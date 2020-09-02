Evogene remains grossly undervalued when taking into account its computational platform, cash balance, internal division, and 4 valuable subsidiaries. This is the 3rd of a 4-part series on Evogene. This article's focus is on Evogene's 100% subsidiary AgPlenus.

There is an immediate need for novel mode of action herbicides, insecticides and other crop control products. These are enormous markets estimated to be in excess of $70 billion by 2022.

AgPlenus has a portfolio of a novel mode of action herbicides and insecticides. With more than 10 "Hits", its most advanced novel herbicide will likely be a "Lead" in 2020.

AgPlenus has entered into a number of collaboration licensing agreements with various multi-national companies including BASF, Corteva, and ICL. ARK Invest just announced a $7 million investment in EVGN.

This is the 3rd article in a 4-part series on Israel-based Evogene Ltd. (EVGN). This article will focus on Evogene's 100% owned subsidiary AgPlenus.

Background on Evogene Ltd.

Israel based Evogene Ltd. has developed a leading-edge computational predictive biology platform (using recent advances in AI, genomics, and big data to create advanced algorithms) to create next-generation life sciences products with novel modes of actions, ranging from microbiome therapeutics to herbicides to medical cannabis.

Evogene was a spin-off from Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) in 2002. It is also the smallest holding of the ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (ARKG), part of the ARK Invest Group of funds led by Cathy Wood which focuses on investing in companies engaged in potential areas of disruptive technology.

Evogene's computational predictive biology platform provides it with a competitive edge to substantially increase the probability of successful life-science product development, increase the efficacy, and reduce the toxicity of its life-science products while reducing time and cost to development.

Its strategic partners include major multinational companies such as BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF), Corteva (CTVA), as well as major regional companies such as Israel-based ICL Group Ltd. (ICL), and various academic and medical institutions.

As of June 30, 2020, Evogene has 121 employees (including its subsidiaries), including 40 with Ph.D. degrees, with multidisciplinary and wide-ranging expertise in biology, chemistry, genetics, agronomics, mathematics, computer science, and other related fields.

Israel Punches Above Its Weight in R&D and Technology Innovation

Israel is ranked the world's sixth most innovative country by the 2020 Bloomberg Innovation Index. It also has one of the highest per-capita rates of filed patents, and according to the OECD, ranks #1 in the world for spending the highest percentage of its GDP on scientific research and development.

A number of Israeli universities are ranked among the top academic institutions in the world in various scientific and research disciplines, including the Weizmann Institute of Science, Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, Hebrew University, and Tel Aviv University.

Computational Biology

Computational biology is becoming a hot area in biotech as biotech companies (as well as investors) are beginning to appreciate the ability to utilize sophisticated computational biology platforms to fundamentally change the way new drugs, and other life science products, are discovered and developed. This computational technology change is creating the ability to increase the probability of successfully identifying and developing novel drug targets, novel drugs and accelerate the entire life science product discovery and development process. Ultimately, it should lower the cost of drug/life science product discovery and development.

Evogene is one of those computational biology companies.

During the past few years, I have been seen increasing reference and recognition of the value of computational biology in companies involved in making innovative discoveries in the life sciences space. It wasn't surprising to me to read, for example, the May 11, 2020, press release that the new Head of Genentech's Research & Early Development team ("gRED"), one of the world's most innovative drug discovery teams, is Dr. Aviv Regev who received her Ph.D. in computational biology from Tel Aviv University.

What is computational biology? According to www.nature.com:

Computational biology and bioinformatics is an interdisciplinary field that develops and applies computational methods to analyse large collections of biological data, such as genetic sequences, cell populations or protein samples, to make new predictions or discover new biology. The computational methods used include analytical methods, mathematical modelling and simulation."

