad? Because this group is not typically a wealthy group, which means that advertisers targeting this group are unlikely to pay as much to reach this group, compared with what they would be willing to pay to reach wealthier members of the household. This is my impression, and you may disagree.

Moving on, what is highly compelling for investors is that Pinterest contends that its newly found users are more engaged than previous new users in the same period a year ago.

Will this new group remain engaged with the platform? Or will their interest fizzle out in time similar to other previous cohorts of new users? So far, it looks promising, but it's difficult to know for certain.

Next, what is attractive about Pinterest is that it has potential with a particular user base -- its users are largely female, making it more differentiated from other social media platforms. Also, Pinterest has always made the point that it's not a social media platform, but somewhere for its users to get inspired and discover new ideas.

Having said that, it should be noted that it's much easier to surface an interesting product and allow that product to be purchased through its platform (taking a fee on merchandise), rather than surfacing an inspiring experience, as that is incredibly difficult to successfully monetize.

User Pricing Power: What's Bad and What's Good?

As I noted above, while having a strong and engaged user base is, in my opinion, the most important driver of shareholder returns, Pinterest's ability to successfully monetize its users can not be downplayed.

Source: Q2 2020 Shareholder Letter

The table above highlights that not only is the US the biggest driver of user monetization, but its practically the only geography of user monetization, as Pinterest so far struggles to monetize its International users.

Rather than build my bullish thesis on the idea that one day Pinterest may more successfully monetize its International users, I would prefer not to be invested in Pinterest rather than investing now on the hopes that down the road it grows its International revenue stream.

In fact, for my Pinterest thesis to work out positively, I'm simply considering that in early 2021, the ad sector returns to former strengths and that Pinterest's will return towards pricing its US users at closer to $4.00 -- more than 50% higher pricing.

Source: Q4 2020 Shareholder Letter

However, we should temper our enthusiasm here, as Pinterest's Q4 is its seasonal high quarter. However, even if Pinterest returns its US APRU in line with Q2 2019 of $2.80 (12% higher pricing) that should be mightily rewarding for shareholders, given its newly found spike in users.

Q3 2020 Guidance Pop and Fizzle?

For the month of July Pinterest notes that its revenues are growing at 50% y/y, but that for the quarter as a whole it will see its revenues rapidly decelerate so that Q3 2020 will only be up around 35% y/y.

Right away you can see that August and September should be growing at less than 30% so that they pull down July's strong 50% y/y revenue growth rates.

So what's driving this discrepancy between its revenue growth rates in July compared with the expected growth rates for August and September?

One aspect that could have played a role is advertisers temporarily boycotting Facebook (FB). While that's not a sustainable driver of advertising budget and its associated revenue growth drivers, one would hope that the incremental changes on Pinterest's products such as its auto bid tool, is sufficiently helping maximize advertisers' budget by getting the most clicks at the lowest possible Cost per Click (NYSE:CPC), thereby making Pinterest an attractive advertising platform. But this remains to be seen.

Moving on, another reason why I'm bullish Pinterest is that it has meaningful insider ownership.

Insider Ownership Plays a Huge Role In Bullish

Source: Proxy Statement

A common theme in my Marketplace stocks, whenever possible, I seek out investments where management has significant incentives to grow shareholder value.

In the table above you can see that CEO Ben Silbermann holds roughly 50 million shares -- just over 8.5% of Pinterest -- and that VC Andreessen Horowitz also owns a substantial amount, too.

Valuation -- Meaningful Upside Potential

It's very challenging to know exactly what Pinterest's potential could be. What I do know is that relative to Snap (SNAP) Pinterest is more attractively priced.

To illustrate, Snap is expected to grow its revenues at less than 30% over the next several quarters:

Source: SA Premium Tools -- Snap

Now compare the above expected growth rates with Pinterest's growth rates below:

Source: SA Premium Tools -- Pinterest

Both of these companies are valued on roughly the same multiple to sales -- at less than 14x their 2020 revenue targets. But in the case of Pinterest, it has a meaningfully stronger profit profile.

Firstly, Pinterest's gross profit margins are typically around 68% on a GAAP basis, compared with less than 50% in the case of Snap.

However, even more important, Pinterest's cash flows for H1 reached $20 million while Snap used up $60 million. Thus one company makes cash flows, while the other one grows slower and burns more cash flow.

What's more, Snap is priced at $33 billion mcap while Pinterest is only valued at $23 billion mcap.

The Bottom Line

Pinterest has been through a turbulent period in 2020. However, Pinterest managed to entice users back to its platform, and if Pinterest can demonstrate sustained user engagement, it should be able to grow its average revenue per user.

I note that there are not many companies with visibility towards 30% growth rates, which make some cash flows, being priced at less than 14x this year's revenues.

Investors seeking out rapidly growing opportunities, that are not exuberantly priced, are likely to be attracted to Pinterest, which incidentally is debt-free, and holds $1.6 billion of net cash -- more than 5% of its total market cap is made up of cash.

