With Labor Day in the US being next Monday, we are reaching the unofficial end of summer. For technology giant Apple (AAPL), that means investors and consumers can start looking forward to the next major product cycle, with this year's highlight being the launch of 5G-compatible iPhones. While this year's timing may not follow the usual pattern, thanks to the coronavirus, it is now time to get back to business.

The start of September also puts some trading craziness in Apple shares in the rear-view mirror. The company's stock split has now occurred, which also contributed to a major shakeup in the Dow 30 index. Investors sent the stock much higher in August, thanks to anticipation of the split, and the rally to new all-time highs has continued this week, as seen in the chart below.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

If this were a normal year, we'd likely be just a week or so away from the company's biggest product event of the year, where new iPhones and Apple Watches are unveiled. Usually held in the second week of September, there is still a possibility that a surprise announcement of an event comes in the next few days, but most likely it will not. This year also has a late Labor Day holiday, and Apple avoids September 11th for its events, plus the coronavirus seems to have pushed back the product release cycle a bit. Lately, we've heard a number of various rumors, with the latest set detailed below from this article:

Apple is planning to hold an event in the latter half of October that will see the unveiling of the iPhone 12 models, Apple Watch Series 6, and long-rumored AirTags, according to a report from Japanese site Mac Otakara. Mac Otakara's information contradicts information shared by leaker Jon Prosser, who has suggested Apple plans to unveil the ‌Apple Watch‌ and new iPads via press release in September and then hold an event in October for the iPhones. Apple has never decoupled ‌iPhone‌ and ‌Apple Watch‌ launches, so there has been some skepticism about this prediction. A new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Debby Wu has also discussed ‌AirTags‌, the ‌iPhone 12‌, and the ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 6. The report says that the two lower-end 5.4 and 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 12‌ devices are expected to ship out ahead of the 6.1 and 6.7-inch Pro devices, and the 2020 launch timeline is set to be the latest release since the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ X came out in November 2017. Two new ‌Apple Watch‌ versions, including a Series 6 model and a new replacement for the Series 3 that will serve as a low-cost option, are also reported to be coming this fall.

Since iPhones are almost always officially released on a Friday, a late October launch would mean either the 23rd or the 30th. If Apple goes with the latter, it would likely also allow management to withhold guidance for the holiday period if the earnings report is scheduled for earlier that week. I am a little surprised at the rumor that suggests the Apple Watch could be unveiled via press release, since management usually likes to combine that with the iPhone event. If you are going to show off major improvements, you usually like to do that in person rather than via a press release.

This year's iPhone launch is the most anticipated in some time, given the leap to 5G-compatible smartphones. Most analysts think this will lead to a supercycle of upgrades, although the economic impact of the coronavirus may dent some of those hopes. Apple is expected to launch four new premium phones in the coming weeks, and this is on top of the new lower-cost iPhone SE that came out earlier this year.

Perhaps, the biggest question I have this year is price. Apple did a very good job last year with its new entry-level phone being cheaper than the prior-year counterpart, plus including a free year of the TV+ service. Between the addition of 5G compatibility plus the expectation that all new phones will have OLED screens, there are some concerns about these new devices getting even more expensive than past versions.

Management has to walk a fine line here, because you don't want to kill margins if you price these phones too low, but if they are priced too high, you risk consumers moving down the ladder to the SE. Since some will say that this year's new SE is a lot better than the usual lower-priced iPhones that are a year or two old, the cheapest iPhone can provide some competition for the higher-end versions.

If the stock's rise to new all-time highs wasn't enough to drive expectations through the roof, the massive revenue and earnings beat announced in late July probably did the trick. As the graphic below shows, analysts are expecting some pretty large revenue growth numbers for the fiscal 2021 period, and are even calling for a small year-over-year revenue rise in the current quarter, despite the fact that we aren't likely to see new iPhones come to market in September this year.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Apple estimates page)

As the calendar has turned to September, it's time to get back to business for Apple. The stock split is now behind us, so we can start looking forward to the next major product cycle. While it is unclear at this point when the new iPhones will be launched, most agree it will not be in September, but too late a launch in calendar Q4 could mean revenue estimates are overly optimistic. With the stock continuing to new all-time highs almost daily now, expectations moving forward will be meteoric, so it's now time for Apple to deliver.

