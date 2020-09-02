August 2020 Market Commentary: The (U.S.) Market Splits Its Pants

The latest market advances are increasingly being driven by momentum sentiment resulting in narrower breadth as a handful of large companies are driving an ever-increasing percentage of market returns.

Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida put the final nail into the Phillips Curve coffin by declaring that the Fed will pursue a symmetrical inflation target (i.e. willingness to let inflation run hot).

What had appeared to be a calmer market environment earlier in the month turned into an outright frenzy as retail investors bid up tech stocks following AAPL/TSLA stock split announcements.

Global markets, as represented by MSCI All-Country World Index, or ACWI, were up 6.1% in August led by Japan (catch-up performance after having lagged in July) and U.S. stocks.

Data Source: Bloomberg

The (U.S.) Market Splits Its Pants

Source: istockphoto.com

What had appeared to be a calmer market environment earlier in the month turned into an outright frenzy as retail investors bid up large cap technology stocks following stock split announcements from momentum darlings Tesla (TSLA) and Apple (AAPL). The U.S. market, driven by the large cap technology sector, took off in mid-August and never looked back, with the S&P 500 returning 7.2% and the Nasdaq 100 returning 11.2%. Granted, both companies could be benefiting from some expected positive announcements concerning car battery technology by Tesla and 5G iPhone rollout by Apple. However, over the span of two weeks, Apple’s stock surged 34% becoming the first U.S. public company to surpass $2 trillion in market value, while Tesla’s stock rocketed 81% following the split announcement.

As U.S. large cap growth stocks hit new highs, the oxygen for further advances continues to get thinner as there are rising concerns over ‘ narrowing market breadth,’ and whether equal-weighted indices underperforming cap-weighted indices or the increasing number of stocks hitting new lows even as the cap-weighted indices reach new highs. Even within growth style of investing, both small and mid-cap growth lagged large cap growth for the month.

Underneath the surface, the Bear Traps is reporting that a “handful of quant funds [are] pushing around a few stocks (with high impact on QQQ, NDX, SPY) in the options markets,” and that call option pricing versus put option pricing is extremely skewed to the bullish side (“the cost of Apple and Tesla calls vs. the cost of puts has NEVER been this extreme, ever.”) There appears to be a showdown between institutional traders (i.e. hedge funds) and the options market makers (what few remaining there are) who are writing options (a.k.a. short options or short gamma) to collect premiums but are getting squeezed in the process as the former drives single name volatility higher as a way to roll the momentum gravy train. This has resulted in nearly unprecedented divergences in implied volatility (option pricing) between single name put options versus call options (the former usually trade at a premium to the latter) in names like Apple and Tesla (Figure 1).

Figure 1 – Investor Frenzy for Tesla Has Driven an Unprecedented Negative Spread Between Put vs Call Option Implied Volatility

Source: Bloomberg and The Bear Traps Report (9/1/2020)

In our August blog post, “ Market Is Euphoric,” we noted how our internal risk appetite measure has reach euphorically high levels that have historically led to subpar market returns as some of the euphoria tends to wear off. Add now one can add single-name-call-option frenzy to the list of risk-seeking signals, whether a weakening U.S. dollar (versus euro and yen), commodity and precious metal strength, narrowing credit spreads, and narrowing equity market breadth.

With the S&P 500 12-month forward price/earnings ratio reaching 23x (Figure 2), well above its 10-year range, risk-seeking behavior seems to have no limits as investors conclude that with the Fed on the sidelines (more on that below), why bother placing a price target on equities? Some of this euphoria has a fundamental basis as U.S. companies have been reporting better than expected 2Q2020 earnings so far (sell-side consensus now expects earnings to decline 19% in 2020 but recover 26.5% in 2021) and that the U.S. and emerging markets are projected to recover their earnings at a faster pace versus Europe and Japan (Figure 3).