In addition to Evogene, there are a number of exciting biotech companies utilizing leading-edge computational biology platforms to develop drugs and identify drug targets including:

Israel-based Compugen has developed a sophisticated computational predictive target discovery platform that utilizes its big data analysis system using proprietary algorithms to discover drug candidates including previously unknown or underappreciated immune checkpoints and Immuno-oncology drug targets. It claims it can do so more accurately, faster, more efficiently and at a fraction of the costs of conventional drug discovery companies. Compugen has 3 drugs in Phase 1 clinical trials and has collaboration agreements with Bayer, Bristol-Myers (NYSE: BMY (NYSE: AZN Schrodinger (SDGR) has developed a physics-based computational platform used in drugs and materials discovery. The company's computational platform has been used successfully in discovering new drugs which resulted in a few valuable transactions. Schrodinger has a number of partners including AstraZeneca, Takeda (NYSE: TAK (NYSE: TMO OTCPK:VBIZF) Simulation Plus, Inc. (SLP) a bioinformatics software company focused on modeling and simulations with "predictive capabilities for drug discovery assistance and development." It has a $1.2 billion market cap and has 133 employees across various US offices as well as an office in Paris, France BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) has been using its computational programs for drug development using algorithms, data analytics, big data, and AI to support the clinical development of a large number of biopharmaceutical partners including Takeda, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), and Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN). BioXcel Therapeutics' lead assets, BXCL501 and BXCL701, have been identified using its computational AI platform. BioXcel has a $900 million market cap. Relay Therapeutics (RLAY), based in Cambridge, Mass., went public in July 2020 raising over $400 million (after initially announcing a $250 million IPO). According to its Form 10-Q dated August 27, 2020, filed with the SEC it is using a computational approach which it believes will transform the drug discovery process. The company's lead drug candidates (which it computationally discovered), RLY-4008 and RLY-1971, are only in Phase 1 clinical trials. The Company's IPO was at $20.00 per share but the share price opened at $35 on the first day of trading. Relay's shares are trading in the $40.00 range and the Company has a $3.6 billion market cap.

Evogene only has a $53 million market cap as of August 31.

Evogene's Internal Ag-seed trait division and its 4 Main Subsidiaries (Biomica, Lavie Bio, AgPlenus, and Canonic)

Deploying its computational predictive biology platform, Evogene's focus is on discovering and developing life science products. It has an internal Ag-seed trait division as well as 5 subsidiaries of which 4 are significant.

Evogene's internal Ag-seed traits division develops products improving seed traits that improve crop productivity through the use of both GM (genetically modified) and non-GM approaches. The seed traits division mainly targets commercial crops and partners with major multinational seed companies, including Bayer and Corteva, as well as regional seed companies such as Tropical Melhoramento & Genética S/A, or TMG, and Instituto Mato-grossense do Algodão, or IMAmt.

Typically, under these collaborations, Evogene's seed traits division performs the discovery phase, during which it discovers (and sometimes validates) candidates with trait-improving genetics. Under several collaboration agreements, Evogene also receives R&D service payments to cover the costs of its research. The details of these revenues are not broken out in Evogene's financial statements.

In addition to its internal Ag-seed trait division, Evogene's 4 main subsidiaries include:

90% owned Biomica focused on microbiome-based therapeutics for the treatment of immune-mediated and infectious diseases. Biomica was the focus of my first article in this 4-part series. Biomica expects its proof of concept immuno-oncology study in humans to begin in mid-2021. Biomica's August 10, 2020, corporate presentation can be found here 72% owned Lavie Bio focused on developing, i) bio-stimulants, which are ag-biologicals for crop enhancement, directly impacting crop yield or abiotic stress tolerance; and ii) bio-pesticides, which are ag-biologicals for crop protection, addressing biotic stresses such as insects, diseases and weeds. Last August 2019, Corteva (a $21 billion market cap company spun off from DowDuPont), made a direct investment in Lavie Bio worth $27.5 million in return for a 28% interest in Lavie Bio and appointed one of its senior people to Lavie Bio's board of directors. The Corteva transaction gave Lavie Bio a valuation of about $100 million back in August 2019. Lavie Bio was the focus on my second article in this 4-part series. Its August 20, 2020, corporate presentation can be found here 100% owned AgPlenus leveraging Evogene's leading-edge computational algorithms, AI models, and big data, to design and develop effective and sustainable Ag-chemicals (herbicides, insecticides and other crop protection products). AgPlenus is the subject of this article 100% owned Canonic focused on developing medical Cannabis products by improving active compounds yield, genetic stability and Cannabis varieties for specific medical indications. Canonic owns Israel's largest Cannabis R&D facilities, greenhouses and labs, in addition to holding valuable licenses. Israel is the 3rd largest cannabis market in the world. Canonic's strategy includes the development of Cannabis varieties to commercialize medical Cannabis products independently or through collaborations. Canonic has exclusive access to Evogene's genomic assets and technology for the development of medical Cannabis products and is able to develop strains of cannabis in which the active compounds can be specified with greater precision than competitors, which is a necessary requirement for medical use, in addition to substantially improving yield. On January 27, 2020, Canonic announced an agreement with Hadasit, Hadassah Medical Center Technology Transfer Company, to conduct pre-clinical studies to support the development of anti-inflammatory medical Cannabis products as part of its Precise product program. The work will be conducted by the laboratory of Prof. Reuven Or in Hadassah Medical Center, Israel screening Canonic's Cannabis core collection in inflammatory in-vitro models. These studies are expected to support the development of Canonic's unique Cannabis varieties with anti-inflammatory properties. Canonic's pre-commercial activity expected in 2021 with commercialization expected in 2022. Canonic's August 20, 2020, corporate presentation can be found here

