Rodney Dangerfield is my all-time favorite comedian. His hallmark was that he “gets no respect.” In the world of precious metals, platinum is the metal that has lacked the respect of investors and speculators for over half a decade. Despite a compelling fundamental value proposition, on September 1 platinum’s price remained below the $1000 per ounce level.

Platinum has a myriad of industrial applications because of the metal’s density and resistance to heat. It had a history as a store of value and investment metal, but the price action has signaled a shift in its sentiment. Platinum has not responded to bull markets in the other precious metals, nor has it reacted to a declining dollar or the unprecedented levels of central bank liquidity and government stimulus programs. When the US Fed told markets that they are ready to tolerate higher inflation levels, platinum did little but yawn.

The majority of annual production comes from South Africa and Russia. In Russia, platinum is a byproduct of nickel output in the Norilsk region. The Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF product (PPLT) is the most liquid instrument for those who want exposure to the metal that gets no respect these days. PPLT is available to most market participants who have a standard equity trading account.

Platinum is the Rodney Dangerfield of the sector

In the world of precious metals, platinum gets no respect. The Rodney Dangerfield of the sector reminds me of one of his precious one-liners, “I looked up my family tree and found out I was the sap.”

The demand for palladium and rhodium have sent the prices to incredible levels. Gold made a new all-time high in July, and silver more than doubled in value since March, rising to the highest price since 2013. Meanwhile, platinum was just below $950 per ounce on September 1. Platinum has been a mangy dog with fleas. Rodney once said, “I looked up my family tree and found three dogs were using it.”

The price action has ignored gold, silver, palladium, and rhodium

In early 2016, palladium reached a bottom at $451.50.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that palladium never returned to its January 2016 low, and rose to over five times that price as of September 1.

Rhodium, another of the platinum group metals, hit a low of $575 per ounce in 2016.

Source: Kitco

Rhodium was over nineteen times higher on September 1 at a midpoint price of $11,000 per ounce.

Source: CQG

At $1971 on the first trading day of September, gold was over 88% higher than its bottom in late 2015.

Source: CQG

Silver made a low at $13.635 in late 2015, but in March 2020, the price spiked down to the lowest level since 2009 when it traded to $11.74. however, at $28.50 on September 1, silver was over 109% higher than the 2015 low.

Source: CQG

Platinum’s 2016 bottom was at $812.20. Like silver, platinum ventured below that level, falling to $562 per ounce in March 2020, the lowest level in eighteen years since 2002. At around the $950 level on September 1, platinum was 17% higher than its 2016 low, but the metal is getting no respect at all compared to its precious cousins.

Production is falling as the output costs do not justify increased supplies

Primary platinum mines in South Africa are deep in the earth’s crust. The deeper a mine, the higher the cost of extracting the platinum. At below $1000 per ounce, production of the lower grade platinum ore is not economical as the production cost is higher than the market price for the metal.

Ironically, the reason for higher palladium and rhodium prices has been the weakness of platinum’s price, which has caused output to decline. South African PGM producers extract a mix of PGMs comprised of roughly 60% platinum, 30% palladium, and 10% rhodium. BMO Capital Markets believes that COVID-19 and low platinum prices are causing a 20% drop in mined output in South Africa, which produces 80% of global annual production. Falling output has been bullish for palladium and rhodium, but platinum has gotten no bullish respect.

Russia is always a question mark for the platinum market- Elon Musk’s appetite for nickel could continue to weigh on the price

In Russia, platinum production is a byproduct of nickel output. The transparency of Russian commodity production leaves a lot to be desired. Russia (and China) view commodity output and stockpiles as state secrets and matters of national security. Therefore, robust and granular production data is always a challenge. However, the growth of the EV market had caused the demand for nickel to soar.

In July, Elon Musk urged mining companies worldwide to produce more nickel, which would yield more platinum and PGMs. Musk said, “Tesla will give you a giant contract for a long period of time if you mine nickel efficiently and in an environmentally sensitive way.” Meanwhile, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Russia, the world’s three leading nickel-producing countries, do not have stellar records when it comes to extracting the metal from the earth’s crust. New nickel projects in Southeast Asia rely on coal, fuel oil, or diesel to run operations. The projects will leave a substantial carbon footprint, which does not address Musk’s demand in an “environmentally sensitive way.” For now, the increased demand for clean nickel looks likely to lead to higher prices, but as production expands, so will the flow of platinum and other PGMs. More platinum is not what the market needs at its current price level.

PPLT is the most liquid platinum ETF product- The value proposition is compelling, but the price action is repelling

Palladium and rhodium prices have risen because of a combination of increased demand for catalytic converters and other industrial applications and lower supplies because of the low platinum price. Gold and silver have moved higher because of investment demand on the back of the unprecedented level of central bank stimulus that has pushed interest rates to historic lows. Simultaneously, government stimulus programs and a falling US dollar have created an almost perfect bullish storm for demand. That investment demand has yet to translate into higher platinum prices.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that the total number of open long and short positions in the NYMEX platinum futures market collapsed from 108,483 contracts in mid-January 2020 to 59,911 contracts on August 31, a drop of 44.8%. The decline reflects the lack of investment interest in the platinum market.

The case for the metal that gets no respect remains compelling, but the price action is repelling investors from buying platinum at less than half the price of gold. As of September 1, platinum was trading at over a $1000 per ounce discount to the yellow metal. Platinum is on sale on a two for one basis against gold, but that has not spurred investment demand, so far.

Platinum has a myriad of industrial applications. The production is falling. And, platinum has a long history as a store of value. I continue to believe that platinum offers the best value proposition in the precious metals sector for long-term investors.

The most direct route for investment in platinum is via the physical market or the futures that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME. The Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF product (PPLT) provides a highly liquid alternative for those market participants that do not wish to hold physical platinum or venture into the futures arena. PPLT’s top holdings and fund summary include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

PPPLT has net assets of $741.22 million, trades an average of 221,043 shares each day, and charges a 0.60% expense ratio. The ETF holds 100% of its assets in physical platinum bullion, so it does an excellent job tracking the metal’s price action.

Rodney Dangerfield once said, “I told my psychiatrist that everyone hates me. He said I was being ridiculous…everyone hasn’t met me yet.” One day the hated for platinum will turn to love. At that point, maybe platinum will get some respect. RIP Rodney.

The author is long platinum, gold, and silver.