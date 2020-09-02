Among the three U.S.-listed majors, we view Agora as a growth story, Twilio as a GARP story and Bandwidth as a value story.

Most forward indicators are pointing towards the company getting accepted as a leader in the video chat API space.

The market is moving towards embedded video functionality, and Agora's tech is future-ready, with adoption rates gaining pace.

Agora Inc. (API) is leading the market for video chat APIs (application programming interface), one of the fastest-growing markets for APIs, similar to what Twilio Inc. (TWLO) was able to do for the broader digital communication API ecosystem a few years ago.

Yes, we like the name enough to own it in our portfolio, and as for timing, the stock is part of our weekly list favorite names for the week. Please read our recent note on Vonage (VG) for background on the broader UCaaS space.

The bad news first

Ideally, if the business is in a high-growth category, tech is proven and defensible, the company is in a leadership position, and profitability is promising enough, the stock should be going higher.

But we all know, things are rarely as simple, and the Agora story is no different. There are three major concerns around the name:

Competition

Valuation

China connection

All valid concerns indeed, but the name is still worth looking at closely. Valuation and competition are genuine concerns that have a bearing on the long-term value of the business, and we've covered those in detail in this note.

The China connection seems overblown given the company already has its headquarter in the U.S., the management is global, and the customer base is fast expanding globally. Yes, political tensions will have a bearing, but there seem sufficient barriers to contain damage for any eventuality.

Why investors love the API stocks?

Value-oriented investors wonder why all pure-play API technology stocks - Twilio, Bandwidth (BAND), and Agora - are trading at rich valuations.

API is the language that software uses to interact with other software, and the API wave is here.

Say, instead of opening the Zoom (ZM) app, won't it be easy to have embedded video chat functionality into every app or website, like the call to chat or messaging is right now. This is where the developer world is moving and the direction that Agora is leading.

Besides the long-term story, there is an extremely high level of stickiness, backed by technological challenges to switch technology, which is part of the reason early leadership is rarely challenged, thus commanding richer multiple from the markets.

High margins and strong operating leverage inherent to the business model is another reason investors love the space. All three are commanding gross margins ranging from 45% to 65%, with Bandwidth at the lower end and Agora at the high end.

Competition

Unspoken tech investing rule - bet on the leader if worried about the competition. How we view the three U.S.-listed majors is:

Agora as a growth story

Twilio as a GARP story

Bandwidth as a value story

Both Twilio and Bandwidth have been here for a while, monetizing the communication as a service wave, whereas Agora is relative newcomer that is gaining a foothold via its success in the video chat API market.

Gross margins Q2 Sales Growth Q2 Agora 66% 127% Twilio 56% 46% Bandwidth 45% 35%

A simple Google search will tell you that there are numerous API vendors for these services, but what matters is who is leading the market, because eventually, the developer ecosystem or moat is built around the leader. As the chart above shows, Agora is making a mark.

GitHub Repositories GitHub First Listing R&D % of revenue (2019) Sales Marketing (% of revenue Q2) Agora 42 2,018 34% 17% Twilio 179 2,010 23% 24% Bandwidth 111 2,014 13% 11% Excludes stock-based compensation

And why is Agora leading the way it is? We believe it's the management's focus on developing good products rather than being promotional and spending more time on financial engineering, as some of the peers in the space are focused on.

As the chart above shows, relative to other majors, Agora is spending less on sales and marketing and more on research & development, which is evident from the activity among the developer base.

Indeed, some of the company's recent efforts, like setting up XLA (experience level agreement) quality standards to measure the quality of real-time interactive services, will further establish it among developers.

Standalone valuation rich, but not so much relative to peers or promise

Next Yr. PE P/ Sales Sales growth next yr. (Street Est.) Enterprise Value ($M) EV/ next yr. sales Agora 225.0 44.0 35% $4,000 26 Twilio 1,152 26.0 25% $36,220 18 Bandwidth 765.0 13.5 14% $3,370 10

On an absolute basis, there is hardly anything in this market that isn't expensive and Agora is no different. As for a relative basis, the stock is more expensive than others if we look at the historical numbers, but less so if value the business on the numbers going forward.

Latest Qtr. Dollar-based net expansion Active customer growth Agora 183% 86% Twilio 132% 11% Bandwidth 133% 30%

More so, the Street's expectation from the business continues to be conservative whether we look at the company's recent sales growth performance, i.e., triple-digit top line growth in the most recent quarter, or leading indicators of revenue growth like new customer additions and dollar-based net expansion rate.

(Purnha's Source: Agora Investor Presentation Q2 Results)

Besides the superior revenue growth rate, Agora's focus on profitable growth, as evident from recent improvement in operating margins and dominant market share in China, one of the fastest-growing geographies for the adoption of APIs, will allow growth investors to offer some leeway to the company given the business is still in its early innings compared to larger peers.

Disclosure: We are long the shares of Agora Inc. Before writing a note, we usually ask (via Twitter and Stocktwits) for things readers would like us to cover in the note, please do share your views for our next note. This is purely an academic exercise for our internal use, and we are not recommending buying or selling based on these projections.