Evogene Corporate Summary

All figures in $US unless otherwise stated

Evogene, TASE (Israel)

Common Shares Outstanding (July, 2020) - 25,754,297

Current share price (close of August 31) - $2.07 USD

Market Cap (close August 31, 2020) - $53 million

Cash position as of June 30, 2020 - $38.1 million

Debt: n/a

Operating loss for Q2 2020 was approximately $5.2 million, including $0.9 million for amortization (see August 5, 2020 Q2 2020 press release)

July 30, 2020, Preliminary Prospectus Filed with the SEC for $50,000,000

Evogene announced that ARK Investment Management and Alpha Capital Anstalt have agreed to invest $10 million into Evogene based upon shares being issued at $1.70. ARK will invest $7 million and Alpha Capital will invest $3 million. The closing is scheduled for September 3, 2020.

Investment Thesis

On a sum of parts basis, Evogene's share price grossly undervalues the company that Evogene has created. The market does not yet appreciate the value of its computational predictive biology platform, its ability to generate successful life science products (and companies), and has not understood the value of Evogene's 4 main subsidiaries (Biomica, Lavie Bio, AgPlenus, and Canonic).

Evogene is a poorly understood and until very recently, an "undiscovered" biotech company that, in my view, is worth many times its current market cap.

When I began my initial due diligence into Evogene in June and July, its share price was just over $1.00 and its market cap was in the $25 million range, which was less than the $38 million cash on its balance sheet as of June 30th. Evogene has no analyst coverage and the last article published on Seeking Alpha about Evogene was nearly 6 years ago.

With many significant milestones and catalysts spread among its divisions and subsidiaries, if all goes well, during the next 2 years, Evogene may be able to handsomely reward investors at current price levels.

As the Evogene story is somewhat complicated, I decided to write a 4-part series on the Company. This is Part 3.

Evogene's 10-Year Share Price Chart Reflects 2014 High of nearly $20.00 and a recent $1.00 Low

At its height in 2014, Evogene's share price was trading in the $20 range. Since then, its share price has dropped steadily. By July 2020, it was trading in the $1.00 range after losing nearly 95% of its market cap despite, in my view, continuing to build a more valuable company. Its share price has recently started to recover.

*Evogene's YTD Chart below

Part 3 of 4 - Evogene's 100% owned subsidiary AgPlenus Ltd. - Computational Predictive Biology applied to Agro-chemicals (herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and crop enhancers)

Evogene's wholly-owned subsidiary AgPlenus Ltd. uses Evogene's computational predictive biology platform and related technology to design and develop novel mode of action non-toxic herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and crop enhancers to address an urgent need for such new products.

AgPlenus Hires a New CEO on September 1, 2020

On September 1, 2020, AgPlenus announced that it has hired Douglas A. Eisner, based in Durham, North Carolina, as the new CEO. According to the Form 6-K release, Mr. Eisner was previously the CEO at AgroSpheres, Inc., a crop protection company, from 2018 to 2020, and the co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of GrassRoots Biotechnology, Inc., an agricultural biotechnology company, from 2007 to 2013. In his role in those 2 previous companies, Mr. Eisner was successful in fundraising as well as an M&A acquisition. Close to my own heart (as I am also a commercial litigation lawyer), Mr. Eisner began his career as a prosecutor and then as a commercial litigation lawyer. Mr. Eisner has an MBA from Duke University and a JD from Boston University School of Law.

