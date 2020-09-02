It's been a month since I last wrote an article on Avon Rubber (OTCPK:AVNBF) where I detailed my bullish stance on the company, following the sale of its milk division. In the article, I outlined the benefits of the company focusing on its core protection business. The company has now just announced two significant new contracts, which I believe are worthy of providing an update to my previous article. To me, these new contracts underpin my previous thesis and prove that the company has a strong demand for its products - which is at the crux of Avon delivering shareholder value.

Avon announced last Wednesday that the company had secured a new 10-year contract with NATO's Support and Procurement Agency. The new order was for the company's FM50 mask systems. As well as the masks themselves, this deal will also involve Avon supplying spare parts for the whole duration of the contract period. The company said that it expects to receive its first order under this contract shortly.

Whilst to some this new contract may seem minor, to me, it is hugely significant and underpins my bullish stance on the company. Avon's whole business revolves around their ability to secure these new material contracts consistently and for each of these contracts to have longevity which will deliver significant, repeatable, and profitable revenues. This NATO contract win fits right into that sweet spot with a length spanning 10 years. Not only this but it also helps towards building Avon a strong reputation in the protection business. Following the sale of its milk arm, Avon is now fully focused on its core protection business which provides substantial revenues and strong profitability. This allows them to fulfill and exceed their premium valuation.

As well as the revenue from the NATO contract itself, working with a high profile alliance such as NATO will also have a networking effect for Avon. I believe that many of the NATO member countries (30) could look to Avon for direct orders for protection equipment after experiencing these products under the NATO contract.

As always, the spare parts element of this contract also forms a key support to provide Avon with continuous cash generation. Avon had already highlighted back in their H1 results that spares allow the company to deliver sustainable revenues:

The M50 mask system remains an important part of this protection portfolio and the benefit of the installed base of over two million masks continues to support strong sustainable revenues from our filters, spares and accessories portfolio. Discussions with the U.S. DOD regarding the anticipated long term sustainment contract for the M50 mask system are at an advanced stage.

This is particularly important because Avon is in the business of securing numerous, large but 'one-off' orders where they will receive a large sum for a bulk set of pieces to different international clients. This could potentially leave Avon exposed to extensive periods without any orders or cash injections, so supplying a continuous stream of orders for spare parts over those 10 years is vital for steady cash generation. Not only this but spare parts are also generally far higher-margin products than when the initial whole masks sold under a procurement contract.

Companies can charge a premium for the spare part as it is the only part that will fit with that item. The customers will only be allowed to fit Avon's spare parts to Avon masks as fitting unbranded spare parts would invalidate any warranty that Avon supplies with its masks. Also replacing a spare part is seen as a lower-cost option than replacing a whole mask so people are more willing to pay a 'fuller' price for a spare part rather than replace a whole mask. Taken together, these factors will allow Avon to obtain improved operating profit on these parts. I believe that long-term spare parts supply will have a larger part to play in providing additional profitability than some investors may believe.

To add to this news, Avon also later announced another U.S DOD (Department of Defense) contract win which will allow the company to supply replacement M61 filters for the existing M50 mask systems. Avon Rubber has a long-standing strong relationship with the U.S DOD which has been buying the Avon M50 mask systems for over 10 years. The 10-year contract came to an end in 2018 but a new 5-year sustainment contract was agreed earlier this year. The new M61 filter contract has huge significance for Avon, as it proves yet again the ability of the company to build on previous relationships and continue to supply a certain customer for a substantial period of time. The M50 masks were some of Avon's older mask offerings and they have now agreed to upgrade these masks by adding some of their newer filters to improve the M50 mask systems.

The US DOD remains Avon's biggest customer and this newly agreed deal to supply the M61 filter systems is worth $127 million. This is larger than the sustainment contract of $50 million which was agreed earlier this year. Due to their long-standing relationship, the DOD has an installed base of 2 million M50 masks currently and therefore, there is an opportunity to continue to supply more new M61 filters going forward. This new contract win is the result of a positive long-standing relationship with this governmental organization. I believe that this proves again that Avon can build on its contract wins and I believe the company will see similar results with other governments across the world as they put themselves at the forefront of the personal protection industry.

It is also important to reiterate that Avon Rubber has several other offerings that give the company a strong diversified range of products to suit different client needs. The company continues to invest in research and development and already has the new, more advanced M69 and M53A1 masks which will provide a key catalyst for growth going forward. Last year, Avon secured a $340 million five-year contract award with the US DOD to supply both of these mask systems. For the M53A1 contract, the primary purpose is to supply tactical masks but also include other respiratory products including the ST54 self-contained breathing apparatus. Sales for this will most likely be minor in comparison to the M53A1 masks, however, it does demonstrate yet again that Avon can cross-sell some of its other protection products within its contracts. This company is an expert at the 'land and expand' sales strategy.

Affect on valuation and financial position

It can be difficult to financially model for a company like Avon, mainly due to the fact their revenues are stretched over a substantial period so the way they book sales and profitability can be complicated. However, it is clear to see the financial boost these contracts will have. The second contract. The new M61 contract is worth $127 million over 7 years, equating to circa $18 million a year average over the life of the contract. With an operating profit in 2019 of 17.5%, that would deliver an extra $3.15 million (£2.33 million) a year to the company's operating profit. This could increase operating profit by 7.5% from the previous year.

Evaluating the Nato contract will prove more difficult because no specific figure was given for the size of the contract. But the US has 1.34 million troops, while Nato combined has circa 3.5 million, so this introduces the masks to an additional 2.16 million non-US personnel. Therefore, this contract could be worth 1.6 times the size of the M50 US sustainment contract agreed earlier this year. Even if Avon is half as successful with the balance of Nato that would be $40 million dollars over 5 years, or $80 million over 10 years - equating to $8 million a year in sales. $8 million a year at 17.5% operating margin would add $1.4 million (£1.04 million) to annual earnings.

Taken together, the M61 contract adds £2.33 million a year to operating profit and the Nato M50 contract could add a further £1.04 million to operating profit. This combined could add £3.37 million annually, which would represent an 11% increase in operating profit vs the full year 2019 of £31 million. This could add circa 8p a share for earnings. This 8p a share of new earnings could take time to deliver, but on a forward P/E of 32, could be worth an extra £2.50 a share over the next 5 years.

The risks to an investment in Avon can also be related to its valuation. Due to this premium valuation, it is important that Avon continues to secure new material contracts and build on previous relationships to cross-sell their other products. By doing this, Avon can fulfill and exceed its valuation. Their premium valuation also makes them more exposed to external factors in the industry such as potential reduced military spending, affecting the demand for products. If some countries choose to reduce their military spend to focus on other areas Avon's demand may subside. To help combat this, Avon builds relationships with governments and secure long-term deals to provide revenues for a substantial period. Avon also sells to non-military emergency services such as fire brigades.

Conclusion

Following these two new contract wins, Avon is proving to the market that it can justify the premium market value that it has been given. These new contract wins will not only provide Avon with an initial cash injection but will also create opportunities for the company to sell spare parts and to build further on the relationships that they have made with governmental organizations. Avon is now trading on a premium of 32 times forward consensus earnings for this full year, which is pricey but more than reasonable in my opinion. Avon is becoming a high cash generation business and has refocused purely on its more successful protection arm. The company's strong network and improving reputation will allow them to achieve more contract wins over the coming years, expanding their opportunities in the rest of the world. Finally, the sale of its milk division raised £180m which I believe could be used for a significant acquisition within the protection market. I am bullish on Avon Rubber.

