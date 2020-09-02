Spinning off VMware could resolve Dell's debt pressures, but at the cost of a lot of its cash flow, growth, and strategic positioning in the evolving IT landscape.

Dell (DELL) is in a tough spot. Although the company still has good market share in areas like enterprise storage and servers, those markets have seen fierce competition whittle down margins, and so too in the PC business, where the company is a somewhat more distant runner-up to Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) and HP (HPQ). Spinning off VMware (VMW), which the company has acknowledged it is considering, would no doubt unlock some near-term value, but it would also take away a key growth software asset (and a big chunk of free cash flow) from a company that doesn’t otherwise have a particularly strong presence in software.

Dell does look undervalued as is, assuming low single-digit long-term revenue growth and mid single-digit free cash flow margins, and again that VMW spin could unlock more value. Still, investors should realize that mature tech hardware is a tough place to generate long-term alpha and set their expectations accordingly.

Good Margins In A Challenging Quarter

Like HP and Lenovo, Dell parlayed modestly better sales numbers and good cost management into a respectable operating earnings beat. Revenue was only about 1% better than expected, but gross margin was almost a point stronger than expected, helping drive over two points of operating margin upside and a 23% adjusted operating income beat.

Revenue fell 3% yoy and rose 4% qoq for the quarter. Gross margin declined 50bp yoy and rose 10bp qoq, helping drive operating income 5% lower year over year but 21% higher quarter over quarter, with operating margin down 20bp yoy and up 170bp qoq.

Commercial Solutions Group revenue fell 5% yoy and rose 1% qoq, with commercial down 11% yoy and 7% qoq and consumer up 18% yoy and 22% qoq. Segment profits declined 27% yoy and rose 21% qoq, with a 6.4% operating margin. Apples-to-apples comparisons can be challenging, but Lenovo’s PC business saw 10% yoy growth in the quarter, with consumer revenue up 45%, while HP reported Personal Systems revenue growth of 7% and similar growth in consumer printer hardware.

In the Infrastructure Solutions Group, revenue declined 5% yoy and improved 8% qoq, with servers down 5% yoy and storage down 4% yoy. Segment profits declined 7% yoy and rose 33% qoq, with a margin of just under 12%. Lenovo posted 19% growth in its Data Center Group, but continues to generate losses here, while Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) reported a 6% revenue decline, with storage revenue down 10%, and an operating margin of about 7%. NetApp (NTAP), a competitor in storage, reported 5% revenue growth and a 16% operating margin.

VMware’s contribution to Dell’s results included 9% revenue growth (with SaaS/subs up 44%) and segment profits up 18% and a margin of just under 31%. VMware generated a little more than a third of Dell’s non-GAAP segment-level profit in the quarter.

A Relatively Somber Outlook For The Next Quarter

Despite better than expected quarters and signs that the worst is over in terms of COVID-19’s impact on business activity, Dell management gave relatively cautious commentary for the third quarter, as did HP, Nutanix (NTNX), Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and NetApp to varying degrees. Guidance from Lenovo was more positive, but I attribute that in large part to the company’s lower overall exposure to enterprise spending, and particularly U.S. enterprise spending.

This guidance fits with that multiple third-party surveys of CIO spending intentions have reflected. Hardware is not much of a priority at all right now (storage in particular), and CIOs are putting far more emphasis on security, collaboration, analytics, automation, and public cloud.

VMware – To Spin Or Not To Spin, It’s A Tough Question

Dell shares got a boost earlier in the summer when the company formally acknowledged it was evaluating a potential spin of VMware. Depending upon how such a transaction was structured, it’s plausible that Dell could reap $50 billion from such a transaction, which would go a long way toward cleaning up Dell’s balance sheet and allowing for a meaningful return of capital to shareholders.

While the Street loves capital returns, I’m not really sold on this move. It’s true that Dell doesn’t really get credit for the value of its large stake in VMware, but it’s also true that VMware has a lot of operating value to Dell. Not only is VMware still growing at an attractive rate, the company offers good leverage to cloud infrastructure and software, including security. Without VMware, Dell wouldn’t have much in the software space, and I’m doubtful that the Street would reward an almost-pure hardware play with a particularly robust multiple, even once the debt leverage issue was put to bed.

I certainly understand the pressure that Dell management is under to “do something,” particularly with sizable debt maturities in the relatively near future. Given that VMware accounts for such a meaningful percentage of Dell’s free cash flow (close to 50%), I do have serious concerns that this would a “penny wise, pound foolish” transaction that would boost the share price in the short term, but have more negative long-term consequences.

The Outlook

I expect 2020 to remain challenging for Dell, but I do see some bright spots in the business. The company has been regaining share in storage, and the new PowerStore portfolio looks like a strong offering in the mid-range space, and one capable of retaking more share in that market category. Aggressive price competition in servers is admittedly a worry, but I also see better recent execution in the PC business.

As is, I expect Dell to be a low single-digit revenue grower; VMware perks up the growth rate some, but the core underlying markets don’t appear to offer much growth. I do expect share growth in storage, but that will likely only last a few years. On margins, I believe price-based competition is going to remain a constant issue, and I think margin leverage will prove challenging, with most cost improvements passed on as price cuts. With that, I’m expecting relatively consistent mid single-digit FCF margins and low single-digit long-term FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

The good news, if you can call it that, is that Dell looks undervalued even on those low expectations. Granted, the debt leverage is significant, and that means even relatively small changes in modeling assumptions can have rather large impacts on the final fair value, but I do believe that Dell is undervalued on an “as is” basis. With that, I do still see upside from here, though I again make that warning that a mature primarily hardware-driven tech company is a tough place to generate alpha given how enterprise IT spending priorities have shifted over the last five or so years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LNVGY, DELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.