Figure 2 – Sky Not Even the Limit for U.S. Stock Valuations

Figure 3 – U.S. and EM Projected to Recover Earnings Faster than Europe and Japan

Source: Bloomberg for the period ending 8/31/2020. Time series indicate % increase or decrease of current forward EPS expectations versus expectations from the prior year.

A Taste for Zero Rates

There is a new Fed Regime in town, and it has thrown out the ol’ hawkish scoundrels represented by the Phillips Curve and the Neutral Real Interest Rate. The former refers to the economic model that has historically shown a negative relationship between unemployment rates and inflation (admittedly this relationship within the U.S. economy has been non-existent over the past two decades or so). In a speech delivered in late August following the Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole (Figure 4), Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida put the final nail into the Phillips Curve coffin by declaring that the Fed will pursue a symmetrical inflation target (i.e. willingness to let inflation run hot) and that the Fed will not likely preemptively raise rates in the face of a tighter labor market.

Figure 4 – Key Highlights from Powell Jackson Hole Speech

Source: The Daily Shot

Between the Powell speech and Clarida speech, the Fed has set in place a ‘lower for longer’ policy on interest rates, which had been well-telegraphed by the bond market as the intermediate curve is now pricing in near zero rates for the foreseeable future. Figure 5 displays the 2-year/5-year/10-year butterfly spread that basically measures the ‘carry’ available of rolling down the yield curve from intermediate maturities to short maturities (yes, the negative spread has been larger in the past, but that was when interest rates were still positive). The spread represents the nexus between expected Fed policy over the near-term and expected long-term inflation and credit risks. A negative spread also typically serves as a ‘risk-on’ signal, as the bond market anticipates a dovish Fed policy for years to come.

Figure 5 – 2Y/5Y/10Y Butterfly Spread: Lower for Longer as Intermediate Maturities Imply a Long Period of Near Zero Interest Rates

The Fed’s policy shift to accommodate higher inflation (and hence negative real rates) also stands in contrast to what their neutral real rate of interest model is projecting (the Laubach-Williams model estimates a neutral real rate that balances economic growth with low inflationary pressures). Real rates implied by U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) continue to dip deeper into negative territory and diverge from the neutral real rate of interest estimated by the Fed (Figure 6).

Figure 6 – Another Model to Be Abandoned? Real Rates Embedded in TIPS Pricing Depart from Theoretical Fed Model Projecting Neutral Real Rates

Source: The Daily Shot (8/28/2020)

The Federal Reserve also continues to play a central role in maintaining a healthy bid for long duration/deflationary investment themes that benefit from low/zero nominal interest rates (nominal Treasuries, premium growth stocks) as well as those that benefit from negative real interest rates (TIPS, commodities, miners). The Fed’s balance sheet expansion (Figure 7) has slowed following the initial emergency lending and liquidity measures enacted in April but remains just shy of $7 trillion.

Figure 7 – Fed Balance Sheet Expansion Slows Down but Remains Under $7 Trillion

Source: Bloomberg

Fed officials and the bond market both seemed aligned as neither seems to expect serious inflationary pressures to surface over the next business cycle. Yet, expectations for higher inflation are showing up in areas of the bond market less affected by Fed policy, namely long-term Treasuries, particularly the 10- vs 2-year term structure and break-even rate between TIPS vs nominal Treasuries (Figure 8).

Figure 8 – Does a Steepening Yield Curve and Higher TIPS vs Nominal Break-Even Rates Portend Higher Inflation Down the Road?

The fallout of the Fed’s policy shift continue to reverberate through the currency and commodity markets. Following brief strength earlier in the month, the Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Index hit a new post-COVID low (Figure 9) driven by weakness versus the euro and Japanese yen, as net long euro/USD positioning by non-commercial (speculative) investors (Figure 10) suggests an increasingly crowded outlook for further USD weakness.

