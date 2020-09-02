The company has a long development path ahead of it but has the funding and a differentiated approach that is too valuable to be discounted yet. I remain bullish.

Majority shareholder Armistice sold off nearly all of its two-thirds holding of Vaxart in June/July, leading to accusations Vaxart had misrepresented its vaccine progress.

The company submitted an IND in August to the FDA to commence phase 1 trials. Its stimulation of mucosal antibodies and killer-T cells could prove very effective against coronavirus.

Vaxart - a promising developer of orally administered vaccines - had been struggling for funding for a norovirus and influenza vaccine before shifting its focus to COVID-19.

Vaxart stock has sunk in recent weeks, from $17 to $6.2, but this is still a huge premium to early 2020 low of $0.35.

Investment Thesis

The stock prices of biotechs developing vaccine solutions for COVID-19 have declined markedly over the past couple of weeks, despite the need for a coronavirus cure being greater than ever.

Performance of selected biotech vaccine/adjuvant developers Vaxart, Moderna, Novavax, and Invio, past 6 months. Source: TradingView.

Although many COVID-19 vaccine or adjuvant developers still trade hundreds of percentage points above their pre-pandemic levels, as we can see above, it appears the market has become desensitised to the steady stream of news flow relating to manufacturing and distribution deals, early-stage trial data and novel treatment types, and is now laser-focused on cold, hard data - the later the trial stage, the better.

Vaxart (VXRT) is one vaccine developer that has come in for particularly stinging criticism in recent weeks, but despite this, the microcap, in my view, is probably more valuable now than at any time in its history.

The initial enthusiasm for the company's solution - the only currently credible oral COVID-19 vaccine currently in development, which saw Vaxart's stock price climb from $0.35 in January, to a high of $17 in mid-July, has faded, for two main reasons, in my view.

Firstly, due to the company's relatively slow progress in comparison to better-resourced rivals (Vaxart had only 16 full-time employees and $44m of cash as at Q220 and has yet to enter a phase 1 trial), and secondly, due to the perception that Vaxart misrepresented its progress by reporting it had been selected to participate in the US Government's Operation Warp Speed programme ("OWS"), which aims to have an approved vaccine on the market by January 2021 when, in reality, it had merely entered its vaccine into a non-human primate trial organised by OWS.

The "news" caused Vaxart's stock price to sky-rocket to $17, allowing the company's one-time majority shareholder Armistice Capital to reportedly make a $200m profit selling shares and warrants - that it was able to exercise at prices of $0.3 and $1.1 - in bulk, in June and July, offloading nearly its entire holding in the company. This may even have been facilitated by Vaxart - whose newly appointed CEO and President Andrei Floroiu had a lengthy prior working relationship with Armistice - changing the terms of the warrants in the weeks prior to the sales.

Arguably, however, Vaxart has done nothing wrong. Armistice came to the company's rescue when it was desperate for funds, and as per the rules of capitalism, made a significant profit when circumstances conspired to make vaccine developers the hottest shares on the market.

Additionally, Vaxart was able to raise $97m via a share offering at a price of $6.78, which gives the company a fighting chance of competing for the lucrative prize of being, not necessarily the first, but possibly one of the most effective, convenient and environmentally friendly COVID-19 vaccine solutions on the market.

I do not think Vaxart's recent share price decline - to $6.23 at the time of writing - suggests that the company's vaccine race is run. Vaxart submitted an Investigational New Drug ("IND") application to the FDA on August 10th to begin a phase 1 trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, and as I will discuss shortly, although it is undoubtedly a long shot for approval, the fact the company's candidate is orally administered gives it a significant competitive advantage over the rest of the field - if it can deliver on the efficacy front.

I don't subscribe to the view that the first vaccine candidate to be approved will decimate the share prices of all of its drug-development rivals since all candidates have different strengths and weaknesses, which suggests the race to find the best solution will continue for at least another 12-18 months, with plenty more ups and downs and surprises.

As such, I expect there to be significant further volatility in vaccine stocks going forward and based on its differentiated approach, bolstered cash resources, and encouraging albeit limited data sets, I believe Vaxart's shares will rise again. Thankfully, the downside case is limited by the fact that Vaxart has 2 other vaccine candidates ready to move into phase 2 testing and has an agreement in principle to develop vaccine candidates for Janssen, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, which could provide a long-term income stream for the company, as well as retail and institutional investment.