I have not had a chance to speak to Mr. Eisner but hope to do so in the near future.

As part of my original due diligence on AgPlenus, I had a Zoom call with Eran Kosover, the former CEO of AgPlenus, on July 21. Eran Kosover, who lives in Israel, stepped down as AgPlenus' CEO effective June 1, 2020, but remains on its board of directors and as a consultant.

Mr. Kosover's appears to be on good terms with AgPlenus and was very helpful in explaining to me what AgPlenus was doing and what it had accomplished.

I also had a follow-up telephone interview with Evogene's CEO Ofer Haviv on Monday, August 24th to discuss AgPlenus.

Since my original interview with Eran Kosover, AgPlenus had posted a new August 20, 2020, corporate presentation (available on Evogene's website.) I had previously been working with an earlier AgPlenus presentation.

Management & Board of Directors

*slide below taken from August 20, 2020 AgPlenus Corporate presentation

The Opportunity for AgPlenus:

Urgent Market Need to Develop Non-toxic Herbicides with New Modes of Action

Many of the most common herbicides have been banned in various parts of the world because of toxicity, environmental, and pollution issues. In addition, those earlier generation herbicides have started to become weed resistant. This has become a global problem and created an enormous demand for next-generation herbicides with new modes of action (i.e. non-toxic) to help farmers control all weeds and increase crop yields.

However, due to technological complexity and increasing regulatory control, the development of novel herbicides, pesticides, insecticides, and other crop protection products is a lengthy, complicated and very expensive process.

According to Eran Kosover, there has not been a novel mode of action herbicide in the market for nearly 30 years. There is significant commercial value in being able to bring one or more such novel herbicides into the market.

Currently, there is an enormous need to develop a next-generation novel mode of action herbicides to replace current herbicides (such as RoundUp, a Monsanto (now Bayer) the world's best selling herbicide product). Not only is "RoundUp" toxic and the subject of various class action lawsuits, but there is also some evidence that it is losing some of its effectiveness because of resistance. RoundUp is a multi-billion dollar product for Bayer and one of the main reasons it acquired Monsanto a few years ago.

Bayer to Invest 5 Billion Euros to Combat Weeds

Last year, Bayer announced in a press release on June 14, 2019, that it:

... will invest approximately 5 billion euros in additional methods to combat weeds over the next decade. This R&D investment will go towards improving the understanding of resistance mechanisms, discovering and developing new modes of actions, further developing tailored Integrated Weed Management solutions and developing more precise recommendations through digital farming tools. In addition, partnerships with weed scientists around the world will be enhanced to help develop customized solutions for farmers at a local level. ..."

Being able to develop novel next-generation non-toxic effective products utilizing the most sophisticated computational predictive biology platforms in a more targeted, efficient, and cost-effective manner is precisely what AgPlenus is capable of and is doing.

AgPlenus' activities focus on the development of novel herbicides, with a strong focus on novel modes-of-action, and on novel insecticides, focusing on new sites-of-action. AgPlenus is also active in fungicides and crop enhancers.

*slide below taken from AgPlenus' August 20, 2020, corporate presentation

According to AgPlenus, the markets for novel mode of action herbicides is estimated to grow to over $70 billion by 2022. See slide below taken from AgPlenus' August 20, 2020, corporate presentation.

As AgPlenus is becoming recognized as a leader in computational predictive biology to identify and develop these chemical compounds with novel modes of action. It is partnering with some of the leading agriculture companies in the world including Corteva, a recent spin-off from Dupont with a $21 billion market cap; BASF, a giant German multi-national with a $55 billion market cap; and Israel-based ICL Group, one of the largest fertilizer companies in the world with a market cap of $4 billion.

AgPlenus' Competitive Advantage

Eran Kosover explained that the "standard" crop protection pipeline sequential screening (used by most ag companies) begin with a library of about 160,000 molecules. In contrast, AgPlenus begins with a library of 1 billion (1,000,000,000) molecules.

Through the use of its big data, AI, and machine learning capabilities, AgPlenus can quickly narrow down and identify 10,000 potential molecules and ultimately the single most potentially effective and least toxic molecule (100% novel and safer mode of action) compared to a 5% probability of finding same in the standard crop protection pipeline sequential screening. As illustrated in the slide below, AgPlenus can computationally predict multiple product attributes.

