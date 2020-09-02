I expect long-term core earnings growth of around 6% over the next decade, but that's not enough to drive an attractive fair value relative to the share price.

W.R. Berkley has been coming up a little short of expectations lately; the core combined ratio was in line with expectations in Q2, but investment income came in weak.

W.R. Berkley (WRB) has earned a good reputation, with long-term core earnings and book value growth trends well above the average, as well as a strong underwriting history. Even so, while I can understand a “flight to safety” preference for this more specialty-oriented insurer, it’s tough to reconcile the current and likely near-term trends with the valuation.

While lower rates do support a higher valuation, all other things being equal, lower rates also undermine W.R. Berkley’s investment yields. I’m likewise concerned about the risk of ongoing “social inflation” in claims costs and the impact that will have on the company’s reserves. Although I expect W.R. Berkley to generate a still-attractive core earnings growth rate of around 6%, the annualized total return seems too low (mid-to-high single digits) to get very excited about the shares now.

Another Challenging Quarter

W.R. Berkley logged another quarterly miss in the second quarter, one of the relatively few insurers to do so, at least among the P&C names I follow more closely. Net investment income was a major factor in the $0.20/share operating earnings miss ($0.06 versus $0.26).

Overall revenue declined more than 4% in the quarter, with net premiums earned down 2% and net investment income up 1%, as yield plunged from the year-ago and quarter-ago periods. Gross written premiums increased 2%, with insurance up less than 1% and reinsurance up again at a double-digit rate (up 16%). Net written premium growth was basically nil, with a 2% decline in insurance balanced by mid-teens growth in the small reinsurance book. Within insurance, the company continues to shrink the workers comp business, with net written premiums down 20%. This marks the fifth straight quarter of year-over-year declines in worker’s comp, and the ninth of the last 10 quarters.

Pre-tax underwriting income fell 78%, with insurance down 63% and reinsurance slipping into the red. The accident year combined ratio improved 260bp from the year-ago period (90.2 vs. 92.8) and 180bp sequentially, with the improvement largely from the loss ratio. The expense ratio fell slightly (down 50bp yoy and 40bp qoq to 31%, with a more pronounced improvement in the small reinsurance business (32.9% vs. 36% yoy and 32.3% qoq).

Catastrophe losses boosted the reported combined ratio by 870bp, versus 150bp a year ago and 520bp a quarter ago. As a reminder, W.R. Berkley is largely treating COVID-19 losses as cat losses. Reserve releases were a small benefit in the quarter – 20bp versus 40bp a year ago and 20 bp a quarter ago. Reserve releases have shrunk from a roughly 100bp/quarter benefit in 2016-2017 to less than a 50bp benefit, and I expect this will flip to reserve additions in the near future given my concerns about reserve adequacy.

After-tax operating income declined 95%. Book value per share (ex-AOCI) was basically flat with the prior year and up slightly sequentially, as was tangible book per share.

COVID-19 Is Taking Its Toll

While W.R. Berkley has relatively little exposure to the California wildfires, and likewise is not particularly at risk to a more active hurricane season, nor the recent increases in claims due to civil unrest, COVID-19 has had a definite impact.

The company booked $85 million in net losses from COVID-19 this quarter, and the losses were in a range of lines including contingency/event cancellation, worker’s comp, professional liability, and business interruption. The impact hasn’t been so significant on longer-tail lines, and I like that the company is taking the short-tail losses quickly.

How COVID-19 will play out from here remains to be seen, but there’s still meaningful uncertainty regarding its impact on worker’s comp. There has been a vigorous debate over whether COVID-19 infections should be covered by worker’s comp; while there’s not much debate that frontline healthcare workers and first responders should be covered, there’s considerably more debate regarding workers otherwise deemed “essential”. In the past, an office worker or cashier or what have you who contracted an illness at work was not illegible for worker’s comp, but some states have passed legislation requiring them to be included.

While presumption of coverage is a risk, I don’t see it having much impact on W.R. Berkley, as the company is not particularly large in states like California and New York that have been more active on this front. What’s more, while covering these additional workers would be an added cost, that cost is balanced by the much larger number of workers working from home and not incurring workplace accidents/claims.

Rates And Reserves Need To Be Watched

W.R. Berkley reported 13% rate growth outside of worker’s comp, and that’s a very encouraging number. Like Chubb (CB), among others, W.R. Berkley would very definitely benefit from harder markets across its operating footprint, but my base case assumption is that that won’t last – I do expect more premium growth in 2021 and 2022, but I wouldn’t call it a hard market yet.

At the same time, I’m concerned about how the company’s reserves have been developing. COVID-19 certainly hasn’t helped, but there were issues in certain professional lines and long-tailed “other liability” lines prior to this, and I believe the company likely won’t get a tailwind from reserve releases for some time. To be clear, I also don’t see this as any kind of “crisis”, and I don’t think W.R. Berkley is going to need to take dramatic actions to boost reserves.

Another long-term threat to reserves is social inflation. This basically refers to the overall trend of juries to hammer defendants with large damages in product and professional liability lawsuits. Lawyers have become more aggressive in chasing this business and there are investment funds created to fund these suits, and so you can imagine the impact that has. This is ultimately going to lead to higher premiums, but it still represents a threat to the reserve book as cases are litigated on accidents/events from years past.

The Outlook

W.R. Berkley is one of the more active/aggressive insurance companies in making use of “alternative investments” like private equity funds and real estate, and the company has done quite well with this over the years. Although a private equity fund loss from the first quarter hit this quarter’s results (there’s a one-quarter lag in reporting), over the last decade, the company has added at least 2% to its ROE through these investment activities. Even so, weaker rates are going to meaningfully impact yields, and while it’s a small part of reported revenue, it has a much larger impact on profits – investment earnings were 50% larger than underwriting income in 2019 and 100% larger in 2018.

I do expect conditions to improve, and I do not believe that zero/near-zero rates will persist forever. That said, while I expect a meaningful improvement in earnings in 2021 and 2022, the long-term growth of core earnings is likely to slow to something closer to 6% versus a trailing long-term rate closer to 8%.

The Bottom Line

Unfortunately, no method I use – discounted long-term core earnings, ROE-driven price/book, nor P/E – suggests that W.R. Berkley shares are cheap today. I realize that the company has earned quite a bit of benefit of the doubt over the years, but I just don’t see the drivers for the sort of performance that seems to be embedded in the valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.