Analysts have set a consensus price target of $19.5 for Vaxart stock. I see the company's upside potential as practically unlimited given what is at stake, but more realistically, a promising phase 1 data set, faster than expected progress towards a larger scale trial, or a partnership deal of real significance (possibly even an acquisition) can catapult Vaxart's stock price back to and beyond its July high of $17 almost overnight, which is why I still make Vaxart a buy and have added it to my model biotech portfolio at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth.

The Story So Far: Vaxart pre-COVID-19

At the beginning of this year, Vaxart's shares traded at $0.35. Despite a year of progress in 2019, which saw the company post positive results from a phase 1b trial of its norovirus vaccine in healthy adults, and tie up a partnership deal with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to produce an influenza vaccine (Vaxart has another seasonal influenza treatment in development that has shown superiority to standard-of-care treatment Fluzone in a challenge trial against the H1N1 virus), Vaxart was forced to regularly tap the market for funds to support its operations.

Vaxart completed 3 offerings of shares and warrants in 2019 (detailed in its 2019 10-K submission), raising ~$3m in March '19 at a price of $2.5 per share, ~$8.1m in April at $1.9 per share, and ~$7.8m in September at ~$1.9. Investors were diluted, yet Vaxart scarcely raised enough to cover its annual net losses of $18.2m.

COVID-19 and Operation Warp Speed Send Price Soaring

Everything changed for the company and its 16 members of staff at the end of Jan '20, however, when Vaxart announced the initiation of its COVID-19 vaccine program, using the published genome of Novel Coronavirus ("2019-nCoV").

The company's share price leaped to $1.6, reached $3 by the end of February, and remained steady at that price until Vaxart announced in late June that its oral vaccine candidate had been selected to take part in a non-human primate ("NHP") study organised and funded by OWS.

The news sent Vaxart's share price soaring to $9, allowing it to complete a fundraising of $90m at an unprecedented price of $7.98 per share, and by mid-July, it had risen to $17, after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Attwill Medical Solutions to enable the large scale manufacturing of its new vaccine.

The Vaccine: Oral Formulation & Mechanism of Action Offer Promising and Differentiated Solution

Vaxart's solution is clearly differentiated from all of the 40+ other vaccines, currently, progressing through clinical trials since it is designed to be orally administered, using a convenient room temperature-stable tablet. This is advantageous for several reasons.

Firstly, the no-needles solution makes the vaccine cheaper to produce and more convenient to distribute since tablets can be taken at home and do not require a visit to the doctor. Secondly, tablets are a more environmentally friendly solution (no disposable needles, safety gloves, masks, and swabs are required) when we consider the 200m US, and 2-3bn global doses that Vaxart estimates may be required if its vaccine is approved. And thirdly, many people who are likely to be put off taking the vaccine due to a fear of the needle are less likely to object to taking a tablet.

Vaxart's VAAST platform design. Source: Company 2019 10-K submission.

The oral vaccine has been designed using Vaxart's VAAST platform, which combines a vector (a virus used as a carrier to deliver DNA coding), an adjuvant (a substance that enhances the immune-stimulating properties of the vaccine), and a recombinant protein antigen (selected for its ability to generate a natural immune response against the corresponding pathogen), all wrapped up in an enteric-coated tablet - designed to safely and efficiently deliver the large adenovirus particles to the small intestine - for which Vaxart holds intellectual property rights protecting composition and formulation.

The tablet designed for COVID-19 uses a replication-incompetent adenovirus type 5 ("Ad5") vector, and molecular adjuvant (dsRNA) that is optimised to stimulate the immune response in the patient's gut. Because it does not generate an anti-vector response, Vaxart's tablet may make the immune response more durable.

How the Oral Recombinant Vaccine Platform works. Source: 2019 10-K submission.

Once the tablet's enteric coating has dissolved, the antigen protein and its adjuvant are able to enter the mucosal cells lining the intestine, which begin to manufacture more and more of the antigen proteins.