As the development timeline to develop a successful effective, environmentally-friendly crop protection product is very lengthy and very expensive, the ability to materially increase the probability of developing a "successful" crop protection product is extremely valuable to major multinational ag companies.

This is a huge competitive advantage and the reason why BASF, Corteva (formerly Dupont), and ICL Group are partnering with AgPlenus.

*slide below taken from AgPlenus' August 20, 2020, corporate presentation

Kosovar walked me through AgPlenus' business model.

The summary of the stages of development set out below has been summarized from Evogene's Form 20-F filed with the SEC on July 27, 2020.

Discovery Stage - Hit: The discovery stage includes the identification of potential molecules that become a "Hit", a term used in industry, that the molecule has been sufficiently screened and is capable of achieving the desired impact on the target plants or insects in issue.

Hit to "Lead": After the molecule is deemed to be a "Hit", the next stage in development involves AgPlenus putting the "Hit" through various "optimization cycles including a computational optimization, synthesis of compounds and validation experiments." If successful, the compound becomes a "Lead" which is a validated "Hit" that has been further developed and tested to meet strict industry standards and commercial efficacy. A "Lead" has substantial commercial value in itself and can be licensed out in typical deals in which multiple millions of dollars are paid upfront, additional milestone payments will be paid, and a 4% to 5% royalty generated on commercial sales generated by the Licensee.

Pre-development stage: "Lead" to "Optimized Lead": In the pre-development stage, different types of regulatory experiments are conducted on the "Lead" in order to meet regulatory requirements. The testing can range from the assessment of potential effects on mammals (toxicity, carcinogenicity, mutagenicity, and reproduction). The results of these tests may impact the chemistry and formulation of the "Lead" so that the chemistry of the "Lead" may be further modified to address specific challenges. This stage, if successful, ends with an "Optimized Lead" compound. As an "Optimized Lead" molecule or compound is further de-risked, it can generate an even more lucrative licensing deal in the industry in which tens of millions of dollars are paid upfront, additional milestone payments are paid, and a 7% to 8% royalty obtained as part of a licensing deal.

Final Development, Regulation & Registration: "Optimized Lead" to Commercial Readiness & Launch: This final stage of development can take a number of years because, according to Evogene's most recent Form 20-F filing with the SEC, in order to sell a crop protection ag-chemical product in most countries, both the product and its active ingredient first need to be registered with the applicable regulatory agency which may require the submission of over 100 toxicology and ecotoxicology studies, as well as detailed information on the chemistry of the active ingredient and the product. In the U.S., regulatory approval is required from the EPA, which regulates the marketing and use of new plant pesticides and herbicides. In addition, in Brazil, the commercialization of ag-chemical products is regulated by Anvisa, the federal agency in charge of evaluating pesticide health risks. The approval process involves data collection and analysis, environmental impact assessments and can even involve public hearings on certain products.

AgPlenus expects that the last stages of development ("Optimized Lead" to Commercial Readiness & Launch) will be conducted and paid for by collaboration partners or by AgPlenus' customers.

Most of the key target markets where AgPlenus anticipates its collaborators to sell products containing its compounds, including the U.S., the European Union, Brazil, and Argentina, will require such regulatory approvals prior to the commercialization of such products. Pursuant to AgPlenus' collaboration agreements, its collaborators are responsible for product regulation.

According to AgPlenus, the value of a commercially ready "novel mode of action" herbicide is enormous as it could generate peak annual sales of U.S. $750 million to $1.5 billion with gross profit margins of 80% or more.

Each new novel herbicide, insecticide, or fungicide molecule has similar potential if it reaches a "Lead" or "Optimized Lead" stage respectively.

*slides below taken from AgPlenus' July 2020 corporate presentation

AgPlenus Product Pipeline

*slide below taken from AgPlenus' August 20, 2020, corporate presentation

AgPlenus' 10 Plus Herbicide Products In Development with Advanced Novel mode of action ("Hits" becoming "Leads")

AgPlenus has at least 10 novel mode of action herbicide candidate "Hits" which are on their way to becoming "Leads". It also has 2 insecticides with novel mode of actions which have reached the "Hit" stage.

Its most advanced herbicide is HERB32 which so far is believed will show little or no toxicity and only requires 250 grams/ hectare when applied.

