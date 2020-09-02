S&P 500 Dashboard For September

This article series reports every month since 2015 a dashboard with sector metrics in the S&P 500 index (VOO, SPY, IVV).

Our Base Metrics

We calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios in sector: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), and Gross Margin ("GM"). All are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all these ratios, higher is better and negative is bad. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable when the “something” is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). We also calculate two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

We use medians rather than averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. Capital-weighted averages are skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. Our metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

We calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh and GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a lookback period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for technology in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield of S&P 500 tech companies.

We define the Value Score (VS) as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score (QS) is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh). The formulas are below.

VS =100*((EY-EYh)/EYh+(SY-SYh)/SYh+(FY-FYh)/FYh)/3

QS =100*((ROE-ROEh)/ROEh+(GM-GMh)/GMh)/2

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline. A positive score points to undervaluation, a negative one to overvaluation (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance, except in energy and utilities where the Free Cash Flow Yield is ignored to avoid some inconsistencies. A floor of -100 is set for VS and QS when the calculation goes below this value. It may happen when metrics in a sector are very bad.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week’s closing. Columns stand for all the data defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY All -26.55 -4.45 0.0343 0.3861 0.0259 12.28 47.74 0.0487 0.5267 0.0338 14.42 45.07 4.66% 5.79% Cs. Discretionary -36.35 -18.60 0.0249 0.6172 0.0232 14.01 34.40 0.0509 0.7883 0.0364 20.25 36.74 11.40% 2.73% Cs. Staples -13.44 -2.71 0.0350 0.4535 0.0274 21.25 41.58 0.0485 0.5725 0.0253 22.59 41.37 4.25% 18.33% Energy -100.00 -100.00 -0.1884 0.9194 -0.0106 -14.26 28.62 0.0346 0.5466 -0.0210 6.78 42.73 -0.14% -32.13% Financials 1.99 8.88 0.0618 0.5089 0.0905 9.94 80.50 0.0640 0.5373 0.0789 9.61 70.43 5.04% -7.20% Healthcare -38.61 -4.04 0.0293 0.2147 0.0231 14.64 63.21 0.0429 0.3505 0.0423 16.32 61.84 0.31% 22.83% Industrials -30.19 -3.91 0.0333 0.4505 0.0270 17.69 37.00 0.0517 0.6796 0.0343 19.43 36.58 6.73% 10.80% Technology -37.14 26.41 0.0311 0.1737 0.0272 27.06 65.13 0.0431 0.3314 0.0425 18.47 61.29 4.34% 19.18% Communication -29.48 -13.90 0.0282 0.5131 0.0317 11.80 54.25 0.0517 0.5960 0.0447 16.02 55.05 8.16% 3.11% Materials -7.29 -10.74 0.0363 0.5688 0.0320 12.30 35.79 0.0460 0.7126 0.0268 16.07 35.08 6.43% 6.32% Utilities -28.40 12.62 0.0487 0.3889 -0.0736 10.09 45.68 0.0570 0.6732 -0.0432 9.83 37.26 -3.19% -6.72% Real Estate -40.45 13.23 0.0251 0.1252 -0.0032 6.71 65.89 0.0198 0.1332 0.0076 5.34 65.37 4.01% -15.47%

Score charts

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by sectors (higher is better).

Score variation since last month:

The next chart plots momentum data.

Interpretation

A hypothetical S&P 500 “median” company is overvalued by 26.6% relative to average valuation metrics since 2009. The quality score is 4.5% below the baseline. We can translate median yields in their inverse ratios:

Price/Earnings: 29.15 - Price/Sales: 2.59 - Price/Free Cash Flow: 38.61

P/E and P/S have deteriorated since last month. P/FCF has improved a bit.

The only sector with positive Value and Quality scores is financials. Consumer staples and materials are moderately overpriced. Other sectors except energy are overvalued by 20% to 40% regarding our metrics. It may be partly justified for technology by an excellent quality score. Utilities and real estate have also a good quality score. Energy has deteriorated in both value and quality. Metrics in this sector are so bad that the scores hit the floor limit. The median earnings yield (EY) and return on equity (ROE) of S&P 500 energy companies are well below zero. It means most of them are unprofitable regarding these metrics.

Consumer staples, healthcare and technology show the best trends, gaining between 18% and 23% in median price last 12 months.

We use the table above to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used it in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells that a large consumer staples company with an Earnings Yield above 0.035 (or price/earnings below 28.57) is in the better half of the sector regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am net long in stocks