In theory, this may give Vaxart's solution a greater chance of success since most injectable vaccines are designed to elicit B-cell responses within the blood, which can be avoided by pathogen infected cells in diseases like norovirus, RSV or COVID-19, and do not typically generate mucosal antibodies or killer-T cells, which are required to generate an effective immune response against such pathogens.

Proof of Efficacy In Pre-clinical Trials + 2018 Challenge Trial In Influenza

Vaxart says that in its human trials to date, potent and poly-functional T cell responses have been observed, proving that its tablet vaccine can efficiently activate both B and T cells.

Vaxart began its pre-clinical testing in January by evaluating multiple different vaccine candidates based on differing coronavirus antigen combinations thought to have the potential to generate mucosal immune responses as well as serum antibody responses.

Early testing in April showed that several vaccines had Immunoglobulin-G ("IgG") anti-SARS CoV-2 antibodies in serum two weeks after the first vaccination that were statistically significant compared to an untreated control group. After a second dose, Vaxart reported a "robust boosting effect" and said that it had moved a step closer to selecting its final candidate.

Finally, in May, Vaxart announced that it had selected its final candidate and that it would be using 2 separate manufacturers: Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) and Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) to manufacture bulk Current Good Manufacturing Practice ("CGMP") quantities of the vaccine.

In truth, compared to more advanced rivals, Vaxart's data to-date looks somewhat thin, but the company can also point to the successful performance of its H1N1 Pandemic vaccine - which it says it developed in a matter of weeks - when compared to Fluzone, a key part of Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) flu vaccine franchise (which made sales of EUR €1.9bn worldwide in 2019) in a 2018 challenge trial conducted with assistance from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority ("BARDA").

In this phase 2 trial, 179 patients received either a Vaxart oral tablet vaccine plus placebo intramuscular injection, Sanofi's quadrivalent influenza vaccine ("QIV") plus a placebo tablet, or a double placebo. The results revealed that Vaxart's tablet generated a 39% reduction in clinical disease, compared to Fluzone's 27% reduction, whilst its tablet also generated the superior safety profile.

Vaxart's solution was additionally highly correlated with a mucosal response compared to Fluzone, which is important in relation to COVID-19 since we know that it is a respiratory tract infection.

Vaxart oral solution compared to some injectable vaccine candidates. Source: Vaxart corporate presentation.

Even so, a 179-person trial (divided into 3 cohorts) is not sufficient to support a move into a 30,000-patient trial - the minimum size required by OWS in order to prove efficacy. It's also important to remember that Vaxart has not been selected as one of OWS's five final stage candidates - which means that it is unlikely to gain access to government funding.

In short, Vaxart faces a race against time to prove that its oral vaccine can make a difference, but it does have a >$100m war chest to throw at the next phase of its development process, some evidence that it can compete in terms of efficacy thanks to the mucosal response it generates, and that it may have a more durable response, and a significant competitive advantage in that it is orally administered.

Other Projects & Candidates

Vaxart current pipeline. Source: company website.

As discussed earlier, prior to the pandemic and its development of a COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxart had been making steady progress towards a phase 2 trial of its bivalent (stimulating an immune response against two different antigens) tablet vaccine targeting the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains, and further trials of its quadrivalent influenza oral tablet vaccine for seasonal influenza.

According to Vaxart's Q220 10-Q submission, both projects have now been placed on hold as the company looks to find a development partner who can contribute to development costs, and it will be interesting to see if any of the funds raised in July will be allocated to these projects, or whether the entire $97m will be funnelled into progressing the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Johnson & Johnson deal could provide Vaxart with an additional source of income. Vaxart has produced and studied a non-GMP oral vaccine using proprietary antigens supplied by Janssen (a JNJ subsidiary) and is compiling a report for review. If successful, Janssen could negotiate an exclusive worldwide license to Vaxart's technology, and the company has deep pockets - witness the licensing deal signed between the company and RNAi drug developer Arrowhead (ARWR), potentially worth up to $3.5bn in milestone payments and revenue sharing agreements.

