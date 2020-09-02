The last couple of years haven't been short on things to worry about. The U.S. - China trade war, trouble with Russia, and the ever-worrying state of the Middle East. Now we have a pandemic and recession as well.

In all of these it's good to have a company like Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT). First, it's working each and every day to keep the Western World, and some other countries, safe. Second, when stuff is risky out there, it usually means more business for this company.

Data by YCharts

And more business it has certainly been! Over the last five years the stock has gone from $203 to the current level of $386.81, which equals a return of 91% -- before dividends. That is 13.8% on average per year and adding in the approximate yield of 2%, we arrive at around 16% per year. Pretty nice performance for such a defensive (pun intended!) and solid company.

Historical Dividend Growth

Now, back in the old days, things weren't all rosy. This meant that the fundamentals were not in place to offer steady annual dividend growth. But a few years into this century things got solid enough for Lockheed to confidently increase its dividend every year. The company has now upped its dividend for 17 straight years.

Ten years ago the dividend stood at $0.63 per share per quarter. It now stands at $2.40. That's a full 14% increase per year on average. That is, quite frankly, amazing dividend growth for such a large and solid company like this. Good things don't last forever, though, and the growth rate has come down significantly lately. Last year it was hiked by 9% and 10% the year before that. So it is slowing, but still growing robustly.

Data by YCharts

So as we have already been commenting on, the dividend is reliably growing every year, if only a little bit more slowly now than before. The payout-ratio has been all over the place -- from a low of 40% to a high of well above 100%. The high number was due to one-offs so I don't place too much emphasis on that. I'm happy to see that the company is now back to its more normal level of just above 40%.

In my opinion a payout-ratio of about 40% is very conservative for a company like this. It has a lot of long-term contracts with predictable earnings and an increasing defense-budget as far as the eye can see. Yet, the company needs to retain a good chunk of cash for research and development in order to stay ahead of the competition. Everything below 50% is very comfortable in my book.

September Dividend Hike

The Board of Lockheed has had a habit of announcing the new and higher dividend in the end of September each year. We're getting close to that date now, so it's time to assess what kind of dividend growth investors can expect. This being an odd year or not, Lockheed Martin is sure firing on all cylinders! It had nothing short of a blowout quarter. Earnings per share climbed by 22% and most divisions were growing well into the double digits. It also raised its 2020 EPS guidance to $23.75-$24.25.

Furthermore, the longer term future also looks bright, being backed up by an ever-increasing backlog. This spring, the U.S. Department of Defense awarded the company yet another order for 78 new F-35 fighter jets. A couple of years ago there was big news when its order backlog reached $100 billion. So what has it grown to now? In its Q2 financial tables we can see that it grew to $144 billion by year end 2019 and to a full $150 billion by the end of June 2020. That is a 50% larger order book than only three years ago. A large and growing order book makes for a solid foundation for this company going forward.

So back to the current year: As we can see on pages 3 and 4 of its earnings report, it expects cash flow from operations to exceed $8 billion while the quarterly dividend payout was $671 million. On an annualized rate that equals a payout ratio to cash flow from operations of 33.6%. If you annualize and deduct the last quarter's capital expenditure number, the payout ratio to cash flow will still not be higher than 50%. The point is, there is a lot of room to hike the dividend.

If it hits the middle of the target range, that is $24 of earning per share, the current payout ratio would be 40%. In a pandemic year there is no reason to go all out on a limb and offer investors more than they expect. On the other hand, when operations are as solid as they are, investors should be rewarded. On balance, this argues in favor of consistency. That is, keep the increase pretty much in line with recent years.

In recent years the growth rate has been pretty steady around the 10% mark, with a notable down-tick last year to 9%. If it were to be raised by a round number, like last year, of $0.20, that would entail a percentage-wise growth of 8.3% -- too low. The next round number would be too high as a hike of $0.30 would mean a 12.5% hike. That hasn't happened for many years. My prediction is therefore for a hike of $0.25 to $2.65 per share per quarter. This would translate into a 10.4% dividend growth rate and a payout-ratio of 44%. Pretty much in line with historical precedent and within a conservative payout ratio.

Risk Factors

A major risk is that there are few and powerful customers -- governments. These can push price by playing up competition but also use other tools like risk of regulation in other business areas. Another risk is all the politics involved, projects can be shelved or changed or some late night deal can change the budget allocation, hurting Lockheed Martin in the process. Another risk is that a lot of countries are increasingly trying to build up their own defense industries, which increases competition. For instance, India has a goal of becoming self-reliant within defense manufacturing. Russia is trying to sell its technology and systems to a lot of the same countries as Lockheed Martin, Turkey is a recent case in point. In Africa, Russia is a fierce competitor to U.S. companies. A Russian advantage is that it doesn't have to care as much as U.S. companies about human rights, thus they are able to sell to shady regimes that Lockheed might be precluded from. Litigation is of course also a risk to consider.

Current Valuation

Lockheed Martin is a well-established global player with a nice growth rate. On the face of it, it looks like a good investment. However, all astute investors know that even great companies can turn out to be sub-par investments if you pay too much for it. So to that end, I'll compare the company to two peers. As peers I've chosen Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) and Raytheon (NYSE:RTX). As for the latter, it's important to remember that the merger with United Technologies was completed earlier this year. As such, the company is somewhat different from the old Raytheon people may be familiar with.

Lockheed Martin Northrop Grumman Raytheon Price/Sales 1.7x 1.7x 0.8x Price/Earnings 14.6x 13.4x 16.5x Yield 2.5% 1.7% 3.1%

Source: Morningstar

The Price/Sales category is won by Raytheon with Lockheed and Northrop Grumman tied. As for Price/Earnings the picture is changed quite a bit as Raytheon is the loser of that category. Lockheed Martin comes in at second place, barely beaten by Northrop. The pretty juicy dividend yield of Raytheon at 3.1% wins the dividend yield category. Again, Lockheed comes in second place with Northrop the loser.

I don't think you will go wrong with any of these companies. However, even though Raytheon has the most appealing dividend, I would consider Lockheed and Northrop the most interesting, with a good combination of a fairly conservative P/E ratio and nice dividends.

As for Lockheed Martin, over the next three years, Wall Street analysts expect this company to turn out an average annual EPS growth rate of 9.5%. If we assume no change to the fairly conservative P/E multiple and add in the dividend yield of 2.5%, we arrive at an expected total annual shareholder return of 12.0%. That is a very good number in my book, considering the great defensible qualities of this company, lately exemplified by the stellar performance in the middle of a pandemic.

Conservative dividend growth investors who seek a sweet balance between current income and the steady robust growth of that income should add Lockheed Martin at these levels.

Conclusion

Lockheed Martin has been working hard defending the Western world, all while sending an ever-increasing dividend check to its investors. This has been going on for 17 years and will not stop now. Even a pandemic can't stop this company growing. The dividend will be increased by more than 10% in late September, growing the incomes of loyal investors. It looks like this company will continue to grow robustly for many more years. This is a nice set-up for conservative dividend growth investors who seek a nice current income as well as the knowledge that this income will grow robustly for many more years. Investors buying today can expect to earn total returns of approximately 12% over the coming three years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LMT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.