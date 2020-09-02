Overview

International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF) is a well-diversified business that has weathered COVID-19 better than most businesses. Its operating margins should start to improve after the merger is completed with DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences in 2021. However, promises of synergies from mega-mergers are never guaranteed. The company is approximately 20% overvalued according to most historical metrics.

Second-Quarter Results

IFF recently reported second-quarter results. Overall, sales were down 7%, or 4% on a currency neutral basis. Almost all of the weakness was attributed to the Fine Fragrance and Food Service division, which declined 38% on a currency-neutral basis. It is important to note that the rest of the divisions actually grew sales by 2% on a currency-neutral basis.

CEO Andreas Fibig noted in the conference call that some divisions are actually beneficiaries of the pandemic:

We see it, in particular, in some of these areas where we have a good and strong performance on Consumer Fragrances, for example. You see that categories like home care or personal wash are really up in very, very high single digits. We believe that's a trend to stay. So, hygiene products will stay even after the, let's say, acute COVID crisis, quite as strong. We see a good rebound already in Fine Fragrances, so not as bad as we have seen it before.



And the same holds true actually for Food Service. I just looked it up. April was our worst number and Food Service was down by 44.1%; in July, it's down by minus 7.7%. Just to tell you that the weak spots I think are improving, and the strong pieces of the portfolio are staying strong and helping us to grow our business going forward, which will help us with our mix going forward in the third quarter as well.

Going forward, it appears that sales are starting to stabilize. Although IFF did not give full-year guidance, there is a strong upturn in business starting in June 2020.

Merger Update

On August 27, 2020, shareholders will vote on whether to approve the merger with DuPont’s Nutrition & Biosciences group. The deal is expected to close in February 2021.

The merger will result in a company with $11 billion in sales and EBITDA margins of 23%. The company expects cost synergies of $300 million by 2024. In addition, it expects sales synergies of $400 million.

CEO Fibig noted that the deal is progressing and expected to close:

“So, first of all, our assumption is still that we're closing first quarter next year. That's actually the plan also for the carve-out of the business. I think that's important. And right now, we are focusing a lot on, let's say, closing on our food integration. So, the remaining piece of it, which will happen in the early part of the fourth quarter, I think that's important.



On the N&B side, as we said, we are progressing actually absolutely according to plan, in some of the areas even a couple of days ahead, which is quite interesting during the COVID environment. I think the teams are doing really a fantastic job. We see also – and just as a remark on the N&B business, you have seen when they reported, actually a bit of growth with 1%, a strong mix. 85% of the portfolio is pretty resilient against the COVID crisis as well. So very similar and a good mix in particular tilted towards the probiotics.” (Source: Q2 IFF Earnings Presentation)

High Debt

IFF's total debt is $4.37 billion. Most of the debt was used to finance the Frutarom acquisition in 2018.

Net debt/EBITDA equals 4.04x. As of June 30, IFF had only $497 million in cash. You can see the term structure of the debt below. The company does not have any liquidity issues in the next 2-3 years.

Valuation

IFF has a market cap of $13.4 Billion. Due to the high debt load, I prefer to use the Enterprise Value of $17 billion in my valuation metrics.

Operating cash flow is $722 million. The EV/CF is 23.5X, which is 20% higher than I like to pay for this type of business.

The dividend yield of 2.49% is easily covered by cash flows.

The company is expected to earn $5.75 in 2020 and $6.25 in 2021. A P/E ratio of 22X is consistent with historical metrics. IFF is almost never cheap, due to the fact that it operates in an oligopoly along with Givaudan (OTCPK:GVDNY) and Symrise (SYIEF).

It should be noted that the Forward EV/EBITDA of Givaudan is 27.8X and that of Symrise is 22.4X. IFF has a Forward EV/EBITDA of 16.2X.

Both gross and operating margins have been trending in the wrong direction for several years.

However, investors should focus on the post-merger IFF, which should stabilize the operating margins in the mid-teens.

Conclusion

IFF is the number three player in a lucrative field. The company has weathered the pandemic, and business looks to have stabilized. However, the share price is dependent on the execution of the merger with DuPont. If the company achieves cost and sales synergies, the stock is a buy. However, investors would be better served to wait for a 20% pullback in the shares or wait for evidence that the merger is adding value.

