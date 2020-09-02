The Stoner Side Of Cannabis (Podcast)

Many companies try and get away from the stoner side of cannabis; Scott Sundvor and Space Coyote lean into it.
Importance of being focused on profit from the beginning while respecting the plant and consumer. Many great companies have risen from great recessions. 2020 the year of survival.
Thoughts on cultivation, natural selection in the cannabis space, getting away from venture dollars and learning the lessons of Covid.
Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.
Scott Sundvor is President and Co-founder of Space Coyote, a stoner forward, mindfully managed California top 20 preroll brand. Scott has been named as one of Forbes' 30 Under 30 and held three patents in the medical device industry before launching a cannabis company. Prior to Space Coyote, Scott co-founded Nima, the world's first portable gluten and peanut sensor, developed for people with food allergies to be able to test their food on the spot. Nima was awarded Time Magazine's invention of the year and many other accolades.
Topics include:
- 5:00 - Path to legal cannabis industry started as a long-term cannabis fan Past experience in running a consumer hardware company, prior to that building world's first food sensors. A lot of interest in health, having Crohn's Disease led Scott to better understand health and wellness. Learning supply chain operations and scaling a business taught Scott a lot and his partner Libby was then working at Eaze, then the largest delivery cannabis company in California. Decided to start their own company.
- 8:00 - Space Coyote, a stoner forward cannabis company - decision to brand themselves that way and thoughts on the cannabis plant. Getting rid of the stigma and understanding the social and health benefits of cannabis. Enhancing experiences. Stigmas around what it means to be a 'stoner' not true - Scott being an entrepreneur, named Forbes 30 under 30, dispelling that myth. Bringing the love of the plant to the industry. Have to be a user to be a really good operator. Proud of being stoners. Especially in the days of low dosing, Space Coyote recognizes legacy of stoner community.
- 14:00 - Legacy community and the new community of CBD forward, low dosing consumers. In 2018, a lot of venture dollars came into the industry, focused on growth. The birth of the 'Bud Lights' side of the sector. But they were too focused on making money and not as much on the consumers and many brands not succeeding because of that. Many strains are grown for efficiency and price, and not about what provides the best flavor or effect - everything's a hybrid, rather than specified growth. Respect for the plant and consumer, not only about profit.
- 17:30 - Space Coyote doesn't grow their own cannabis - now more cannabis being structured that way. Don't want to be cultivators or vertically integrated - in hardware industry, Scott saw the difficulties of being an expert in all areas. Work with cultivators throughout California that they respect. Do some work with dry farming in Humboldt County - where they water the seedlings, but don't water the plants in the ground. Also some greenhouse growing in Santa Barbara where all the water is recycled and not losing nutrients. All dependent on where the plant is grown.
- 22:00 - Effects of Covid on the industry. 70% of the market is black market - if not for being deemed essential, the legal market would have been lost or at the least irrevocably impacted. Covid will greatly impact the industry - more deliveries, curbside pickup, transitioning to e-commerce, remote working, etc. Much of that is here to stay long-term. At start of Covid, thought a ton of companies would go out of business because of the pandemic, but instead it will be because of capital crunch. Space Coyote saw the writing on the wall and spent all efforts on becoming profitable before it was too late.
- 28:00 - Right now cultivation is really hurting, especially due to tax issues. In general, being a brand is the most valuable over long-term. Vertical integration is mostly done due to tax reasons, and over long-term when those restrictions go away, businesses will be leaner and more focused. 2-3 distributors will survive and really succeed on a large scale, more on the regional level; on brand and manufacturing side, a bunch of players will do well - if businesses do well in 2020, they'll likely have advantage going forward. Success and failure will span all sectors of the industry. Priortizing long term health over short term profit and comfort.
- 40:00 - Favorite cannabis strains and joint rolling tips!