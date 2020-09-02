Ballard Power could find long-term success in the heavy-duty vehicle market given the advantages that fuel cells hold in this area.

Despite Ballard Power Systems' strong stock performance over the past few years, the company is facing greater challenges than ever.

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) is one of the oldest fuel cell companies in the industry. The company is currently riding a wave of enthusiasm for clean energy technologies. In fact, Ballard Power has seen its valuation skyrocket by ~250% over the past year alone. The growing push for cleaner energy solutions is putting Ballard Power Systems in the spotlight like never before.

Despite Ballard Power's strong performance in recent years, the company is facing more headwinds than ever before. Fuel cells have had trouble gaining traction in the mainstream whereas batteries have exploded in popularity. The rise of EVs and increased competition from other fuel cell companies are putting Ballard Power under an immense amount of pressure.

Ballard Power Systems has performed incredibly well over the past few years. The company continues to surge despite the pandemic.

Competition Is Intensifying

Fuel cells have long been touted as the future of clean energy transportation. However, the technology still has not gained the type of traction that many had expected years ago. Ballard Power has attempted to popularize fuel cells over the years to mixed results. To make matters worse for Ballard Power, competition in the clean energy transportation space is starting to ramp up significantly.

The rise of Tesla (TSLA), in particular, is adding serious doubt to the long-term viability of fuel cells. Tesla has been able to decrease the cost of lithium batteries at an astonishing rate, making battery technology ever more appealing as an energy storage device. In fact, many estimate that Tesla has been able to bring down its battery costs from ~$200/kWh in 2016 to ~$100/kWh in 2020. General battery costs are also plummeting as the wider industry attempts to catch up to Tesla.

The battery infrastructure is also far superior to the fuel cell infrastructure. With thousands of electric vehicle charging stations already in place globally, it is becoming more attractive than ever to buy an electric vehicle. Relatively new fuel cell upstarts, like Nikola (NKLA), also represent a large threat to Ballard Power. In fact, Nikola is starting to attract far more attention than older fuel cell companies like Ballard Power.

Fuel cell upstarts like Nikola are attracting far more industry attention than Ballard Power.

Uncertain Future

Ballard Power continues to struggle on many fronts. While Ballard Power has experienced impressive growth over the past few years, the company has notably had trouble on the profitability front. In Q2, Ballard Power reported a revenue of $25.8 million and a GAAP EPS of $0.05, both of which came below expectations.

Ballard Power may also have trouble sustaining demand in the long term. The company's backlog is already shrinking, with an order backlog of $155.5 million and a 12-month backlog of $101 million. The company's total backlog has been shrinking for a few quarters now, which is not a great sign, especially considering the growing enthusiasm for cleaner energy technologies.

Potential Upside in Heavy-Duty Market

At this point, fuel cell technology is unlikely to cement a meaningful foothold in the broader automobile market. However, fuel cells could hold a long-term advantage in the heavy-duty automotive segment. Fuel cells offer advantages in terms of range and refueling times, making them ideal for segments like trucking.

However, Ballard Power may not even have a solid grip on the heavy-duty vehicle market given the rapid advancements being made in battery technology. Battery trucks are already starting to represent a serious threat to fuel cell trucks. Although batteries are still not the optimal solution for heavy-duty vehicle energy storage, this could rapidly change considering the pace of battery innovation.

Ballard Power could feasibly cement a long-term foothold in the heavy-duty and even medium-duty vehicle markets.

Conclusion

While Ballard Power is growing at a rapid rate, the company is still having trouble on the profitability front. Moreover, fuel cell technology is seriously being challenged by battery technology. Ballard Power appears to be overvalued at its current market capitalization of ~$4 billion and P/S ratio of ~33. Ballard Power's TTM revenue only stands at around ~$0.117 billion. Investors looking into clean energy transportation may be better off investing in the battery space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.