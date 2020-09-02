Rural Telcos: Don't Trust The P&L

Over the past week, I was looking into American rural telecom carriers. This sector three years ago was boosted by generous Federal subsidies aimed at increasing penetration of high-speed broadband in rural U.S. Today, beneficiaries of these grants have strong balance sheets, generate strong cash flows, grow earnings, and trade at sub 10x earnings multiples. This could seem like a great sector to invest in, but as ever it turns out, it's not as straightforward.

I focused my research on three companies, namely LICT Corp. (OTCPK:LICT), Nuvera Communications (OTCQB:NUVR), and Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCPK:APTL), as these can illustrate industry developments quite well.

All of them are beneficiaries of the Alternative Connect America (A-CAM) grant scheme. A-CAM offers monthly payments of up to $200 per qualifying location for 10 years for high-cost rural telecom operators in return for meeting high-speed broadband penetration targets. The program replaced the previous Federal Universal Service Fund (FUSF) support scheme and delivered significantly higher payouts. More aggressive broadband network buildout targets were also set. For example, Nuvera received $3.6 million of grants under FUSF in 2016. When the company transitioned to A-CAM in 2018, the grant payments went up to $8 million per annum. The small and operationally leveraged Nuvera more than tripled its earnings per share from 2017 to 2018 as the extra revenues came with no extra costs. Pretty much the same scenario was repeated across the rural telecoms sector, and most of the stock prices have doubled or even tripled during that period.

Source: FT.com

From 2017, rural telecom operators became significantly more profitable and cash generative and are able to increase their service areas as well as service quality. Larger service areas means more customers and more revenues. APTL, for example, has about 8,000 qualifying locations. To keep in line with A-CAM commitments, the company needs to connect c800 locations per annum to high speed broadband. Assuming monthly service charge of $100 per month, these extra 800 customers are likely to generate up to 1 million of extra revenues per annum. That's a c3% telco revenue growth per annum. The 3% might not seem like a lot, but given the fixed cost nature of APTL, the bottom-line growth will be significantly higher than that. Even a small revenue growth in this sector can deliver significant earnings growth, and A-CAM is a force driving that growth. This grant scheme will provide funding until 2026-2028, so years of earnings growth are still ahead of us.

As ever, there is also a negative side of the story. What happens when the Federal Support scheme runs out and grants are no longer paid or significantly reduced? It is obviously tempting to ignore something that's still 6-7 years ahead of us, but these days, I find that markets are quite efficient. Thus, one needs to consider even distant future events. In the case of telecom operators, revenue reduction could have significantly negative impact on earnings due to the fixed cost nature of businesses. I feel that the traditional PE and EBITDA multiple approaches are not valid in valuation of these companies because A-CAM grant money are not real economic revenues, and thus, earnings are artificially inflated. The fact that A-CAM funding is included in P&L is just a matter of accounting treatment. These are simply funding grants related to capital expenditure commitments, so what comes in through P&L must eventually come out through cash flow. This money is not company's to keep and cannot be paid out in dividends. Therefore, it's not actual earnings. For example, in 2017, after Nuvera's earnings have tripled, its dividend went up by mere 11%. When A-CAM payments stop, earnings of NUVR can go down by half or more just as they have risen in 2017, so we could be looking at a 8-year forward PE ratio of 15x or more, which is obviously excessive.

Nuvera and its peers in the rural telecom are obviously aware of this risk and will try to combat it. The obvious ways would be to grow organic earnings by maximising service revenues and cutting costs as well as making acquisitions of industry peers or buying back their stock. Nuvera has been an active acquirer, while APTL as well as LICT have preferred buybacks. Recently, LICT has maxed out its credit line and now has about $89 million of cash on its balance sheet, which suggests that they are also looking into buying something big. I am not particularly hopeful that attractive rates of return on acquisitions can be generated. NUVR which has been most acquisitive, for example, currently has an adjusted RoE of 7% (headline RoE of 5%). This poor result should not be surprising as synergies between separate local telecoms operators should be small, and as indicated in the chart provided, valuations of the sector companies have gone up significantly. Network expansion will obviously drive organic revenue growth. Paired with disciplined cost management, organic earnings growth of 5-8% should be achievable in the sector under best-case scenario. But this growth will not be easy to accomplish, and after A-CAM ends, earnings will decline significantly, so we are looking into 8-year forward PEs of 8-11x. This simply does not provide an attractive risk-return trade-off.

In conclusion, at first, I was quite intrigued by these three stocks and rural telecom sector in general, though as I have been carrying out the research, my enthusiasm has waned. Earnings of the companies in the sector are inflated by temporary grants that dwarf organic earnings growth opportunities. Even strong organic earnings growth would be not enough to compensate for lost earnings after A-CAM ends. We believe there are no actionable investment ideas among these three names.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.