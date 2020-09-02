Elemental Royalties (OTCPK:ELEMF) is one of the newest companies to enter the royalty space, with the company listing on the Canadian Market on July 30th. However, while Elemental is new to the sector from a publicly-traded standpoint, it has operated privately previously, so it is not new to the space experience-wise. The company reported record revenue in its first quarter as a public company, with the largest contributor to revenue being Teranga Gold's (OTCQX:TGCDF) newest Wahgnion Mine. While the company's year-to-date revenue of $2.5 million might seem insignificant compared to many of the royalty heavyweights out there, it's the valuation that's compelling, with the company trading well below the peer average for both junior and established royalty companies. Based on expected production growth from Wahgnion and Mercedes (FY2022) and relative undervaluation vs. peers, I see the valuation as a attractive at US$1.30.

(Source: Company Website)

For those unfamiliar with Elemental Royalties given its recent listing, we can see that Elemental's three cornerstone royalty assets are Premier Gold's (OTCPK:PIRGF) Mercedes Mine, Austral Gold's Amancaya Mine, and Teranga Gold's Wahgnion. The company currently has five producing assets with one development asset in Panton and a more attractive production to development ratio than most companies in the sector. While we have not seen any contribution from Mercedes to date, we should see a contribution from the mine beginning in July 2022 as Elemental does not benefit from the mine until a production hurdle or time hurdle has been complete.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Given that the production hurdle of 450,000 ounces of gold produced won't like be satisfied anytime soon with the mine currently being optimized, we should start seeing revenue contribution from Elemental's 1% net smelter royalty on this key asset in Q3 2022 in accordance with the time hurdle. This works out well, fortunately, as to date, Mercedes has been a challenge to operate for Premier. However, due to recent workforce reductions and a focus on fewer mine portals, we could see a turnaround for the asset during FY2021, just in time for Elemental to benefit from Mercedes' exposure. As shown in the chart above, grades have continued to slip at Mercedes, but the company is confident that they will be able to turn the asset around with optimization work currently underway.

(Source: Author's Chart)

The company released its Q2 results on Monday and reported quarterly revenue of $1.29 million, a new record for the company. This solid performance helped to push year-to-date royalty revenue to $2.51 million, despite a headwind at Austral Gold's (OTCPK:AGLDF) Amancaya Mine related to a 3-week strike over labor negotiations. Fortunately, the dispute has since been settled at the Chilean Mine, and should not weigh on output in H2 2020 with a three-year collective labor agreement in place. Offsetting this headwind, the company got great news from its most significant asset, Wahgnion, as Teranga has raised FY2020 guidance to 158,000 ounces at the mid-point. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Company News Release)

As we can see from the table above, Wahgnion was the largest contributor to Elemental's revenue, with $0.77 million in revenue in Q2, up from $0.47 million in the first quarter of 2020. Unfortunately, Amancaya revenues were down 42% sequentially from $0.60 million to $0.35 million, though, as noted, this was related to the since resolved labor dispute. Even though we did see record revenues of $1.29 million in Q2, this figure should have come in closer to $1.45 million if not for the lower throughput related to the miners' strike. Therefore, while the 5% revenue growth rate sequentially might seem uninspiring given the higher metals prices, it's important to note that we should have seen 20% plus revenue growth if not for the strike.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Moving over to Wahgnion, the mine has had an impressive start since commercial production began in November of last year, with gold production steadily increasing and exceeding expectations. During Q2, the mine saw record quarterly throughput of 911,000 tonnes at an average grade of 1.57 grams per tonne gold. The mine would have exceeded Q1 production if not for the slight decrease in grades. However, despite a softer Q2, the real story is the increased guidance, with expected quarterly production of over 37,200~ ounces out to FY2025.

