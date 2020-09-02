Vmware (VMW) had a good quarter and it was better than the first quarter. The Company was able to grab some of the pull forward IT spending and provided FY21 guidance, albeit more conservative than one would hope given the out-performance by its peers. This article is a followup to my original article and I will highlight areas of interest for investors and how that will impact its price target.

Quick Overview

2nd quarter revenue was $2.88Bn, an increase of 9% YoY and Subscription and SaaS revenue were $1.35Bn, up 11% YoY. This is ahead of guidance of $2.8Bn and $1.3Bn, respectively per the 1Q21 earnings presentation.

Pat Gelsinger, CEO stated:

As organizations everywhere navigate a world transformed by the pandemic, many of our customers accelerated their cloud plans, while some slowed their on-premises projects. The on-premises impact was overcome by continued strength in our subscription and SaaS offerings globally. We believe as the economy recovers, we will see resumption of on-premises projects.

This is a trend that has come up in several other companies I have reviewed (here, here and here) not only in the technology space but financial services as well.

Margins also improved dramatically higher at 33% versus guidance of 28%. As such, adjusted diluted EPS was $1.81 vs. guidance of $1.44. It is important to note that the share count is slightly higher in 2Q21 actual compared to guidance. There were no shenanigans or sleight of hand tricks where lower share counts increased EPS. Even better, this shows that management had a hand in operating leverage as additional revenue and profitability flowed down the income statement.

Operating Margin Performance

Non-GAAP operating margin improved to 33% from 30.2% in 1Q21. Guidance for this quarter was 28%, so that is a nice beat. Margin performance in Q1 were underwhelming due to continued investment into recent acquisitions (most notably Carbon Black & Pivotal) and it is nice to see improvement QoQ. From what is laid out in the earnings package, the improvement is due to an increase in revenue and a decrease in spending linked to Covid. It is not specifically spelled out what impact Covid had on spending to get a sense of what margins would be sans the Covid impact. Zane Rowe, CFO explained:

Non-GAAP operating income increased 20% year-over-year in Q2 to $950 million. Operating income benefited from both higher than expected revenue performance and lower spending tied to the impact of COVID-19 on the business. Non-GAAP operating margin for the quarter was 33%, up nearly three percentage points year-over-year with non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.81 on a share count of 423 million diluted shares.

Management did not provide a nice tone for operating margin outlook for this quarter. As mentioned earlier, they were expected to be 28%, so to get that beat is fantastic. This also demonstrates that the product mix was favorable and cloud services carry solid margins. The margin beat is with the impact on-premise projections which provides an additional runway.

Pivotal and Carbon Black

These two acquisitions have been a popular topic over the last several quarters and rightfully so. The continued spending and little contribution from these acquisitions have been a sore spot. This really popped out during the previous quarter. Overall, there was not too much talk about each individual business. Although there were some questions asked by Analysts in the Q&A. This is an important shift as the majority of the responses talked about the business segment or category as a whole and not about the individual business. Management is not providing granular detail and is more forward-looking in responses. They are offering VMW as a whole and not as a sum of its parts. I think this is positive as the focus is shifted elsewhere - mostly to strong SaaS growth. Anyways here is some commentary from the conference call.

Zane Rowe on Pivotal and Carbon Black:

Hey, Keith, I'll just add with your second part on organic growth. We don't typically break that out. But as you all know, Pivotal is included both in this year and in last year's as we recast our results to include Pivotal, which is actually a slight headwind on a year-over-year basis, if you think about that growth rate, so that's a headwind. Carbon Black is a smaller number, we clearly got a tailwind, I'd say just over 10 points, if you were to look at that subscription and SaaS element, with and without, but beyond that, we don't typically break them out as they are now so integrated within the rest of the company already.

Here is Pat talking more about acquisitions vs. anyone in particular. This is a clear example of talking about acquisitions as a whole and future-looking statements:

Yes. Thank you. Overall, we're very happy with the acquisition the team, it's just feels like it's always been part of VMware, a great cultural fit. We had strong bookings growth in Q2, we're at 20,000 customers now. ARR grew almost triple digits for our cloud-based offerings. So in June, we added Lastline to the portfolio, we closed Octarine, so we're beefing up our overall security portfolio of products. Also, this aspect of the synergies of bringing this intrinsic security and integrating it with our Dell unified workspace, or Workspace ONE, or NSX, or vSphere offerings, all of those integrations are well underway. And you can expect to see some exciting announcements on this at VMworld coming up in late September. We had some great wins [Conduit] [ph] was a great win, Okta, Zoom, a major federal agency, so we're starting to get much more of the VMware effect, where we're able to make them part of bigger deals, bring them into more enterprise portions of the market where before that Carbon Black was part of VMware, they were much more of low end enterprise, scale commercial play and we're now starting to bring them into the large enterprise customers as well. And if anything, COVID is driving a bigger footprint of protecting remote workforces, customers now went from 100 sites to 10,000 sites. And that, broadening security footprint is putting more of a premium on how we manage a remote workforce. So we're seeing an increased amount of interest for both the VMware offerings overall and for Carbon Black in particular.

Full Year 2021 Guidance

During the previous earnings presentation, there was no formal guidance for 2021. They hinted at some things and said revenue would be mid-single digits. Formal full year guidance returned. FY21 revenue is 7% vs. the previous level of ~5%. There was guidance provided at FYE20, which looks much different. Guided FY21 was 11.5% and that is a huge difference. Management is being conservative, which I get, but this low guidance may be a detriment. Pat Gelsinger explains during the conference call:

We do think that the environment remains a pretty uncertain one. As we indicated, we're in this Nike Swoosh kind of recovery cycle as we see it with Q2 and Q3 being the bottom quarters. So we expect Q3 to still be challenging with recovery in Q4 and Q1 and into next year, a lot of remaining uncertainties as countries start to go back into second waves and fits and starts certain segments of the industry being challenged, travel, entertainment, all of the aspects of the retail segments have been challenged, brain segments, so lots of uncertainty overall.

The charts below are from the FYE20 Earnings Presentation and the 2Q21 Earnings Presentation. The blue-colored tables are previous guidance sourced from FYE20 earnings and green are the current expectations.

What is going on here is a reset on expectations. VMW got ahead of its self and it has to pump the brakes. Even though I want to see higher expectations, now is the time to reset as many companies are not even providing guidance. I think investors would rather own a stock with guidance versus not having an outlook. Another thing to consider is that other companies in the industry are providing guidance and have better financial performance. VMW is kind of stuck right now, but if they blow out the next quarter - look out!

Stock Price Outlook

In my previous article, I projected revenue to increase 5% next and expand to 10% over the next few years. Margins were projected to be slightly better, resulting in an estimated stock price of $177 per share. Given this past quarter and FY21 guidance, I pulled back the projected revenue and kept margins largely unchanged. This has resulted in an estimated stock price of $172 per share or a 19% upside from today's price of $144.

Conclusion

Revenues were up and margins have improved this quarter. Better yet is that the improved profitability flowed down the income statement. This made for good headlines and happy robots that skim the press releases to profit from arbitrage. The stock increased a few percentage points based on the entire earnings package. I am somewhat concerned from the FY21 guidance because it appears light given the good quarter. This could hurt the near-term price. I am hoping Analysts and their channel checks see a different story that see management is being conservative. Overall, I still think there is room for the stock price to appreciate. The pull forward of IT spending and the continued improvement in the economy will give this company an additional boost.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VMW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.