As indicated in the slide below (August 20th corporate presentation), HERB32 appears to be effective against multiple important weed species and is relevant to various target crops including "cereals, rice, corn, soybeans, cotton, canola, sugar beet."

In Evogene's August 5, 2020 press release, quoted below, it announced that AgPlenus' most advanced herbicide (HERB32) is close to becoming a "Lead". The results from field trials with HERB32 are expected by the end of 2020.

The August 5 press release below also explains why HERB32's new mode-of-action has the potential for a high safety profile.

... Herbicide program - reach a 'Lead' Achieving a "Lead" phase indicates that a certain family of chemical compounds has shown efficacy in killing weeds in a series of different trials and finally also in commercial application rates in field trials. Reaching the development phase of a "Lead" is a significant and important stage in developing a Herbicide product. AgPlenus is now initiating field trials for its leading candidate in the herbicide program, with results expected by the end of 2020. The family of chemical compounds, expected to undergo these field trials, was discovered and optimized using Evogene's ChemPass AI solution. In addition, this family of chemical compounds has been proven to work through a new mode-of-action that targets a protein that does not exist in humans, indicating, what we believe to be potential for a high safety profile. A safe, new mode-of-action herbicide is one of the most desired products in the ag-chemical industry, due growing weed resistance to existing commercial products. ..."

Potential peak sales for HERB32 (formerly AG14503) are estimated to be $750 million to up to $1.5 billion.

*slide below taken from August 20, 2020, corporate presentation

Collaboration Agreements with Major Ag-Chemical Companies:

As part of its business plan, AgPlenus has entered into a number of longer-term collaborations with major Ag companies to build long-term relationships and to mitigate risks of building an independent pipeline.

Collaboration Agreement with BASF:

According to Evogene's Form 20F filed July 27, 2020, in December 2015, Evogene and BASF entered into a collaboration agreement, now assigned to AgPlenus, for the discovery and development of novel herbicides. Evogene's computational predictive biology platform is being used to identify potential candidate chemicals for novel herbicides while BASF uses its "proprietary advanced plant platform to screen the candidate chemicals in order to experimentally validate their biological effects on weeds".

BASF obtains a worldwide, royalty-bearing, exclusive license to use and modify chemical compounds that AgPlenus identifies. In return, AgPlenus is entitled to milestone payments and royalty payments from sales of products developed under the agreement with BASF.

BASF has also entered into a collaboration agreement with AgPlenus to develop novel insecticides.

BASF has obtained a worldwide, royalty-bearing, exclusive license to use and modify these novel chemical compounds that AgPlenus has identified with AgPlenus entitled to milestone payments. Additional commercial arrangements are still to be agreed upon.

*slide below taken from AgPlenus' August 20, 2020, presentation

March 2020 AgPlenus Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Corteva for Novel Herbicides

On March 25, 2020, AgPlenus announced a strategic collaboration agreement with Corteva to develop new herbicides with novel modes of action to address the global weed resistance problems. The March 2020 Corteva-AgPlenus collaboration is in addition to August 2019's investment and 28% ownership acquisition by Corteva in what is now Evogene's 72% owned subsidiary Lavie Bio (the subject of Part 2 of this 4-part series). Corteva now owned 28% of Lavie Bio and appointed a board member to Lavie Bio's board.

The March 2020 collaboration agreement between Corteva and AgPlenus continues to strengthen Evogene's close commercial relationship with Corteva.

*slide below from AgPlenus' August 20, 2020, corporate presentation

Although financial details of the Corteva-AgPlenus agreement were not disclosed in the March 25, 2020, press release, in Evogene's recent Form 20-F filed on July 27th, the Corteva agreement was described as the following:

... Corteva obtained a worldwide, royalty-bearing, exclusive license to use and modify chemical compounds identified under the collaboration to develop and commercialize weed control products containing such compounds. Under the terms of the agreement, AgPlenus is entitled to research and development payments, milestone payments upon achievement of certain development milestones as well as royalty payments from sales of products developed under the collaboration. ..."... The collaboration will combine Corteva's strengths in crop protection product discovery and development with AgPlenus' expertise in designing effective and sustainable crop protection products using predictive biology. ... Under the terms of the agreement, Corteva will apply its extensive crop protection research and development expertise, and AgPlenus will apply a robust computational platform to optimize several of AgPlenus' chemical families. Such chemical families have already been validated for herbicidal activity and are connected to new MoAs. Corteva holds an exclusive license from AgPlenus to commercialize herbicides based on these chemical families. Additional financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed. ..."

