AstraZeneca reports positive data for Phase III Farxiga trial

AstraZeneca (AZN) reported that Farxiga has shown robust decline in the risk of kidney failure, cardiovascular or renal death in patients suffering from chronic kidney disease. The data from the Phase III DAPA-CKD trial showed that Farxiga in combination with standard of care decreased the composite measure of worsening of renal function or risk of cardiovascular or renal death by 39% compared to placebo.

The primary endpoint of the trial was ≥50% sustained decline in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), onset of end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) and CV or renal death. The data showed that the absolute risk reduction was 5.3 percent over the median time in study of 2.4 years. Mene Pangalos of AstraZeneca said, “With today’s results, Farxiga becomes the first SGLT2 inhibitor proven to significantly prolong the survival of patients with chronic kidney disease with and without type-2 diabetes and we look forward to sharing these data with regulatory authorities around the world.”

The drug candidate also met all of its secondary endpoints. These endpoints were mainly concerned with the mortality rate. The data demonstrated significant reduction in death from any cause by 31 percent compared to placebo.

The safety and tolerability profile of Farxiga was in line with the well-established safety profile of the medicine. The participants administered the drug candidate reported fewer serious adverse events compared to placebo. 29.5 percent of the patients on Farxiga reported such events in comparison to 33.9 percent of placebo patients reporting the same. The Farxiga group did not report any Diabetic ketoacidosis while two patients in the placebo reported so.

Farxiga is the first of its kind medication to show the potential for treating both chronic kidney disease and heart failure in patients with and without type-2 diabetes. It has also been found to decrease the risk of hospitalization for heart failure and nephropathy in type-2 diabetes.

Earlier this year, the drug candidate was approved by the FDA for reducing the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adults with heart failure (NYHA class II-IV) with diminished ejection fraction (HFrEF) with and without T2D. It is currently being evaluated for treating heart failure in two different trials. The DELIVER trial deals with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction whereas DETERMINE deals with HFrEF and HFpEF.

DAPA-CKD is an international, multi-centre, randomised, double-blinded trial. It involved over 4,300 patients for assessing the efficacy of Farxiga 10mg in patients with CKD Stages 2-4 and elevated urinary albumin excretion, with and without T2D. The patients are administered once daily in addition to standard of care.

Farxiga is a first-in-class, oral, once-daily sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitor. The drug candidate has been tested in more than 35 completed and ongoing Phase IIb/III trials encompassing over 35,000 patients. In its DECLARE CV outcomes trial in adults with T2D, the drug showed the potential to reduce the risk of the composite endpoint of hHF or CV death in comparison to placebo, when used in conjunction with standard of care.

Aimmune Therapeutics to be acquired by Nestle

Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) has agreed to be acquired by Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY). The companies have entered into a definitive agreement which would see Nestle Health Science acquiring Aimmune. The transaction underscores Nestle’s strategy to boost its food allergy portfolio. Aimmune’s Palforzia is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for helping control the frequency and severity of allergic reaction to peanuts, including anaphylaxis, in children aged 4 through 17. Nestle expects the acquisition to be accretive to its organic growth in 2021. It will be accretive to cash earnings by 2022 or 2023.

Under the terms of the agreement, the acquirer will begin a cash tender offer for acquiring all outstanding shares of Aimmune common stock that are not already owned by NHSc. The consideration is $34.50 per share in cash, giving Aimmune an enterprise value of nearly $2.6 billion. The offer price of $34.50 per share offers a 174% premium to Aimmune's closing share price on August 28, 2020 of $12.60.

Nestle is looking to finance the deal using its cash reserves. It is expected that the transaction will close in the fourth quarter of 2020. Jayson Dallas, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aimmune said, "This acquisition ensures a level of support for Palforzia and our pipeline that will further enhance their potential for patients around the world living with food allergies." NHSc currently has a 25.6 percent equity ownership stake in Aimmune, worth nearly $473 million.

Following the completion of the tender offer, Aimmune will be merged with a subsidiary of SPN. Aimmune is a biopharmaceutical company mainly aiming to develop treatments for various food allergies. The company uses its Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy approach for developing its products. Aimmune aims to desensitize patients with defined, precise amounts of key allergens. The company has a robust lineup of investigational therapies in development to treat various food allergies.

FSD Pharma files IND for COVID-19 treatment FDS201

FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) announced the submission of an Investigational New Drug Application for the use of FSD201 for treating COVID-19. The FSD201 COVID-19 Trial will be a randomized, controlled, double-blind, multicenter study. The trial is designed to be conducted over 25 to 30 sites in North America.

The FSD201 COVID-19 Trial is a Phase II study and seeks to evaluate the efficacy and safety of FSD201 dosed at 600mg or 1200mg twice-daily, together with standard of care. The performance will be measured against the use of Standard of Care alone in hospitalized patients with documented COVID-19 disease.

FSD Pharma is developing the drug candidate for its anti-inflammatory properties. It aims to work by impacting the cytokine storm resulting from the acute lung injury in hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

The company was given a go-ahead by the FDA in June 2020 to plan a Phase 2a clinical trial. FSD Pharma had said that the primary endpoint of the trial will be to establish whether the drug candidate used with SOC delivers a considerable improvement in clinical status during the 14-day treatment period. FSD Pharma said, “The duration and cost of clinical trials can vary significantly depending on multiple factors, including the enrollment rate of patients, country in which trials are conducted, and specific trial protocols required.”

Key secondary endpoints for the trial are related to the assessment of the drug candidate in providing benefits such as safety, the length of time to normalization of fever and the length of time to clinical progression. In its Phase 1 first-in-human safety and tolerability study, the company found its ultramicronised PEA to be safe and well-tolerated. The trial involved 48 healthy adult men and women.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.