Well-known names in the company's property portfolio are strong positives and this hotel REIT is a buy.

Finances and operating costs are being managed closely to mitigate financial risks.

Revenues for the second quarter is down but higher occupancy rates in July point to a brighter picture going forward.

Summit Hotel Properties is a hotel REIT which partners with the major hotels brands using a managed-services model.

Hotel REITs, the likes of Summit Hotel Properties (INN) have been strongly hit by stay-at-home measures as a result of the pandemic with April being the worst period in terms of demand.

Hence, occupancy figures for the second quarter plus revenues obtained per room were down. On a more positive note, the executives have indicated that booking rates for June and July had seen an upward trend.

Also, two of Summit's brand partners, namely Hilton (HLT) and Marriott (MAR) have seen their stock prices recover to some extent from the March sell-off but this has not been the case for the hotel REIT.

Hence Summit is still 47% down compared to Hilton's and Marriott's downsides of 2% and 18% respectively.

Figure 1: Comparing stock evolution of Hilton, Marriott and Summit.

Data by YCharts

This is not normal as Hilton and Marriott together make up for more than 70% of Summit's entire hotel property portfolio.

Consequently, my aim is to provide investors with insights as to the progression in demand for rooms as well as shed light as to how the company is managing finances in this period of cash burn.

I will also give an overview of the risks to the present recovery path and provide an indication as to the valuations.

The present demand

The average occupancy was 43% for the first six months of 2020, down from the 79% in the corresponding half of 2019 but up from the low of 28% seen in the second quarter of 2020 alone.

According to the executives during the Q2-2020 earnings call on August 8, the occupancy for the month of June alone was 48% with preliminary results for July indicating about 60% occupancy.

Figure 2: Hotel occupancy rates in percentage and revenue figures per room in dollars.

Source: Q2-2020 SEC filings

This rise in occupancy is coinciding with summer holidays with children not having gone to school in many states and offices still closed.

Now, leisure travel happens to be one of Summit's strengths and this was the case even before the crisis. Select services as opposed to full-service requires less staff to handle guests and should help the company to reduce operating costs.

Moreover, with travelers avoiding to board planes, drive-to-leisure demand which constituted up to a third of Summit's demand was leading the recovery at the end of the second quarter.

In addition, extended-stay hotels which comprise nearly a quarter of the total number of available guestrooms were relative out-performers in Q2-2020.

Looking further, suburban hotels which comprise more than a third of the hotel portfolio and guestrooms also performed relatively well.

On the other hand, urban hotels have been the laggards and in some cases were impacted by a resurgence in coronavirus cases in markets where Summit operates. The same has been the case for hotels located near the beach.

Still, rather than seeing a pull-back, there has been more sort of a slow but steady pick-up in demand instead.

These are encouraging signs and the next step is to check the impact on revenues. I make use of ADR or Average Daily Rate, which is a commonly used metric in the hotel industry.

The revenues

The room rates (ADR) which was $95.6 for the second quarter of 2020 was at $139 for the first half. However, the revenue per room or RevPAR was only $23.2 due to the low occupancy of 24.2%.

RevPAR = ADR x Occupancy Rate

This means that hotels are not completely empty and that people still value these as a place of social interaction and relaxation.

Figure 3: ADR and RevPAR, provided and estimated

Source: Q2-2020 SEC filings

On investigating further, I found that the company derived significant revenues from its Food and Beverages business in the first quarter but these were now to a trickle in the second one.

This fall was due to the service being minimal (grab and go) in the second quarter but is on its way to rise according to the executives. They have "seen more hotels open particularly full-service hotels" in response to incremental demand.

Therefore, after operating with skeleton staff offering only select services through a period of lower occupancy, the company is adjusting to higher occupancy rates by starting to open the full-service hotels, a strategy which makes sense from a cost optimization point of view.

Thinking aloud, when faced with the challenge of reopening a hotel in an uncertain environment, the main difficulty lies in knowing where to start and in this case, Summit is proceeding in a rational manner.

I now check how the finances are being impacted and identify potential financial risks.

Finances and risks

First, unlike hospitality groups like Hilton which operate through a managed-services contract with REIT property owners like Summit, the latter is actually the owner of the vast majority of hotels from which it derives revenues.

Hence, as at June 30, 2020, the portfolio consisted of 72 hotels out of which 67 were fully owned (referred to as same-store hotels) and five others where the company had a 51% stake through a joint venture.

Therefore, as the owner, Summit normally incurs relatively more expenses both to develop new properties and maintain existing ones. For that matter, it is a capital intensive business just as any other REIT.

One of the challenges in this case is financial risks arising from capital and operational expenditures overshooting revenues which have already been impacted by the COVID-19-led slump.

However, the company has carried out appropriate actions to minimize risks of running out of cash.

First, it has delayed all non-essential capital expenditures for the remainder of 2020 along with common dividend distributions.

Figure 4: Balance sheet in millions of dollars.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Second, cash position has been bolstered as at the beginning of the year by about $90 million.

Third, debt to equity currently stands at a 1.07, an increase from last year's 0.85 done to strengthen liquidity position.

The result is that, with approximately $270 million of liquidity (including a $125 million revolver) and a significantly reduced monthly cash burn rate, the management anticipates to have sufficient liquidity to navigate what could be a prolonged recovery lasting up to three years.

Moreover, by operating the majority of hotels as select service in contrast to full-service where all services are provided to guests, Summit continues to benefit from lesser operating costs while occupancy levels rise gradually.

As a matter of fact, Summit has been able to reduce full time employees per hotel from an average of 30 before the pandemic to ten currently.

Now, select-service reminds us of economy hotels and according to a survey by McKinsey, this class of hotels should see a faster recovery than luxury ones.

Figure 5: Recovery of revenues in different classes of hotels.

Source: McKinsey

Hence, by working with brand partners to adapt operations to function mostly as an "economy hotel" by providing select-service and only gradually shifting to full select-service, Summit is able to reduce operating costs while not compromising on its ability to deliver.

Also, the fact that the REIT has a diversified portfolio of hotels located all over the US does not expose it to a specific geography.

Consequently, I see a faster recovery for Summit going forward.

Valuations and key takeaways

First, this is currently not a slump in demand due to a recession but more out of fears of being infected by the coronavirus. Also, hotel re-openings are being done while having fears of second or third wave infections at the back of the mind.

In this climate of fear, having well-known and trusted hospitality groups as operating partners is a strong positive.

In this respect, Marriott and Hilton have loyalty programs which should help Summit as travelers tend to rely more on trust than venturing out in the unknown during uncertain times.

Figure 6: Hotel Property Portfolio by hotel brand

Source: Pie chart built from Q2-2020 SEC filings

Moreover, in agreement with brand partners, Summit has put in place health and safety best practices to protect the health of guests.

Hence, sanitizing stations for hands in high traffic areas have been positioned appropriately and frequent cleaning of public spaces are effected. Additional cleaning of stay-overs is also being done on a per-demand basis.

This said, the management's action at laying emphasis on capital preservation in view of uncertainty is a strong positive.

Therefore, there is little justification that Summit's stock price suffers more than Hilton or Marriott. Hence, valuations are on the lower side and my target is for a $7-8 stock price.

Also, at a price to book ratio of only 0.61 compared to the sector median of 1.51, Summit is a buy.

Finally, the fact that Summit can operate on "select-service" mode with minimum staff can also shield it against possible reduction in travelers' budget as a result of a prolonged economic downturn.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.