(Source: Teranga Gold Company News Release)

While this is a dip from the current output and the abnormally strong year in FY2020, it's an improvement from the previously expected run rate of 139,000 ounces per year (34,750~ ounces quarterly). Investors can take comfort in the fact that this asset has a 10-year mine life based on over 1.6 million ounces in gold reserves, and a near 15-year mine life if resources can be converted. While a solid flagship asset is great for a royalty company, it isn't significant if it's only going to be contributing to the portfolio for another few years. In Elemental's case, Wahgnion is an exceptional asset to have as its #1. Let's take a closer look at the financial results below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see in the chart above, quarterly revenues have continued to trend higher over the past two years, though net losses have also widened considerably as of Q4 2019. While the increased net losses despite higher revenue might be a little concerning, there is a reason for this. While the H1 2020 net loss widened from $0.21 million to $1.15 million year-over-year, this was almost entirely due to increased interest expense and much higher professional fees.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis)

Professional fees increased from $53,000 to $551,000, but this was mostly due to the reverse take-over and associated legal fees. From now on, this should not be nearly as large an expense. In addition, interest expense came in at $1.25 million vs. $0.1~ million in the year prior, and the company is since debt-free with $9 million in cash. Therefore, more than $1.5~ million in expenses incurred in H1 2020 should be out of the picture by this time next year. This is undoubtedly a positive development as these two non-recurring items contributed to the net loss in the period.

(Source: Company Financial Statements)

Moving over to the balance sheet, the company finished Q2 with just $1.24 million in cash and debt of just over $10.4 million with total liabilities of $11.4~ million. Subsequent to quarter-end, the company closed a reverse takeover of Fengro Industries Corporation, a company trading on the TSX-Venture. The company changed its name to Elemental Royalties and consolidated its common shares, and began trading on the TSX-Venture exchange on July 30th.

Concurrent with the transaction, the company completed a subscription receipt financing of 18 million shares at C$1.30 to raise gross proceeds of $23.9~ million [US$17.9 million]. This allowed the company to pay off its borrowings from the previous Sprott Credit Facility and has left the company with a cash balance of US$10~ million currently. I have estimated US$9 million in calculating valuation metrics below to account for any related fees with the new listing. Following this transaction, the company is in much better financial shape, with no reason to dilute in the next 12 months outside of exchanging equity for royalties. This is because the current cash balance of US$9 million is large enough to cover more than 24 months at the current burn rate for G&A expenses.

(Source: Company Presentation)

If we look at Elemental's future based on estimates, it is quite bright, with steady revenue growth expected over the next three years (assuming no other deals are done). As we can see, FY2020 revenue is currently estimated at $5.3 million, FY2021 revenue is forecasted to be $5.7 million, and FY2023 revenue with the addition of Mercedes is estimated at $6.6 million. This assumes that we do not see metals prices increase above $1,900/oz~ where these revenues are currently modeled from, and a further increase above these metal prices would be a significant tailwind for these figures. Based on the current estimates, this would translate to a compound annual revenue growth rate of 28% from FY-2019 to FY2023, assuming no metals price increases and no added deals. Given that the junior royalty names have been able to find quite accretive deals over the past year, I would be shocked if we didn't see a new deal or two complete in the next 12 months. Therefore, I believe the FY2022 and FY2023 estimates are on the conservative side.

(Source: Company Presentation)

So, why Elemental Royalties?

Apart from a very tight share structure of 44.5~ million shares, a clean balance sheet, and strong insider ownership, it is very attractively priced at current levels at less than 11x forward sales. Based on my estimates for $5.4 million in revenue in FY2020 and a current market cap of $58 million, the company is trading at just 10.7x FY2020 revenue. When we compare this to other junior royalty companies like Metalla (OTC:MTA), Maverix (MMX), and Ely Gold Royalties (OTCQX:ELYGF) trading at more than double this figure on average, Elemental is very reasonably valued. In fact, it's the most attractively valued royalty company currently on a price to sales basis.

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: TC2000.com)

It's rare to have the opportunity to buy a newer royalty company for below 10x price to sales, and it's typically the junior royalty space that has the most impressive returns, with Maverix and Metalla putting up incredible returns since their inception. However, Elemental Royalties offers a rare chance to pick up the company at less than 11x price to sales despite a solid portfolio of assets, and FY2020 revenue, including a slight headwind due to lower output Amancaya. Therefore, I believe investors would be wise to keep a close eye on Elemental Royalties going forward as I see the valuation as quite attractive at current levels relative to peers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ELEMF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.