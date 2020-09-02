This stock is very compelling and cheaper than it first appears on the surface.

Although the stock trades at 42x forward sales, Agora is already generating free cash flow.

Agora's H2 2020 is likely to grow at 50% to 65% revenue growth rates.

Investment Thesis

Agora (API) is a very rapidly growing video platform. It benefited from a COVID spike, but looking ahead it's still guiding for a very respectable growth rate in the mid to high 50% range.

Although the stock trades at 42x forward sales, it is already generating a small amount of free cash flow.

Also, given its very high net expansion rate of approximately 130% expected in H2 2020, this stock is actually cheaper than it first appears on the surface.

Agora's Highly Compelling Video Platform; Not Zoom

Agora is different from Zoom (ZM).

Zoom continues to grow at such a fast pace which only solidifies the bullish thesis that there is a huge demand for video as a medium of communication. Zoom is so powerful that it's now a household 'verb'.

However, Agora is different from Zoom. Zoom is its own platform. The difference with Agora is that gets embedded in user's platform. In fact, one notable difference is that with Agora there is no need to switch between apps.

What's more, Agora is hugely scalable. The focus for Agora is on app developers. Again, even though Zoom is hugely successful, Agora is not attempting to compete with Zoom. Agora's closest competitor is arguably Twilio (TWLO), the messaging platform.

As an aside, its worth noting that Twilio's shareholders are incredibly passionate about Twilio its impressive dollar-based net expansion rate of 132%.

And although Twilio's is strong, Agora's clocked up 183% dollar-based net expansion rate in Q2 2020.

To repeat, Zoom is focused on masses and not classes. As the demand increasingly fragments, Zoom will not be able to cater to every need. Accordingly, the focus on Agora is on app developers more than consumers.

Developers can use Agora as a low-cost real-time video engagement platform that can be rapidly scaled to practically any size. Similar to how many cPaaS (Communication Platform as a Service) companies operate, Agora has a Pay-for-Usage business model.

This allows developers to get used to the platform, try it out, and scale as required. What's more, given the low learning curve, developers can essentially do away with the high upfront infrastructure costs.

Next, as we can see above, Agora's registered developers continue to increase at a steady pace, increasing by 19% sequentially into June 2020.

Furthermore, as of May 2020, Agora had a net promoter score of 64.

Growing at a Breakneck Pace

Source: Author's calculations, SEC Filings, ***company guidance

Moving on, a few noteworthy items worth mentioning. In H1 2020 saw Agora's growth rates explode on the upside.

However, looking out to H2 2020, the company is guiding for $125 million to $130 million, which means that compared with H1 2020 there's likely to be a meaningful deceleration compared to H1 2020.

Put simply, given that H1 2020 saw substantially higher than 100% revenue growth rates, and full-year 2020 is being guided for 96% (at the low end), this means that H2 2020 is likely to be growing in the 50% to 65% range.

To address this meaningful discrepancy, Agora's CFO Jingbo Wang states that H1 2020 benefited from a strong COVID spike, but that presently Agora's usage has reduced.

Although its performance remains higher than pre-COVID, Agora declares that its dollar-based net expansion rate is likely to reduce back to around 130% in line with 2018 and 2019.

Rule of 40

If you follow software companies you'll be incredibly familiar with the Rule of 40, which means that the company is balancing its growth with profits.

Like everything in finance, you can use a myriad of ways to interpret this figure. Essentially, growth (as a %) plus profitability (I use FCF margin % for its TTM) should come above 40%, to make it attractive.

In the case of Agora, given that growth rates were 128%, and free cash flow was breakeven over its TTM, this puts the rule of 40 at close to 128%. Even if you factor in its near-term deceleration, Agora still handily beats this metric.

Valuation -- Still Cheaply Valued

Agora is priced at 42x forward sales. This typically is too punchy a valuation to capture any further upside.

However, we should caveat this with the fact that Agora is already generating a small amount of free cash flow. If we compare it back to Twilio, which is expected to finish 2020 with 40% growth rates, its priced at 25x forward sales.

Source: SA Premium Tools

However, we have to bear in mind that Twilio remains free cash flow negative and that Twilio's growth rates are less than half of Agora's.

Investment Risks

A significant risk is that there is no real moat around Agora and there are plenty of competitors already. Given that the total addressable market is expanding at such a rapid pace, I don't believe this to be such a pertinent issue.

Arguably, a bigger risk could be presented if Agora was to meaningfully decelerate its growth rate. Investors would view this very poorly, and it's high multiple would rapidly re-rate lower.

Another meaningful risk is that Agora is viewed as a foreign company, which generates the majority of its revenues in China and is its shares trade as an ADS.

Also, in 2019 approximately 38% of its revenues were derived from its top 10 customers. This leaves Agora exposed to meaningful concentration risk -- although Agora has now diversified its customer base.

The Bottom Line

Typically, a stock trading at 42x forward sales is not aligned with what I would contend as a cheaply valued stock.

However, this small company is breaking a new path, growing its top line at more than 50%, and already generating free cash flow. It has a very long runway ahead, and with a net expansion rate of approximately 130%, and easily beating the Rule of 40, this stock is well worth considering as part of a highly curated selection of high-quality stocks.

