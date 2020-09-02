Rather than search for alpha, that ever-elusive holy grail of investing, investors are better off seeking beta, creating risk-adjusted return streams that offer the best chance at reaching their goals.

His recently updated and expanded best-seller, The Incredible Shrinking Alpha, is a well-timed continuation of the argument he's been making for decades: Investors need not do anything spectacular to succeed.

Larry Swedroe has established himself as a voice of financial reason and one of the world's foremost proponents of evidence-based investing over nearly five decades managing money.

By Jonathan Liss

My guest today really needs no introduction to followers of the science of investing. Larry Swedroe has authored 8 books on investing and co-authored another 9 books, including the just-released updated and expanded 2nd edition of The Incredible Shrinking Alpha: How to be a successful investor without picking winners, which he co-authored with Andrew Berkin.

Since 1996, Swedroe has been Chief Research Officer at Buckingham Strategic Wealth, a Registered Investment Advisor with $20 billion in AUM. He is also the Chief Research Officer for the BAM network of more than 1,000 advisors located across the U.S. with another $33B in AUM. Larry has spent his time, talent and energy educating investors on the benefits of evidence-based investing, taking what are often complex academic concepts and distilling them into terms "regular" investors can understand and easily execute on.

The conversation that forms the basis of this week's episode of Let's Talk ETFs touches heavily on many concepts Larry covers in The Incredible Shrinking Alpha, but shouldn't be viewed as a substitute for reading the book. Part polemic, part "how to" guide, the book methodically lays out the case for why trying to beat the market is an increasingly Sisyphean task. The good news according to Swedroe is that where alpha has come up increasingly wanting, beta in the form of key factors like value, size, momentum and quality, more than makes up for alpha's shortcomings, allowing investors to carefully calibrate a long-term strategy that allows them to maximize returns while minimizing risk.

It may not be as sexy to brag about beta-driven outperformance to your friends and family but the likelihood of achieving your financial goals - of having a well-crafted plan and sticking to it - is increased exponentially, allowing investors to focus on what's really important in life. Because as Larry often reminds listeners, "Making money isn't the ultimate goal - it's a means to an end that allows you to enjoy the things that really matter in life."

Show Notes

3:30 - What would you say to investors who think the high volatility of February and March is behind us?

7:45 - Where has all the alpha gone?

11:00 - Other reasons alpha is harder and harder to find

14:30 - An increasingly tough competitive environment

21:30 - What about Warren Buffett? Confusing beta for alpha

31:30 - Alpha vs. beta: More than semantics?

34:30 - What do Larry mean by "passive management"?

42:00 - Price discovery impeded: Is there such a thing as too much index investing?

55:00 - Why do so many investors continue to put their money into more expensive actively-managed strategies, despite the lack of evidence of persistent outperformance?

61:00 - Practical portfolio construction: How do you narrow down the vast universe of available passively managed funds? (MUTF: FSKAX (NYSEARCA: SCHB (NYSEARCA: ITOT (NYSEARCA: VTI (MUTF: VTSAX

78:30 - How important is it to stick with a single fund family across an entire portfolio?

83:30 - Recommendations regarding rebalancing and taxes?

Disclosure: I am/we are long VOO, QQQ, VLUE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Larry Swedroe is long many of the funds we discussed in today's show.



Jonathan Liss is long VOO, QQQ and VLUE.