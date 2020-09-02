The largest three 13F positions are Lowe's Companies, Restaurant Brands, and Chipotle Mexican Grill. They together account for ~56% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Pershing Square’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Ackman’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 8/14/2020. Please visit our Tracking Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings article for an idea on how his holdings have progressed over the years and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q1 2020.

Ackman’s 13F portfolio value increased ~18% from $6.57B to $7.75B this quarter. The number of positions decreased from 10 to 7. The portfolio remains heavily concentrated with a few huge bets. The top three positions account for ~56% of the total portfolio value: Lowe's Companies, Restaurant Brands, and Chipotle Mexican Grill.

In addition to partner stakes, the fund also invests the capital from Pershing Square Holdings (OTCPK:PSHZF), a public entity that debut in Euronext Amsterdam in October 2014. This was set up primarily to increase the amount of capital invested that is permanent. Pershing Square Holdings had underperformed the S&P 500 since its EOY 2012 inception. This changed last year as they had an outstanding 58.1% return compared to 31.5% for the S&P 500 index. That was followed with a ~44% return YTD through 8/25/2020 compared to 7.9% for the S&P 500 index. Their original flagship fund’s (2004 inception) track record is excellent with annualized returns at 16.2% compared to 9.2% for the S&P 500 index.

Note 1: As a closed end fund, Pershing Square Holdings has always traded at a discount to NAV. That discount has widened over the last few months to ~33% as of 8/25/2020 with the stock price at ~$26.50. Their semiannual letter had a note regarding this discount: while many internal measures including buybacks were taken, another factor in the horizon that could narrow the discount is the possible inclusion in FTSE 100 index.

Note 2: In July, Pershing Square sponsored the largest SPAC IPO to date, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (PSTH.U). The offering had several retail-investor friendly attributes: a) no founder share dilution compared to ~20% dilution with most SPACs, b) warrant structure designed to minimize speculation – one-ninth redeemable warrant along with two-ninth exercisable only if units are not redeemed in connection with business combination, and c) sponsor warrants are priced “correctly” as compared to almost free with most SPACs.

Note 3: It was disclosed in late March that liquidating market hedges had netted them ~$2.6B. This was compared to ~$27M in premiums paid. Details follow: they built a $70B notional position in credit default swaps between Feb. 24 and March 2 and unwound the whole position in two weeks that ended on March 23rd.

New Stakes:

None.

Stake Disposals:

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) (BRK.B): BRK.B is a ~15% of the portfolio position purchased in Q2 2019 at prices between $197 and $219 and the stock currently trades at ~$219. Next quarter saw a ~14% stake increase at prices between $196 and $215. That was followed with another one-third increase last quarter at prices between ~$162 and ~$230. The entire stake was eliminated at a loss last month. They sold to free up cash to have liquidity in case of another market crash.

Blackstone Group (BX) and Park Hotels (PK): These were two small positions established last quarter. It was disclosed in May that both positions were sold as they could not build substantive stakes before the prices went back up.

Stake Increases:

Lowe's Companies (LOW): LOW is currently the largest position at ~22% of the portfolio. It was established in Q2 2018 at prices between $81 and $101 and increased by ~9% next quarter at prices between $95 and $117. Q4 2018 also saw a ~13% increase at prices between $86 and $114 while Q2 & Q3 2019 saw a ~10% combined trimming. There was a ~40% stake increase last quarter at ~$84 per share. The stock currently trades at ~$168. This quarter also saw a ~4% increase.

Note: Pershing Square's cost-basis on LOW is ~$85 per share. Their buy thesis was on the premise that Lowe's is laying the groundwork for a multi-year transformation.

Restaurant Brands International (QSR): The QSR stake is currently at ~18% of the portfolio. Pershing Square’s original cost-basis was ~$16. Q3 2017 saw a ~32% selling at prices between $59 and $66. That was followed with a ~22% reduction in H1 2018 at prices between $53 and $64. The four quarters through Q3 2019 had also seen a ~28% selling at prices between $52 and $79. In June, they increased the position by roughly two-thirds through forward contracts: $397.50M aggregate purchase price for a $44.20 per share cost-basis. The stock currently trades at $54.92.

Stake Decreases:

Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC): HHC is a 7.32% of the 13F portfolio position established in 2010 as a result of its spin-off from GGP Inc. Recent activity follows: Q3 2018 saw a ~3% trimming and that was followed with a ~40% reduction next quarter at prices between $90 and $124. There was an ~85% stake increase in Q4 2019 at a cost-basis of ~$115 per share because of conversion of total-return-swaps they owned. Last quarter saw the addition of ~10M shares at ~$50 per share thru a private placement. The stock is currently at $59.86. There was an ~11% trimming this quarter.

Note: In May, their beneficial ownership went up from ~20% to ~33% of the business due to the sale of put options with strikes between $75 and $92 and expiry between January & August 2021. For investors attempting to follow, HHC is a good option to consider for further research.

Kept Steady:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG): CMG is a large top-three position at ~16% of the portfolio. The stake was established in Q3 2016 at a cost-basis of ~$405 per share. The position was sold down by ~30% in Q3 2018 in the high-$400s price-range and that was followed with a ~17% trimming over the next four quarters. The stock currently trades at ~$1,372. Last quarter saw a one-third selling at ~$860 per share.

Agilent Technologies (A): Agilent was a small ~4% of the portfolio stake established in Q3 2019 at prices between $66 and $78. Next quarter saw a large stake built at prices between $63 and $90. The stock currently trades at ~$101 and the stake is at 14.39% of the portfolio.

Note: The analytical measurements business has an attractive razor-blade business model. The buy thesis is based on margin expansion and leverage opportunity.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT): The large ~13% portfolio stake was established in October 2018. It was purchased at prices between $64 and $78 and the stock currently trades at $91.71. Last quarter saw a ~30% stake increase at a cost-basis of ~$70.

Note 1: Their overall cost-basis is ~$72 per share.

Note 2: In Q4 2018, Hilton Worldwide Holdings came back in to the portfolio after a gap of eighteen months. The previous position was purchased in Q3 2016 and disposed a year later. Pershing Square has said that the new position was acquired at a better valuation compared to their previous purchase. Also, the business structure has transformed into a capital-light model because of the spinoff in early 2017 of Park Hotels & Resorts and Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV).

Starbucks Corp. (SBUX): The 9.62% of the 13F portfolio SBUX stake was established in October 2018 at a cost-basis of ~$51 per share compared to the current price of $86.05. Q4 2019 saw a ~40% selling at ~$86 while last quarter there was a ~85% stake increase at a cost-basis of ~$60 per share.

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are other long positions in the partnership - the holdings were disclosed in 13D filings on November 15, 2013 - as they are not 13F securities, they are not listed in the 13F report. Ackman held just under 10% of the outstanding shares of both these businesses - 115.57M shares of FNMA at a cost-basis of $2.29 and 63.5M shares of FMCC at a cost-basis of $2.14. The combined investment outlay was ~$400M. FNMA & FMCC currently trade at ~$2.20 per share. In March 2018, Pershing Square said their Fannie/Freddie pfds now amounts to 21% of the total investment in the two GSEs. They said it is a hedge in case the resolution favors pfds more than the common. Pershing Square’s semi-annual report last week had the following regarding Fannie/Freddie: although the share price has not budged, they believe Fannie/Freddie are firmly on a path to exit conservatorship and expects the capital rule to finalize by EOY.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Pershing Square’s 13F stock holdings in Q2 2020:

