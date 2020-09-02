Zoom (ZM) has surprised even bulls in this environment. The company was the perfect Covid-19 stock in the sense that it runs a video conferencing business which already saw real momentum ahead of Covid-19, only to see growth accelerate due to the circumstances.

The beauty of this is that even if the entire situation is ''fixed'' real long term demand will stay as workers will no longer want to travel as much as they did in the past, and businesses might not be willing to pay for their travel expenses, as many meetings can simply be substituted online.

It has actually been early March since I last looked at the stock, at the very initial stage of the Covid-19 outbreak as I believed the stock might have seen a bit too much momentum already.

Oh Boy, I have Been Too Cautious And Thus Wrong

The first deal which I made with myself is that I am not in the business of entering positions of ''unlimited'' shorts in businesses which can transform industries and thus have a great runway for long term value creation. I do recognize that selection of these situations is quite subjective.

While these situations provide the best short potential candidates, a few companies which win it big in the end, and might have looked like good shorts in early days, can kill returns for investors in a big way. After all I am counting quite a few 100 baggers in this is environment. Founded less than a decade ago by a Cisco veteran, with a goal to create a great video and communication platform, including voice, chat and sharing, with a focus on software, not hardware. Zoom fits the description of a dangerous short, so I am quite happy that the high valuation / dangerous short argument now makes that I have not held a short position.

When the company went public in April 2019 and traded around levels in the $60s from the get go, resulting in a $15 billion valuation for the business. Results have been impressive with sales increasing from $61 million in 2016, to $151 million in 2017, and $330 million in 2018. Besides sales still more than doubling, the company was actually posting small profits as well, yet at a $15 billion valuation this translated in revenue multiples of around 45 times. While the opportunity was large, growth was impressive as well, as an ever lasting debate is if this company could become a tech giant on its own, would be out competed by existing technology establishment, or could actually be bought (which does not happen too often, I must say).

The real opportunity was seen during 2019 as shares initially rose to $100, yet they fell back to $60 again by the end of the year, all while the company grew 2019 sales by 88% to $623 million and actually ended the year with a run rate of more than $750 million. With a similar valuation as the time of the IPO, annualised sales multiples were down to around 20 times. That, given the growth and modest profits, looked compelling to other high-fliers.

This more compelling situation lasted just a few weeks as shares doubled to $100 and change again early March as the company furthermore outlined a guidance for sales of $910 million in this year, with sales growth dipping below 50% based on those numbers. This conservative guidance and the hope/bet that shares doubling between December and March resulted in an overreaction is what made me (far too) cautious.

What happened?

To understand the magnitude of the momentum we have to look at fist quarter results, as released early June. First quarter sales exploded by 169% to $328 million as real GAAP operating profits of $23 million were reported. A diluted share count of 295 million shares jumped to $200 overnight, for a $59 billion equity value, or $58 billion operating asset valuation.

The company essentially doubled the full year outlook to $1.8 billion with second quarter sales seen around half a billion. Based on these numbers, sales multiples had actually fallen to 29 times revenues again as the actual operating performance has been more impressive than the share price move. The real question was how much of demand would disappear in case the situation was under control as schools have become heavy users as well, among others.

While this is not a concern yet with large parts of society only to a smaller extent having returned to offices and schools, and other services such as courts and doctor appointments moving online, it would be a scenario which could be taken into account. In the meantime the market kept on pricing in great improvements in the months following despite the pandemic easing to some extent, or at least the measures. In fact, shares have gradually risen towards the $300 mark before rising an unprecedented 40% upon the release of the second quarter results to $450 at the moment of writing.

Second quarter revenues of $663 million surpass the revenues reported for the entire year of 2019, up an astonishing 355% on the year before! GAAP operating profits $188 million made that largely break-even result or small profits overnight turned into a 28% profit margin. The best of the momentum seems behind as the company guides for third quarter sales of $685-$690 million (incredibly tight range by the way) and perhaps for too conservative again. Either way, this might suggest that the strongest momentum might be behind us already, no surprise. Nonetheless, the company is a > $2.5 billion business currently while less than half a year ago it guided for less than a billion in sales.

With a diluted share count of 297 million shares the company now supports a $132 billion valuation on an enterprise basis. While this can be explained by the great momentum and solid profitability achieved now, it means that expectations have risen to more than 52 times annualised sales, the most expensive multiple since the IPO.

While current growth is crazy and full year sales probably come in close to 3 times as high as guided for at the first half of the year, I would be very dangerous to see what happens if crazy momentum cools off in case momentum induced by Covid-19 stalls and people return more to offices and schools re-open. In fact, it might be fun to compare it to Cisco (CSCO) which employed the engineer who founded the company as Cisco. Other than a near similar enterprise value at these levels (Cisco has a higher market cap, but quite some net cash) and the fact that margins are equal, the difference is that the revenue base of Cisco is about 20 times bigger than that of Zoom. Arguably Zoom is growing like crazy and Cisco has serious issues, the question is how much relative valuation can be stretched at some point in time.

Here and now I would be extremely cautious and not willing to face unlimited losses I would consider puts or put spreads, if not for the huge implied volatility. While the future is bright the valuation and expectations are higher as I fail to see the reason why this is not a commodity product in the making, with myself being an avid user of Zoom and many competing products as well. Congrats on all investors who believed in the story, as I could never commit unfortunately and of course to management for having a job very well done as these results display real operational excellent and not positive operating conditions to rely upon.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.