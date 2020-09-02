Lastly, if you are looking to gain exposure to gold and other metals, it may be a better idea to acquire bullion at this point in time.

However, for those considering investing now, valuation is not attractive, and there are also underlying problems with production.

Thesis Summary

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has made headline news due to its becoming the latest holding in Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.B) portfolio. This has made many reconsider the role of gold and the importance of gaining exposure to the yellow metal as part of a well-balanced portfolio. Nonetheless, I believe there are many reasons to stay away from gold miners, and instead of buying gold outright. Furthermore, even if you are looking to buy some gold miners, other companies currently offer much better value in my opinion.

Company Overview

Barrick is one of the largest gold producers in the world, with operations expanding through a large part of South America, Canada, the United States, Africa, and Australia. It is also one of the largest copper producers. While the company has underperformed its peers in the past, it has had a blowout quarter and shown an improvement in both revenue and financial health:

A quick look at the latest data shows Barrick Gold has had a great quarter. Revenues are up 50% YoY. Free cash flow has increased by 20% since Q1, and to top things off, the company has increased the dividend by 14% in the latest quarter.

Furthermore, Barrick has swayed concerns over its balance sheet and reduced Debt net of cash by almost 25% since the last quarter. Indeed, this is reflected in financial ratios, with the D/E at its lowest in 10 years, 0.23, and financial leverage at its lowest since 2011, 2.05.

However, this has come at a price. Barrick has had to reduce its assets significantly to deleverage itself. Higher revenue can be attributed to the higher price of gold and higher production of copper, but the actual gold production has fallen significantly from last year.

As we can see in the table above, gold production has fallen by close to 15%. Furthermore, all-in sustaining costs are also significantly higher. On the other hand, copper production has increased while overall costs have also decreased.

Better miners out there

It’s tempting to follow the moves of the pros without much consideration as to the fundamentals of the stocks they buy. If Warren Buffett thinks it is a good stock, why shouldn’t you? I have written many bullish articles on Berkshire over the last few months. I have also written extensively about gold and other metals. This latest purchase is certainly a step in the right direction, but there are three problems with Barrick that we must consider; production, financial health, and valuation.

Firstly, building on the points made above, Barrick Gold has, ironically, been producing less gold in the last year than before, favoring copper instead. This will limit the upside brought about by a gold price increase in the future. But, most importantly, the reason I would not invest in this miner, or would only do so in conjunction with some other, is because they have no silver production. In my latest article on precious metals, I talked extensively about gold and silver and determined that silver has more upside potential than gold. Amongst other things, silver has many more industrial applications, including being used to produce solar panels. And on top of that, the current gold/silver price ratio would indicate that silver is undervalued in terms of gold.

As far as financial health goes, this may have improved, but the company still has over $5 billion in long-term debt and only $3.74 billion in cash. The company may not be in trouble now, but it will face problems in the future, especially if they continue to increase the dividend so aggressively.

Lastly, after the most recent moves in the stock price, the valuation has become a lot less attractive for those considering investing now.

GOLD NEM AEM P/E Non-GAAP (FWD) 30.16 28.77 47.40 EV/Sales (TTM) 5.59 5.43 8.01 Price/Cash Flow (TTM) 13.87 15.04 21.38 Price to Book (TTM) 2.39 2.46 3.81

The above table shows valuation ratios for Barrick, Newmont Corporation (NEM), and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM). The latter can be seen as a smaller more “speculative” investment, so I will focus on comparing NEM and GOLD. Although both of these are trading at very similar ratios, Barrick has a slightly higher forward P/E and EV/Sales. However, the company does win on cash flow and book value.

Ultimately, I would say all three of these companies are overvalued, which is the result of investors piling into miners given the recent increases in gold prices. But many are missing a larger point, which is that gold can, and has historically outperform miners.

Miners vs. Gold

The idea behind investing in gold miners is to amplify the effects of increases in the gold price. However, investing in gold miners has many risks which investing in straight-up physical gold doesn’t. Investing in miners is a speculative investment, like any other investment in the stock market. When you invest in gold miners you face substantial risks regarding the uncertainty of explorations, hedging policies, environment, and even geopolitical risks. Barrick Gold is a prime example of this, with the recent political unrest in Mali threatening their production there, forcing them to sell their Morila Mine.

One would think that, given the extra risk, investors would be rewarded with much higher returns than when investing in physical gold, but this is far from the truth.

The above chart measures the return of gold vs that of the HUI, which is one of the most-watched gold indexes in the market. Over the last 20 years, gold has greatly outperformed these miners. The times when the index was actually above gold were far and few. The difference in return reached an extreme in 2016 when this tendency reversed. In the last four years, miners have grossly outperformed gold. By some measures, miners indexes have returned around 3-4 times what gold has since 2015.

However, the evidence is clear. Over the very long-term, gold has tended to outperform mining stocks. In the short-term, mining stocks are currently so overbought that there is little place for them to go even as gold increases. What we should see now as a return to a more normal ratio between gold and mining stocks, which would mean holding gold bullion might be a better investment now.

Takeaway

Don’t get me wrong, I am not saying miners are necessarily a bad investment. I am bullish on Newmont and have been for a while. However, Barrick at the moment is hyped up by both the gold price expectations and the fact that Berkshire acquired some shares. The valuation is not attractive and given the underlying problems in Mali, the fact that they don’t produce silver, and the higher production costs over the last year, I would not recommend investing in Barrick gold right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.