Figure 9 – Bloomberg US Dollar Index Hits a New Post-COVID Low

Figure 10 – Net Long Euro/USD Positioning by Non-Commercial (Speculative) Traders Points Toward a Crowded Outlook in Further USD Weakness

However, longer-term demographic trends such as an aging population and lower birth rates still signal an unlikely return of higher inflation (Figure 11) even if cyclical inflationary pressures are building up as the world slowly recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. But the world doesn’t have to enter outright deflation in order for those positioned for deflation to reverse that positioning should we get further confirmations of cyclical reflation. One need only take a look at lumber prices (Figure 12) to get a glimpse of an inflationary outburst.

Figure 11 – Aging Population/Lower Birth Rates Indicate Secular Inflation Will Stay Low Over the Longer Run

Figure 12 – But Surging Lumber Prices Could Be An Indicator of Shorter-Term Reflation

Corporate Credit Costs Narrow as Financial Leverage Increases

One of the great accomplishments resulting from the enactment of emergency monetary policies back in March/April is the lowering of corporate credit costs, whether measured in absolute yields or spreads to U.S. Treasuries (which are hovering around post-World War II lows). Indeed, the combination of fiscal spending (CARES Act) and monetary support have given a lift to U.S. manufacturing sentiment (Figure 13) as credit-worthy U.S. corporate borrowers feel more comfortable putting capital to work knowing the U.S. government and the Fed have their ‘capital backs’.

Figure 13 – Significant Recovery in Manufacturing Sentiment (ISM Surveys)

Corporate borrowing costs (credit spreads to Treasuries) remained relatively stable in August having risen and then fallen towards the end of the month (Figure 14). The thirst for yield in a zero rate environment, restoration of market liquidity, and increasing comfort with the corporate environment have helped drive down corporate borrowing costs even with much of the world still trying to recover from the pandemic-induced shutdowns.

Figure 14 –Credit Spreads of Lower Rated Corporate Borrowers Continue to Drop

However, lower borrowing costs have not led to lower financial leverage (net debt / operating cash flow or EBITDA), especially for smaller / speculative-rated borrowers (Figure 15).

Figure 15 – Financial Leverage Has Increased Even as Borrowing Costs Have Dropped

At the risk of running too far with this metaphor, cyclical and growth market risks look susceptible to ‘pants splitting’ as investors bid up those assets ever higher, increasing the asymmetry between risk and return.

COVID-19 Update

Nationwide, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are trending downward, likely reflecting renewed social gathering restrictions and face mask mandates. Here is the latest from the COVID Tracking Project:

Figure 16 – COVID Project Tracking Trends (Through 8/31/2020)

Source: covidtracking.com/data for the period ending August 31, 2020

Disclosure from Covidtracking.com. “Note on cases: Following guidance from the CDC, many US states and territories now report both lab-confirmed cases and probable cases of COVID-19. (To be considered a probable case, a patient must meet a specific combination of clinical, laboratory, or epidemiological criteria.) Many of the states that report probable cases do not separate probable and lab-confirmed cases in their reporting, so our case count necessarily includes both lab-confirmed and probable cases. We have changed the label we use for this information from “positives” to “cases” to make it clear that these numbers do not exclusively represent positive test results.

Note on hospitalization data: Forty-eight states, two territories, and the District of Columbia now publicly report data on current COVID-19 hospitalizations. Although we continue to request that Hawaii and Kansas publish this data, we have returned the national current hospitalization number to our website. We continue to press states to provide more complete data on hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ventilator use.”

Jul 10: Florida started reporting hospitalizations of people with a “primary diagnosis of COVID-19.” Finally, much has been written about the migration away from population-dense urban dwellings to more social-distance-friendly suburban dwellings.

Figure 17 displays a chart from the American Enterprise Institute showing year-over-year percentage change in share of mortgage purchase rate locks (a forward indication of housing purchases) for the lowest density quintile living areas.

