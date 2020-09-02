TOT is one of my main long-term oil investments.

The company set the second quarterly dividend to €0.66 per share.

Total hydrocarbon production during the second quarter of 2020 averaged 2,846K Boep/d, down from 2,957K Boep/d the same quarter last year.

Total S.A. revenues came in at $25.73 billion (including the excise taxes) or $21.56 billion net, down 49.8% from $51.24 billion generated in the year-ago quarter.

Image: Total Mozambique project. source: Caribbean Business

Investment Thesis

France-based TOTAL SE (Total S.A.) (TOT) released its second quarter of 2020 results on July 30, 2020.

The takeaway is centered on the massive drop in commodity prices this quarter and its adverse effects on the balance sheet. TOTAL revenues were $25.73 billion, down a whopping 49.8% from $51.24 billion the same quarter a year ago. Oil and Gas demand dropped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and OPEC+ curtailed oil-equivalent production. However, the results were a little better than expected.

TOTAL SE is part of my selected oil major group. The group includes Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A)(NYSE: RDS.B), Equinor (NYSE: EQNR), U.K.-based BP (NYSE: BP), as well as US majors Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) and the large E&P ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). All of them are paying a sizeable dividend; even so, Shell, Equinor, and BP have cut their dividend recently. TOTAL indicated that it is maintaining its dividend at €66 per share for the second quarter of 2020.

CEO Patrick Pouyanné said in the conference call:

I will not be very original, we faced some very exceptional circumstances, the worst since 2014. The COVID-related lockdown led to unprecedented global demand destruction, and this was made worse by the drop in oil and gas prices.

The investment thesis remains a long-term approach. TOT is one of the most attractive oil investments, in my opinion, because of its asset diversity and ability to adapt. However, it is also vital to trade short term the stock, and I continue to recommend using about 30% of your position for that.

Balance Sheet and Production in 2Q 2020: The Raw Numbers

Note: TOT is an American Deposit Receipt or ADR. It comes with foreign withholding taxes that will reduce the dividend paid to an American investor.

Total S.A. 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Billion 51.24 48.59 49.28 43.87 25.73 Total Revenues (minus excise tax) in $ Billion 45.20 42.54 43.39 38.58 21.56 Net income in $ Billion 2.76 2.80 2.60 0.034 -8.37 EBITDA $ Billion 8.80 9.23 8.73 4.42 3.28 EPS diluted in $/share 1.00 1.04 0.97 0.01 -3.27 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 6.25 8.21 6.60 1.30 3.48 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 2.88 2.21 4.02 2.36 2.41 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 3.37 6.00 2.58 -1.07 1.07 Total Cash $ Billion 30.26 31.24 31.20 28.65 36.30 Long term Debt in $ Billion 61.62 62.55 62.59 67.42 77.69 Dividend per share in €/sh (excluding tax) 0.66€ 0.68€ 0.68€ 0.66€ 0.66€ Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 2.729 2.667 2.653 2.601 2.598 Oil Production 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 2,957 3,040 3,113 3,086 2,846 Americas Production in K Boep/d 358 363 368 372 314

Source: Company filings and Morningstar

Balance sheet and Production discussion

1 - Total Revenues were $25.53 billion (including excise tax) in 2Q'20

Total S.A. revenues came in at $25.73 billion (including the excise taxes) or $21.56 billion net, down 49.8% from the $51.24 billion generated in the year-ago quarter. Net loss was $8.37 billion, significantly down from 2019, which was an income of $2.76 billion. It was a loss of $3.27 per share diluted.

In the second quarter of 2020, Total S.A. bought $2.5 billion worth of assets and divested assets valued at $678 million ($136 million in 2Q'2020). Below is a history of the cash flow from operations since 2015.

The average realized liquid prices were $23.4 this quarter, down 24% from the year-ago price. The realized gas prices decreased 26% from a year-ago quarter to $2.65 per thousand British thermal units.

2 - Yearly Free Cash Flow ("ttm") is a gain of $10.02 billion

Free cash flow yearly ("ttm") is $10.02 billion, and the company is paying about $8.5 billion in dividends annually, which is still reasonably covered by free cash flow at the moment.

