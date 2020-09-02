Okta's huge valuation and share prices are a legacy of its hyper-growth past, but it's very difficult to justify a >25x forward revenue multiple if Okta's growth sinks below 30%.

Okta (OKTA), the the leading single sign-on (NYSEARCA:SSO) company that essentially helps companies control end-user access to internal systems and applications, has long been one of the most dominant growth stocks in the enterprise software sector. At one time, Okta's growth rates seemed untouchable - even as Okta continued to climb in scale, the company's >60% y/y growth seemed to be incapable of slowing down.

Now, however, Okta seems to be entering slowdown mode - and whether a portion of that is pandemic-driven or due to sheer saturation, it's difficult to defend Okta's sky-high valuations when the business is no longer exploding as it was in the past. Since July, Okta's share prices have more or less flatlined even as most of its enterprise software peers (led by Salesforce.com (CRM)) climbed to new highs in August - signaling that investors may be tiring of paying top dollar for Okta.

Here's the thing with Okta: the company says that usage of Okta products has never been higher than during the pandemic, and that the current work-from-home environment is driving a digital transformation unlike any seen before in the past. The thing, however, is that Okta is not a direct beneficiary of higher usage levels, because Okta prices per seat. Its customer are billed based on the number of employees that use its SSO tools (core SSO, for example, starts at $2/user/month, though it's very likely that large enterprise users would get customized volume-based pricing discounts). The software companies that are tremendously benefiting from ramped-up usage, meanwhile, are those that price based on usage - such as Twilio (TWLO), which prices per API connection, or Splunk (SPLK), which prices based on data volumes.

Meanwhile, however, Okta's valuation is essentially pricing in a very optimistic scenario. At current share prices near $225, Okta has a market cap of $28.90 billion. After we net off the $2.51 billion of cash and $1.73 billion of debt on Okta's most recent balance sheet, its enterprise value is $28.11 billion.

Wall Street, meanwhile, is expecting $1.04 billion in revenue for the next fiscal year (data from Yahoo Finance), representing 30% y/y growth (this may already be quite optimistic if Q2 billings clocked in at just 27% y/y, and essentially banks on a second-half FY20 recovery in billings to refill the deferred revenue balances for next year). Against this revenue outlook, Okta is trading at a massive 27.0x EV/FY22 revenue. There are very few software stocks trading in this echelon of valuations, and I find it difficult to believe that this rich valuation is supported by fundamentals.

Be careful of Okta at these levels. The entire tech sector is long overdue for a correction, but with Okta's elevated multiples, Okta especially could be in for a bruising correction is investors' priorities shift from growth into value.

Q2 download

Let's now dive into Okta's latest results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Okta Q2 results Source: Okta Q2 earnings release

Again, the argument here is not that Okta's performance is weak - but rather, that its current valuation already overcompensates for strong performance. Okta's revenue grew 43% y/y to $200.4 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $186.4 million (+33% y/y) by a ten-point margin. Okta's revenue also barely decelerated relative to 46% y/y growth in Q1.

Revenue, however, only tells a small part of the story. For a recurring subscription software company like Okta, it's really billings that gives investors the clearer picture of underlying sales momentum. When Okta signs a deal, only a portion of that deal will be recognized as current-quarter revenues, but it will be recognized as billings that builds up deferred revenue to be recognized in future quarters.

From this standpoint, Okta's execution has been relatively weaker. Q2 billings only grew at 27% y/y to $198.1 million. The fact that the nominal dollar value between revenue and billings this quarter is a small gap indicates that Okta is barely building up deferred revenue this quarter (whereas in Q1, Okta had revenue of $183 million versus Billings of $210 million). All this points to future deceleration.

Figure 2. Okta billings trends Source: Okta Q2 earnings release

There is a partial explanation for some of this billings weakness, however. Here's some context from CFO Bill Losch's prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

Total and current calculated billings grew 27%. There were a few things that impacted Q2 billings, so I'll walk through the notable items. As expected, we experienced some mild pandemic-related business headwinds. And as I mentioned on last quarter's call, we experienced some beneficial invoice timing in Q1 that created a modest headwind for Q2 billings growth. Q2 billings was also negatively impacted by our strong upsell activity. That may sound counterintuitive so let me explain. When large enterprise customers expand their purchases with us, they often want to align new contract start dates with existing contracts, and thus, we only bill them for the stub period before the new large contract starts. This delay of the new contract billing creates a headwind on that quarter's billings duration, but the new contract ultimately becomes a tailwind to future quarters because of the increased contract size. As we've said before, our current RPO is an important metric because it eliminates these type of variances, which have no impact on revenues."

While these comments seem to suggest that Q3 billings may pick up from here, the company didn't exactly explain what a normalized billings growth rate would look like in Q2 in the absence of the invoice pull-in to Q1. Ultimately, even whether Okta's baseline growth rate is in the high 20s or the mid 30s, a ~27x forward revenue ratio is still unthinkable.

On the profitability side, Okta did manage to hit pro forma profitability this quarter. Pro forma operating income hit positive $6.5 million this quarter, representing a 3% pro forma operation margin - up ten points from the year-ago quarter. Okta, like many other SaaS companies, has benefited from the stoppage of sales travel as well as the cancellation of customer events.

Figure 3. Okta margin trends

Source: Okta Q2 earnings release

However, it is important to note that not all of these gains can be sustained. CFO Losch noted that: "We do not expect to maintain consistent profitability in the near term, particularly when the business environment begins to normalize and the employees resume traveling again. We also look to increase our investments in fueling our business globally, which includes increasing headcount within sales and marketing as well as R&D."

We note as well that GAAP profitability remains a distant ambition for Okta, thanks to being weighed down by heavy stock-based comp, which rose 55% y/y this quarter and 60% y/y in the year-to-date, both heavier than revenue growth.

Key takeaways

Okta has had a strong run this year, up an unthinkable 90% year to date. But as we've seen with other investor favorites like Alteryx (AYX), this "winners keep winning" mentality can sometimes lead to painful corrections. With a nosebleed valuation at >27x forward revenues despite decelerating growth, Okta is long overdue for a healthy pullback. Stay on the sidelines here .