Figure 17 – The Migration to Less Density

August 2020 Market Review

Global stocks rallied in August led by the continued surge in global growth technology stocks. Global markets, as represented by MSCI All-Country World Index or ACWI, were up 6.1% in August led by Japan (catch-up performance after having lagged in July) and U.S. stocks (large growth technology). Emerging markets underperformed developed markets, as the rally in Chinese shares back in July lost even more steam. MSCI Emerging Markets returned 2.2% and MSCI Pacific ex Japan returned 3.8%. U.S. stocks (S&P 500 +6.0%) continued their outperformance following better-than-expected 2Q earnings releases. MSCI Europe returned 4.1% as the continent struggled with renewed coronavirus outbreaks and ongoing weakness outside of Germany. MSCI Japan returned 7.6% despite some month-end weakness following reports that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would be stepping down due to health reasons. Figure 18 displays the regional performance for August.

Figure 18 – Japan and the U.S. Led Major Regions While Europe, Asia Pacific ex Japan, and Emerging Markets Lagged

The start of the month saw U.S. Small Caps and Value outperform Large Caps and Growth, respectively, up until the day Tesla and Apple announced their stock splits. From that point through the end of the month we saw this relative performance reverse itself as Large Cap Growth ran ahead. Large caps (S&P 500) returned 5.6% while the small caps (S&P 600) returned 4.1%. Growth stocks continue their outperformance over value stocks as S&P Pure Growth returned 6.5% versus 2.3% for Pure Value (Figure 19).

Figure 19 – U.S. Small Cap and Value Had Outperformed Large Cap and Growth Up Until the Stock Split Announcements from Apple and Tesla

Among sector performers, ‘Growth’ sectors (Consumer Discretionary, Communication, Technology) performed well ahead of traditional and defensive sectors. Energy and Utilities were the notable laggards (Figure 20).

Figure 20 – Growth Sectors (Technology, Consumer Discretionary, Comm Services) Led in August

Among factors, Momentum and High Quality ran well ahead of the other factors with Low Volatility a notable laggard (partly due to the rise in longer-term interest rates). The latest market advances are increasingly being driven by momentum sentiment resulting in narrower breadth as a handful of large companies are driving an ever-increasing percentage of market returns (Figure 21).

Figure 21 –Momentum and Quality Outperformed in August

Fixed income gave back some this quarter’s gains as the yield curve steepened following the Fed’s policy shift on inflation accommodation. The U.S. Bloomberg/Barclays Aggregate Index returned -0.8% for the month hurt by the rise in the 10-Year US Treasury Yield to 0.71% from 0.53% at the beginning of the month. U.S. High Yield had buckled towards the middle of the month as credit spreads widened but then benefited from the month-end equity rally returning 1.0% for the month, as high yield credit spreads continue to narrow (Figure 22).

Figure 22 – Strong Month for Global Fixed Income (Lower Interest Rates, Narrower Credit Spreads, Weak U.S. Dollar)

Commodities rallied the better part of the month but flattened out following the Fed speeches and steepening of the yield curve, while REITs continue to suffer from poor tenant dynamics and higher interest rates (Figure 23). Precious metals (+1.3%) slowed down from their torrid rallies of the past few months. Oil prices (3-month futures) remain steady in the lower $40/barrel range while industrial metal prices climb higher in anticipation of an industrial recovery (Figure 24).

Figure 23 – Commodities Perform Well But Still Lagged Global Stocks

Figure 24 – Oil Prices and Industrial Metals Consolidated Throughout Most of July

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The above is the opinion of the author and should not be relied upon as investment advice or a forecast of the future. It is not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or implement any investment strategy. It is for informational purposes only. The above statistics, data, anecdotes and opinions of others are assumed to be true and accurate however 3D Asset Management does not warrant the accuracy of any of these. There is also no assurance that any of the above are all inclusive or complete.



3D does not approve or otherwise endorse the information contained in links to third-party sources. 3D is not affiliated with the providers of third-party information and is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained therein.



Past performance is no guarantee of future results. None of the services offered by 3D Asset Management are insured by the FDIC and the reader is reminded that all investments contain risk. The opinions offered above are as of September 2, 2020 and are subject to change as influencing factors change.