However, the free cash flow for 2Q'20 was a profit of $1.07 billion, and if this level doesn't improve quickly, I do not see how TOTAL can avoid a cut.

Note: Total's dividend yield is now ~7+% for the US investor who can reclaim the foreign withholding taxes paid up to 15%. Please consult with your broker. The company set the second quarterly dividend to €0.66 per share.

Note: France's withholding rate on the dividend paid to US ADR holders is 12.8%, which reduces the dividend yield.

4 - Net debt is $41.4 billion as of the end of June. Total Cash as of June 30, 2020 was about $36.3 billion compared to $30.3 billion the same quarter a year ago. Net debt is now $41.4 billion.

Note: TOTAL SE is indicating a net debt of $39.377 billion. I have calculated from the long-term debt, including current minus total cash.

The net debt to capital ratio excluding lease was 23.6% in 2Q'20, up from 16.8% the same quarter last year.

Details per segment:

TOT total operating income was $821 million this quarter, down 77% from the same quarter last year.

1 - Exploration & Production:

The operating loss was $209 million against an operating income of $2,022 million in the second quarter of 2019.

2 - Integrated Gas, Renewable & Power:

The operating income was $326 million, down 24% from $913 million in the year-ago quarter.

3 - Refining & Chemicals:

The operating income was $575 million, down 20% from $715 million in the year-ago quarter.

4 - Marketing & Services:

The operating income was $129 million, down 70% from $423 million in 2019's second quarter.

5 - 2Q'20 Oil Equivalent Production down to 2,846K Boep/d in 2Q'20.

Total hydrocarbon production during the second quarter of 2020 averaged 2,846K Boep/d, down from 2,957K Boep/d the same quarter last year.

Upstream Production comes primarily from Europe and Central Asia. Total SE has limited production in the USA and the Americas in general.

Liquids production averaged 1,315K Bop/d (46.2%), and gas production during the quarter was 1,531K Boep/d.

2020 Guidance

TOTAL indicates 2020 production in the range of 290K-295K Boep/d, taking into consideration OPEC+ quotas and the present situation in Libya. Due to the unprecedented drop in oil prices and global demand for commodities, the company elected to preserve liquidity by cutting down planned CapEx by at least 25% for 2020.

TOTAL plans to invest $14 billion in CapEx 2020. Management wants to lower operating costs by $1 billion compared to 2019 levels by accomplishing cost-saving measures.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Just one word regarding TOTAL SE's focus on renewable energy. It is a growing energy source. According to Fitch, "renewables was the only energy source that grew in Europe during the pandemic, despite an overall reduction in energy consumption."

TOTAL estimates that renewable energies will represent more than 30% in the global energy mix by 2040. TOTAL is expecting to produce 25GW as a target for installed power generation capacity from renewable sources in 2025.

CEO Pouyanne said in the conference call:

Globally, we will invest close to $2 billion this year or about 15%, one five, of our CapEx in low-carbon electricity to build the future. And our low-carbon electricity growth capacity has increased this quarter from three gigawatts to about five gigawatts, thanks to our new Indian solar JV. We produced 2,900 gigawatt hour during the quarter, and we sold more than 25 terawatts hour, the ambition being to be balanced between our own production and our sales.

One recent project is the TOTAL/Macquarie to partner on giant South Korean floating wind projects announced on Sep 1.

However, Total is not investing in renewable only and continues to invest in oil and natural gas as well. One successful example is the recent discovery in Block 58 off the coast of Suriname.

Total and Apache Corporation have made a significant third discovery with the Kwaskwasi-1 well [...] The well was drilled by a water depth of about 1.000 meters and encountered a total of 278 meters net pay of hydrocarbons, which comprises 149 meters net in good quality Campano-Maastrichtian

Technical Analysis

TOT is forming a descending triangle pattern with support around $37.25 and resistance at $40.

The short-term strategy is to take some profit off the table between $40 and $41.40 (200 MA). I would consider accumulating again between $38 and $37.

It is just a blueprint and will have to be adjusted weekly. Oil and gas prices are very volatile and could drop or rally on short notice.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TOT, CVX, BP, RDS.B, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I also trade short term TOT regularly