Summary

Jason Zweig's birthday salute to Buffett notes that he made 90% of his money after 65 and argues that the secret to wealth is longevity and stable, attractive investments.

It's hard to find stable, attractive investments now when all asset classes fail on one criterion or the other; it's the flip side of 1982 when everything was cheap.

Jeremy Siegel has suggested upping stock allocation to 75% from 60%, probably right in relative but not absolute terms. How about 2% total portfolio return?

After discussing the Harry Browne "permanent portfolio" with 25% gold, I suggest a Defense/Survival Portfolio emphasizing flexibility and optionality while harvesting the small returns available.

Drawing upon betting maximization using the Kelly Criterion, I discuss "betting your beliefs" by emphasizing assets where you differ from the crowd and have an "edge."