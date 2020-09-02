The Casino and Entertainment sector has had plenty of headline risk over the past six months, with the operators feeling the effects of the pandemic. Today, I’m focused on VICI Properties (VICI), which is a landlord to some of the most premier casino operators in the space. Before the pandemic, VICI was on a sound growth trajectory. Since the beginning of the year, however, shares have declined by 8.5% due to difficulties experienced by the casino industry. In this article, I evaluate whether this REIT makes for an attractive investment at the current valuation; so let’s get started.

A Look Into VICI Properties

When it comes to e-commerce resistant, experiential-based properties, there are few REIT sectors that can be compared to the Casino and Entertainment space that VICI Properties operates in. The company is the largest publicly-traded REIT in its space, and has a leading tenant base. It was spun off from Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CZR) in 2017, and currently owns 29 market-leading gaming properties. Beyond Caesars, it also owns the Horseshoe, Harrah’s, and Bally’s brands.

Collectively, its properties are comprised of 18K hotel rooms, and 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs, covering over 46 million square feet. As seen below, the portfolio is well-diversified geographically, with 31% of its rent base coming from Las Vegas, and with the remaining portfolio spread out through the Midwest, Northeast, and South-Central regions of the U.S.

What I like about VICI’s property type is the sticky relationships that it has with its customers. Unlike traditional hotel properties, which can be easily replicated, many of VICI’s properties are irreplaceable due to the combination of their location, branding, and entertainment value. Additionally, the casino sector is supported by high barriers to entry due to legislative and regulatory controls.

The business model is further supported by the customer relationship management programs that it has to drive customer loyalty, and by a leading tenant base. Since 2017, VICI has diversified its tenant base beyond just Caesars, with 17% of its base rents now coming from non-Caesars branded tenants.

VICI Properties also has solid operating metrics, with 100% portfolio occupancy and a weighted average lease term of 32.7 years. Additionally, VICI’s properties are leased on a triple-net lease basis, in which the tenants are responsible for maintenance, insurance, and taxes. I find this model to be highly appealing, as it greatly simplifies the REIT's operating model, and results in higher margins than non-net lease REIT sectors. As seen below, VICI's three-year operating margins (excluding depreciation) average 88.9%, which puts it on par with other well-established triple-net lease REITs.

COVID-19 presents risks and challenges to VICI and its tenants, as Nevada gaming revenue decreased by 26.2% in July 2020 compared to the same month last year. This has resulted in headline-generating announcements of layoffs across the industry. However, there are signs of life returning to the sector, as the Chairman of Hard Rock Casinos (which is a tenant of VICI) noted that weekends are starting to ramp up and are moving in a positive direction. Going forward, I see VICI’s high-quality tenant base as being in a better position to capture the upside during an eventual easing of the pandemic.

VICI also posted solid results in its latest quarter, with a 100% rent collection rate, and strong 20% growth in adjusted year-over-year EBITDA. At the same time, management has been going on the offensive, with acquisitions that have increased the company’s presence outside of Las Vegas, as noted during the last conference call (emphasis added by author):

And finally, 10 days ago on July 20, we completed our transformative transaction as part of the Eldorado Caesars merger. We acquired Harrah’s Atlantic City, Harrah’s Laughlin and Harrah’s New Orleans, and modified our existing leases with Caesars for total consideration of $3.2 billion. This transaction adds $253 million of incremental annual rent for VICI, it strengthen the terms of our leases with Caesars and restocks our embedded growth pipeline.”

Going forward, I see VICI as coming out of this recession being in a stronger position than before. Also, contrary to public opinion, gambling revenue is less volatile than the average revenue of the S&P 500. As seen below, gambling revenue declined by just 9% during the Great Financial Crisis, as compared to the 18% average revenue decline of the S&P 500. While this recession is very different from the last one, I see the aggressive government stimulus measures as benefiting VICI and its tenants, as those funds flow through the economy, with some of it inevitably flowing to the casino sector.

I find the current dividend yield of 5.1% to be attractive. It should be noted that the payout ratio is currently at 83%, which is above the 75% targeted range. However, this was due to the recent equity offering in June, which was used to fund the aforementioned acquisition. Going forward, I see the payout ratio trending down to the targeted range as a result of the incremental revenue from the recent acquisition. In addition, I see ample opportunity for add-on developments through VICI’s ownership of attractive land assets, as seen below.

Lastly, the balance sheet appears to be in solid shape, with a weighted average interest rate of 4.18% and no debt maturities until 2024. Its net leverage ratio is 3.4x, and is below the targeted range of 5x to 5.5x. Additionally, the company has $1.4 billion in available liquidity, with $400 million in cash, and $1 billion in undrawn capacity on its revolving line of credit.

Investor Takeaway

VICI Properties is a net lease REIT that owns attractive casino and entertainment properties across the U.S. While COVID-19 has been challenging for the industry as a whole, VICI has been shielded from much of the pain due to its high-quality tenant base, 100% of which paid rent in the second quarter. Going forward, I see signs of life returning to the casino industry with an eventual easing of the pandemic. I also see a long runway for growth resulting from development opportunities on VICI’s ‘land bank’. In addition, there is potential for more accretive sale-and-leaseback transactions, as demonstrated by the company’s latest Q2 acquisition.

While the shares are not exactly cheap at the current price of $23.37 and a blended P/FFO of 18.2, I find it to be reasonable, given the triple-net lease nature of the business with high operating margins, and the runway for growth and consolidation in the casino sector. As such, I have a positive view of the shares and see potential for further upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VICI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.