When Vaxart completed its reverse merger with Aviragen in February 2018, it acquired 2 antiviral products - Relenza and Inavir - from which it earns a small amount of royalties from, respectively, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and Daiichi Sankyo, worth around $3m in revenues in the first 6 months of 2020. The patent for Relenza expired in 2019, however, and Inavir - sold in the Japanese market - is experiencing falling sales due to new market entrants, so these revenue streams - negligible anyway - cannot be relied upon.

Otherwise, Vaxart has a respiratory syncytial virus ("RSV") vaccine in development, on hold until a licensing, partnering or collaboration agreement is found, and an HPV Therapeutic Vaccine targeting cervical cancer, which has shown tumor-reducing efficacy in mice models - also on hold.

Risks

There are several risks to consider in relation to an investment in Vaxart. First of all, Vaxart is a long way behind rival drug developers in terms of its development process, having not yet entered a phase 1 trial, whilst many other companies - notably Moderna (MRNA), Pfizer (PFE), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), and AstraZeneca (AZ) - who are all part of OWS's finalist program - have entered phase 2/3 trials and have signed deals to provide millions of vaccine doses to the US government and to overseas territories. As such, Vaxart's data from its first clinical trial will need to arrive rapidly, and be strong enough to persuade the authorities to consider providing financial and administrative support going forward. There is no guarantee that this will happen.

Although Vaxart is currently well funded, with nearly $150m of development capital at its disposal, the company's cash burn in the first 6 months of 2020 (according to its Q220 10Q statement) was $67.6m, hence, although I view its current position as a relative strength of the company, Vaxart is unlikely to be able to fund development at the current rate of cash burn beyond the end of 2021.

This means that, if it is unable to find a development partner or government funding, there is a very real chance that Vaxart would have to suspend its trials, and result in the company further diluting shareholders whilst raising much smaller sums owing to its falling share price.

Furthermore, if Vaxart's norovirus or influenza trials are unable to proceed due to a lack of funding or because the company is unable to find a partner, its core business beyond the COVID-19 vaccine would be severely impacted, and the company would be forced to start over with its much earlier stage candidates, which would have a severely detrimental effect on its share price.

These are all very real risks for investors to consider. As per my thesis, I see these risks as a worst-case scenario owing to the significant promise that an orally administered COVID-19 vaccine holds, supported by clinical data that suggests the treatment can be successful, and the company's proven ability to attract financing, but they cannot be discounted, especially when we consider the position Vaxart found itself in at the beginning of 2020.

Conclusion

The above risks notwithstanding, there are 3 main reasons why I continue to see Vaxart as a buy. The first is the COVID-19 vaccine - for the reasons outlined in this article, I don't think it can be discounted unless or until it experiences a trial failure or a safety issue since an orally administered vaccine tablet is undeniably a better solution than an injectable vaccine.

The second relates to the company's currently solid funding position. Although I have listed this as a risk above, I believe that the recent $97m raise plus the company's Q220 cash position of $44m will be sufficient to fund a significant COVID-19 development programme and large enough trial to put Vaxart right back at the front of the development race, if the data supports it. If, like me, you believe that Vaxart can prove to the market that its vaccine can compete on efficacy, safety, and convenience, then you must also believe the company can strike further financing deals and attract the support of government-sponsored programs, and institutional and retail investors.

Furthermore, my expectation or hope is that the company will hold back sufficient funds to keep its other projects going. Let's not forget that Vaxart has an influenza vaccine in its stable that is proven to outperform the current standard-of-care, in a market that Vaxart estimates is worth $3bn.

The third reason is related to the markets and their COVID-19 vaccine hysteria. Although the smaller biotechs' stock prices have been suffering in recent weeks I do see this as temporary. I think some of the criticism levelled at the biotechs has been unfair - what choice do a company and its stockholders have other than to take profits when the stock price unexpectedly takes off?

There is still a long way to go in the COVID-19 vaccine race, and Vaxart is just getting started. Its management know this, it was the market that thought the company would deliver overnight success. Development cycles take time, and Vaxart was founded precisely to provide a solution in a time such as this.

It would therefore be premature to discount its chances of success at such an early stage. There is much more to come from Vaxart, in my view, and many more price-related peaks and troughs for investors to consider in the coming months. I would be surprised if Vaxart has not traded above $15 again by the end of 2020.