AgPlenus Summary & Milestones

Utilizing its computational predictive biology platform and enormous databases, AgPlenus is developing novel mode of action herbicides and insecticides to replace older generation herbicides, insecticides and other crop protection products. There is an urgent need around the world for next-generation herbicides that are non-toxic that can replace blockbusters such as "RoundUp".

AgPlenus' ability to accurately identify chemical compound targets more precisely (with the right characteristics), more quickly and with less cost, is providing AgPlenus with a tremendous competitive advantage leading to numerous collaboration agreements with leading multi-national agriculture companies including Bayer, BASF, Corteva, and others.

AgPlenus is also using its computational predictive biology platform to develop its own pipeline of novel mode of action herbicides and insecticides addressing an enormous market estimated to be $70 billion by 2022.

Its most advanced novel mode of action herbicide is HERB32 is expected to become a "Lead" by year-end, and an "Optimized Lead" in about 18 months thereafter. A "Lead" or "Optimized Lead" novel mode of action herbicide is a valuable asset and will likely generate interest from larger players who may want to license HERB32. AgPlenus has more than 10 in its pipeline that are already "Hits" and are becoming "Leads" in next few years.

AgPlenus' computational predictive biology platform has become a very valuable tool for the largest multi-national Ag-companies resulting in AgPlenus to enter into multiple licensing agreements as well as build its own valuable pipeline of novel mode of action products in enormous markets around the world.

The next 2 to 3 years for AgPlenus could see a number of potentially lucrative licensing deals for its herbicide "Leads" and /or "Optimized Leads". Attaining "Lead" and "Optimized Lead" status for one or more product candidates are material milestones for AgPlenus which should result in the value of the Company significantly increasing.

*slide below of AgPlenus' Milestone Roadmap taken from AgPlenus' August 20, 2020, corporate presentation

Evogene Investment Thesis Summary:

Based upon a sum of parts valuation of Evogene, in my view, the value of Evogene including its interest in its various subsidiaries is a multiple of today's $47 million market cap particularly given its $38 million (June 30th) cash and no debt balance sheet.

Evogene's announcement earlier today that ARK Investment and Alpha Capital Ansalt have agreed to invest $10 million (at a $1.70 share price), closing on September 3, 2020, is a strong endorsement of Evogene and, of course, provides additional needed capital to Evogene and its subsidiaries.

An investment in Evogene (subject to the usual risks of an early stage pre-revenue biotech company) has the potential to return very substantial returns to investors during the next 2 to 3 years, even taking into account additional dilution that will likely occur to raise funds at either the parent or subsidiary levels.

Please consider this article as a source of information from which to begin or to add to your own due diligence on Evogene and its subsidiaries.

I plan to publish Part 4 (Canonic) of this 4-part series on Evogene during the next two to three weeks.

Investment Risks

Evogene should be considered a high-risk investment which could result in the loss of some or all of your investment. Before making an investment in Evogene, you should do your own due diligence and obtain professional advice to determine whether it is an appropriate investment for you and the sizing of such an investment.

An investment in Evogene is suitable for investors with a high-risk tolerance. It is an early-stage ag-tech/ biotech company with no material current or predictable future revenues. While listed on the Tel Aviv and NASDAQ exchanges, its shares are still relatively illiquid although share volume has recently been improving.

Investment risks include, but are not limited to, the possibility of developmental trial failures, underwhelming clinical or other test results, competition, IP infringements, patent challenges, regulatory issues, loss of key personnel, share dilution, difficulty in raising new funds either at the parent or subsidiary level in the future, the failure of management to execute upon its business plan including marketing, difficulty in acquiring partners or entering into licensing deals and general market risks.

Evogene's business model is frequently dependent on collaborating or partnering its assets at various stages of development. There is a risk that those collaborations or partnerships may not materialize or may not be as lucrative or as timely as hoped for or anticipated.

For further details of the potential risks involved, see the risk factors set out in the company's most recent public SEC filings including its Form 20F filed on July 27, 2020.

